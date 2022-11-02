FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Derius Davis returned the first punt 82 yards for a touchdown, Kendre Miller ran for the go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter and No. 7 TCU pulled away in a 34-24 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday. Davis caught one of Max Duggan’s two fourth-quarter TD passes as the Horned Frogs reached 9-0 for the first time since 2010, a 13-0 season that ended with a Rose Bowl victory and No. 2 national ranking. The previous perfect run for TCU (6-0 in Big 12 this season) came in the Mountain West Conference and was before the College Football Playoff. The nine-game winning streak is the longest since the Horned Frogs won 16 straight over the 2014-15 seasons. In 2014, one-loss TCU had joined the Big 12 but was left out of the first four-team CFP.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 23 MINUTES AGO