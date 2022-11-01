Read full article on original website
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Hunter Irons
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office welcomes Hunter Irons. He was born and raised in Florida and moved to Crossville in 2016. In his time off he enjoys performing locally as a pro wrestler and playing video games. He hopes to eventually become a patrol deputy. Hunter Irons will be working with the Corrections Division as a Corrections Officer.
Cumberland County’s COVID-19 Death Toll Now 340; Positive Cases Rise Significantly Statewide
Another person has died from COVID-19 in Cumberland County and the county’s coronavirus death toll was 340 on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Cumberland County’s positive cases rose by 101 to a total of 18,674 on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Tennessee’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 48 over a...
Crossville’s Veterans Parade Saturday, November 5, 2022 At 10AM
Crossville’s Veterans Parade will be Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 10am. This year’s Grand Marshall is retired Colonel Roberta Dean, who served nearly 30 years in the United States Air Force. Among her many accomplishments, Major Dean flew missions in Operation Dessert Storm, deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. She was promoted to full Colonel and commanded a detachment of Pave Hawk helicopters and was injured in battle. Once retired, Colonel Dean flew several drug interdiction missions in Arizona. Originally from Oregon, she calls Crossville home and spends her time working with Veterans groups, youth groups and can be found at the Model Railroad Exhibit at the Crossville Outlet Mall. Crossville’s Veterans Parade is this Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 10am. The parade will start at Cumberland County High School, go up Stanley Street, turn west on Main Street and end at the Church of Christ on Main. Everyone is encouraged to attend.
CCHS to Honor Veterans 11/10/2022 @ 2 PM
The faculty, staff, and student body of Cumberland County High School are pleased to honor our veterans with a tribute in the school’s gymnasium on Thursday, November 10 at 2:00PM. The program will consist of musical selections from the CCHS Choir 2 and the Jet Pride Marching Band, as well as.
