The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove VillageChicago Food KingElk Grove Village, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Biden, Harris head to Chicago for the weekend to rally support before midterm electionsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrow sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Chicago AIS Commissioner asked in Confirmation Hearing About Buying Vacant Buildings to Address Migrant, Homeless NeedsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Remembering my longtime colleague Roger Triemstra
MY LONGTIME WGN METEOROLOGICAL COLLEAGUE ROGER TRIEMSTRA, A FAVORITE IN THE CITY’S BROADCAST WEATHER WORLD, PASSED AWAY OVERNIGHT. ROG WAS 92. It’s with sadness I report the passing at age 92 of longtime Chicago broadcast meteorologist Roger Triemstra. The news arrived this morning from Rog’s daughter Cheri.
Ald. O’Shea responds to Mayor Lightfoot’s WGN Radio interview
19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea joins Lisa Dent to discuss comments made by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to the show yesterday about the city’s 2023 budget for the Chicago Police Department and whether her plans will solve the department’s staffing problems. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
Who is the most famous person in Chicago?
He may be a singer, a movie star, or a entrepreneur? Tell us his or her story.
Where’s the best Italian beef sandwich in Chicago?
Nick Kindelsperger, food critic for the Chicago Tribune, joins Bob Sirott to share his review of Zaza’s Pizzeria. He also discusses his guide to Italian beef, his favorite shops, and answers the age old question, “Is a hot dog a sandwich?”.
Our favorite sandwiches in the Chicagoland area for National Sandwich Day
It’s National Sandwich Day, which seems like a good enough excuse as any for Kevin Powell and Michael Piff to geek out over their favorites. What makes or breaks a great sandwich? What is the first thing you look for on the menu at a deli or sandwich shop? What are the places that come to mind first when you think of the BEST sandwiches in Chicago? Is a hot dog a…nevermind. That’s a debate for another day.
Brawl breaks out at political ward meeting in Berwyn
Leja did not immediately respond to WGN's messages seeking comment.
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returns to Chicago this weekend - here's where you can find it
CHICAGO (CBS) -- You'll wanna keep your eyes peeled this weekend for a Chicago favorite. The Wienermobile is back in town.The iconic hotdog on wheels is making a few stops Friday through Sunday - giving fans a chance to see it up close.Driver Ketchup Kaitlyn spoke with CBS 2 about the locations you can see the 27-foot-long, or 60 hotdogs long vehicle. "Right now, there are Wienermobiles everywhere from Denver to concord New Hampshire sharing miles of smiles," she said. For those who spot the giant hotdog, they can receive a Wienermobile whistle that you can only get by seeing...
Toothless in Chicago: Top 10 Towns Where Most, Fewest Seniors Have Lost All Their Teeth — and What It Tells Us
Your smile can say a lot about your overall health. According to the most recent statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, one in every six adults 65 or older has lost all of his or her teeth. It’s twice as likely to happen to senior citizens who suffer from emphysema, heart disease or who have a history of strokes.
6 of the Worst Serial Killers in Illinois History
Unfortunately, Illinois has dealt with its fair share of serial killer terror throughout history, but did you know that two of the world's most famous serial killers used to call Illinois home?. Serial Killer Obsession. Everyone seems to be talking about Jeffrey Dahmer these days, (thanks to the new Dahmer...
Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death
Cemeteries seem to inspire macabre stories and legends. No more so than a certain graveyard in Illinois that has a statue who many claim will show you how you'll die someday. Graceland Cemetery in Chicago is so infamous for its legends and stories that Only In Your State recently did a feature on it. What they didn't mention is one grave, in particular, has a figure that is said to have supernatural powers.
Biden to Visit Chicago Area Friday, Likely Stumping For Suburban Democrats Ahead of Election Day
With just six days before polls close for the 2022 Illinois Midterm Elections, The White House on Wednesday confirmed that President Joe Biden on Friday will be in the Chicago area to stump for Democrats ahead of some of the suburbs' tightest congressional races. While the White House would not...
A Chicago Gay Bar Is Under Fire For a Racist “Sista Girl” Puppet Performance
A Chicago leather bar has come under fire for hiring a puppeteer who performed a routine for the establishment’s 45th anniversary that patrons immediately saw as racist and transphobic. Videos of the Tuesday night performance at Touché, located in the city’s Rogers Park neighborhood, began circulating on social media...
The Radio Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022 Honored In Chicago.
The 2022 Radio Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place last night in Chicago as Kraig Kitchin and Dennis Green, Radio Hall of Fame Co-Chairmen, welcomed the nearly 300 people in attendance. Hosted by Bill Handel, morning man at iHeartMedia talk KFI Los Angeles and the nationally syndicated “Handel on the Law,” the Radio Hall of Fame welcomed ten new members.
Walter Jacobson’s Perspective 9-22-22: Darren Bailey damaged by contradictions
A Chicago Tribune story reports on Darren Bailey and his family selling private land to the state for millions of dollars. Meanwhile Bailey claims that his opponent, JB Pritzker, wastes taxpayer money. Walter gives his perspective.
Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire
CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
Family Secrets mobster moved to halfway house after serving time for murder linked to Chicago Outfit
Chicago mobster Paul Schiro has been moved to a halfway house after serving time for the 1986 murder of Arizona businessman Emil Vaci, whom Outfit bosses had feared was cooperating with law enforcement in a casino death case.
Jokes you can tell at Thanksgiving dinner
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The election buzz may bring our nation's biggest political issues to your family's Thanksgiving table in a few weeks. That's why, we want to provide some preapproved jokes sure to break the ice this turkey day. Try these out: How does Thanksgiving always end? With a "g."My friends told me to stop telling Thanksgiving jokes, but I couldn't quit COLD TURKEY.How are Thanksgiving and Halloween alike? They both have gobble-ins.What should you wear to Thanksgiving dinner? A har-vest.When does Christmas come before Thanksgiving? In the dictionary.Why did the cranberries turn red? They saw the turkey dressing!What do you do when you accidentally sit on the sweet potatoes you made for Thanksgiving dinner? Bring squash casserole instead.What does a vampire call Thanksgiving? Fangs-giving.Why was the Thanksgiving soup so expensive? It had 24 carrots.
Puttery Chicago nightclub with indoor mini-golf courses opens
A new type of nightclub is opening in Chicago. Besides cocktails, you can also enjoy a game of miniature golf!
A Groovy Slideshow of Chicago’s Mod-est Neighborhood
Pill Hill got its name because, in the 1960s, doctors who worked at nearby South Chicago Hospital began settling on the Stony Island Ridge. They were attracted by a new development of mid-century modern houses, built to keep middle-class residents on the South Side. Pill Hill is no longer a...
Take caution when applying for a seasonal holiday job
President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joined Bob Sirott to share details about scammer’s using Oprah Winfrey’s name on weight loss gummies and individuals pretending to be from Best Buy’s Geek Squad. He also talked about fake bank notices and holiday hiring scams.
