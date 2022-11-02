Read full article on original website
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar breaks silence on Kyrie Irving’s antisemitism controversy
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving finds himself in hot water after showing support for an anti-semitic film. While he did donate $500,000 to curb the hate on the Jewish community, the guard has still yet to actually apologize for his actions, even after NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement blasting Kyrie on Thursday.
Kyrie Irving's Defiant Response After Adam Silver Urged Him To Apologize: "I'm Not The One That Made The Documentary."
Kyrie Irving has responded after Adam Silver issued a statement addressing his anti semitic controversy.
NBC Sports
How Al Horford wants Celtics to handle Ime Udoka-to-Nets rumors
A report that the Brooklyn Nets plan to hire Ime Udoka as their next head coach has been a lot for Boston Celtics players to process. But Al Horford is ready to turn the page. After Marcus Smart suggested he was surprised and confused by the idea that Udoka could be coaching Boston's rival despite being suspended by the Celtics for violating team policies, Horford was asked for his take on the situation Friday.
Kyrie Irving was completely ignoring Steve Nash towards end of Nash’s tenure?
Kyrie Irving is about to have the eighth head coach of his NBA career, and that may not be a coincidence. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein shared a troubling anecdote about Irving and former Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash in a post to his Substack page this week. Having spoken with one NBA team’s advanced scouts, a group with extensive knowledge of opponents’ playcalls, Stein writes that there were about ten “easy-to-spot” instances during one of Nash’s last games as Nets head coach of Irving running a completely different play than the one that Nash called for from the sideline.
Report: Kevin Durant Frustrated With Ben Simmons
On top of the Kyrie Irving drama, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is reportedly frustrated with Ben Simmons
Report: Nets Open to Trading Ben Simmons
Kevin Durant is frustrated with Ben Simmons and the team is open to trading him.
Why Jalen Rose Believes Ime Udoka Gives Nets ‘Leadership’
On Wednesday, reports suggested the Brooklyn Nets were finalizing an agreement to make Ime Udoka their next head coach, just 24 hours after firing Steve Nash, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Udoka, who just a year ago was debuting as an NBA head coach for the Boston Celtics, was...
LeBron James Reveals Thoughts on Kyrie Irving's Antisemitic Posts
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James shared his thoughts on Kyrie Irving posting antisemitic content
BREAKING: James Harden's Injury Status In Wizards-76ers Game
James Harden has returned to Wednesday’s game between the Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers.
Trae Young's Status For Pelicans-Hawks Game
Trae Young will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks.
BBC
NBA: Kyrie Irving and Brooklyn Nets pledge $1m after criticism over anti-Semitism
The Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving have pledged to donate $1m (£880,000) to combat "hate and intolerance" after he was criticised for sharing a link about a film featuring anti-Semitic tropes. In a joint statement, Irving, 30, said he "meant no harm" but stopped short of apologising for the...
Report: Kyrie Irving not communicating directly with Nets
Kyrie Irving’s refusal to apologize for promoting an antisemitic film has been a major problem for the Brooklyn Nets, albeit one they tried to fix before ultimately suspending him on Thursday. The problem for the Nets is that apparently, Irving himself was not returning their messages. In a lengthy...
thecomeback.com
Dick Vitale supports Steve Nash — kind of
Dick Vitale is weighing in on some of the biggest stories in the sports world. On Monday, he expressed hope that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen would reconcile. On Thursday night, he weighed in on the ongoing Kyrie Irving controversy. Vitale started strong, saying that the NBA “is bigger...
Jalen Rose endorses Ime Udoka as Nets head coach: ‘He’s going to give them a leader'
NBA analyst Jalen Rose endorses Brooklyn hiring Ime Udoka to replace Steve Nash as head coach, feeling Udoka will give the Nets the “leader” they’ve long coveted.
