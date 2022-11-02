ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Starting 5: Biggest concern for Division I Indiana college basketball teams for 2022-23

 3 days ago
The college basketball season officially tips off Nov. 7, and Indiana has a new, 11th school playing Division I hoops (welcome, Southern Indiana). In preparation of the 2022-23 season, we asked reporters across the USA TODAY Network's Indiana newspapers five questions about the teams they cover. We will publish one each day this week.

STARTING 5 SCHEDULE

Monday: Potential breakout players

Tuesday: Newcomers to watch

Wednesday: Biggest concern

Thursday: Best-case scenario

Friday: Game I'm most looking forward to

Ball State

On paper, Ball State looks like it should be solid. But it's looked solid on paper before. There still is almost an entirely new coaching staff along with a handful of newcomers, including a few late offseason additions, which will have to find cohesion throughout the season. Is there any reason to believe the Cardinals can't get it done? No, but even head coach Michael Lewis admitted it will take them some time to figure out how to play together. It's entirely possible Ball State will take some lumps this year as the team transitions into a new era. — Robby General, The Star Press

Butler

Shooting. Butler shot .305 on 3-pointers last season, or 314th in the NCAA. That percentage must improve for Butler to improve.

Additions of transfers Ali Ali (.407) and Eric Hunter Jr. (.435) should help. Chuck Harris (.298), Jayden Taylor (.294) and Simas Lukosius (.286) were all below .300 last season. — David Woods, IndyStar

Evansville

When looking at last season's team compared to now, the Aces have lost a ton of their scoring and production in the transfer portal and through graduation. Coach David Ragland, who was hired late in the offseason, said he plans on replacing that "by committee." That may pose issues for UE, with Blaise Beauchamp being the only one of the Aces' top six scorers from last season to return. He and Alabama State transfer Kenny Strawbridge Jr. will likely be expected to carry most of the scoring load, but UE needs someone else to step up and carry some of the weight.

That, along with Ragland getting in so late that much of the portal had dried up, makes things difficult for UE. — Anthony Kristensen, Courier & Press

Indiana

Can Indiana hit 3s? We’ve asked this question for six years. At this point, you don’t need numbers or averages to know the Hoosiers are neither attempting, nor hitting, enough 3-pointers to be as efficient as required offensively. Improvement in either category would be welcome at this point. Even if their averages remained low, simply being willing to put up more 3s would at least in theory require opponents to respect the possibility the Hoosiers might get hot on the right night and blow up the scoreboard. That said, Mike Woodson didn’t add any veteran shooting this offseason, so improvement here is probably going to have to come more from a handful of players all improving their output and their average by one or two percentage points. Whatever it takes, Indiana desperately needs. — Zach Osterman, IndyStar

Indiana State

Size and rebounding. The Sycamores have just two frontcourt players over 6-8 and both are new to the program in Truman State transfer Cade McKnight (6-9) and freshman center Robbie Avila (6-10). Good teams defend and rebound as a unit, but how will the Sycamores handle strong post players and teams with size advantages on the glass? — Akeem Glaspie, IndyStar

IUPUI

Continuity. With only three returning players and only one (Boston Stanton III) who played last season, how can IUPUI bring together so many new players from several different places and programs to play winning basketball? I’d imagine it will be tough at first, but as the season progresses, players will play their way in or out of the rotation, and second-year coach Matt Crenshaw can continue to install and expand his system. — Akeem Glaspie, IndyStar

Notre Dame

Rebounding, rebounding, rebounding. Especially in a league where teams like to play volleyball on the backboard (we see you, North Carolina) and the best shot is a missed shot. Notre Dame could've mined the transfer portal a little deeper for some proven size, but believes it has enough to win with super senior Nate Laszewski (6-10) and freshman Ven-Allen Lubin (6-8).

Given the lack of overall size, you'd think Notre Dame will field a starting five of guys all under 6-4. It's not that extreme, and not that big of a concern. Brey and this group will figure it out. — Tom Noie, South Bend Tribune

Purdue

How the perimeter players come together. There are plenty of newcomers, including Utah transfer David Jenkins, along with Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer in the freshman class. The Boilermakers have plenty of talent and shooters, but they don't have a lot of minutes together. — Mike Carmin, Journal & Courier

Purdue primer:Point guard, post play, defense among topics as practice starts

Purdue Fort Wayne

How will the Mastodons handle being chased? Purdue Fort Wayne was picked as co-favorites in the Horizon League heading into the season, coming off a campaign in which they tied for the top spot in the regular-season standings. The team lost just one player to graduation (Jalon Pipkins), so all signs point to another successful season. But the Mastodons figure to get everyone’s best shot on a nightly basis. — Matthew VanTryon, IndyStar

Southern Indiana

Every year, USI coach Stan Gouard has emphasized how important depth is on his roster. It will be tested immediately this season with injury concerns for a few starters. Starting center Jacob Polakovich will likely be out the first three months with a foot injury while senior guard and preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference selection Jelani Simmons has been dealing with a knee strain. Who will step up in their absence if needed? USI’s depth will be tested immediately with a tough nonconference schedule in the first couple of weeks. — Hendrix Magley, Courier & Press

'We project ourselves at No. 1': USI men's basketball hopes first OVC season is historic

Valparaiso

Ben Krikke (14.2 ppg) and Kobe King (14 ppg) have the potential to be all-league players. But they can’t do it all by themselves. Valparaiso had five players average double-figure scoring last season. Three of them graduated. Who steps up to fill their roles? A trio of newcomers (transfers Quinton Green and Nick Edwards and freshman Maximum Nelson) and development of other returners should help, but it could take time for the Crusaders to jell. — Matthew VanTryon, IndyStar

Comments / 0

