Crossville’s Veterans Parade will be Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 10am. This year’s Grand Marshall is retired Colonel Roberta Dean, who served nearly 30 years in the United States Air Force. Among her many accomplishments, Major Dean flew missions in Operation Dessert Storm, deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. She was promoted to full Colonel and commanded a detachment of Pave Hawk helicopters and was injured in battle. Once retired, Colonel Dean flew several drug interdiction missions in Arizona. Originally from Oregon, she calls Crossville home and spends her time working with Veterans groups, youth groups and can be found at the Model Railroad Exhibit at the Crossville Outlet Mall. Crossville’s Veterans Parade is this Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 10am. The parade will start at Cumberland County High School, go up Stanley Street, turn west on Main Street and end at the Church of Christ on Main. Everyone is encouraged to attend.

CROSSVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO