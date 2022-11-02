ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

How Al Horford wants Celtics to handle Ime Udoka-to-Nets rumors

A report that the Brooklyn Nets plan to hire Ime Udoka as their next head coach has been a lot for Boston Celtics players to process. But Al Horford is ready to turn the page. After Marcus Smart suggested he was surprised and confused by the idea that Udoka could be coaching Boston's rival despite being suspended by the Celtics for violating team policies, Horford was asked for his take on the situation Friday.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving was completely ignoring Steve Nash towards end of Nash’s tenure?

Kyrie Irving is about to have the eighth head coach of his NBA career, and that may not be a coincidence. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein shared a troubling anecdote about Irving and former Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash in a post to his Substack page this week. Having spoken with one NBA team’s advanced scouts, a group with extensive knowledge of opponents’ playcalls, Stein writes that there were about ten “easy-to-spot” instances during one of Nash’s last games as Nets head coach of Irving running a completely different play than the one that Nash called for from the sideline.
BROOKLYN, NY
NESN

Why Jalen Rose Believes Ime Udoka Gives Nets ‘Leadership’

On Wednesday, reports suggested the Brooklyn Nets were finalizing an agreement to make Ime Udoka their next head coach, just 24 hours after firing Steve Nash, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Udoka, who just a year ago was debuting as an NBA head coach for the Boston Celtics, was...
BOSTON, NY
BBC

NBA: Kyrie Irving and Brooklyn Nets pledge $1m after criticism over anti-Semitism

The Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving have pledged to donate $1m (£880,000) to combat "hate and intolerance" after he was criticised for sharing a link about a film featuring anti-Semitic tropes. In a joint statement, Irving, 30, said he "meant no harm" but stopped short of apologising for the...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Kyrie Irving not communicating directly with Nets

Kyrie Irving’s refusal to apologize for promoting an antisemitic film has been a major problem for the Brooklyn Nets, albeit one they tried to fix before ultimately suspending him on Thursday. The problem for the Nets is that apparently, Irving himself was not returning their messages. In a lengthy...
thecomeback.com

Dick Vitale supports Steve Nash — kind of

Dick Vitale is weighing in on some of the biggest stories in the sports world. On Monday, he expressed hope that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen would reconcile. On Thursday night, he weighed in on the ongoing Kyrie Irving controversy. Vitale started strong, saying that the NBA “is bigger...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy