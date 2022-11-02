ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNtv.com

Remembering my longtime colleague Roger Triemstra

MY LONGTIME WGN METEOROLOGICAL COLLEAGUE ROGER TRIEMSTRA, A FAVORITE IN THE CITY’S BROADCAST WEATHER WORLD, PASSED AWAY OVERNIGHT. ROG WAS 92. It’s with sadness I report the passing at age 92 of longtime Chicago broadcast meteorologist Roger Triemstra. The news arrived this morning from Rog’s daughter Cheri.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Ald. O’Shea responds to Mayor Lightfoot’s WGN Radio interview

19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea joins Lisa Dent to discuss comments made by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to the show yesterday about the city’s 2023 budget for the Chicago Police Department and whether her plans will solve the department’s staffing problems. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Where’s the best Italian beef sandwich in Chicago?

Nick Kindelsperger, food critic for the Chicago Tribune, joins Bob Sirott to share his review of Zaza’s Pizzeria. He also discusses his guide to Italian beef, his favorite shops, and answers the age old question, “Is a hot dog a sandwich?”.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Our favorite sandwiches in the Chicagoland area for National Sandwich Day

It’s National Sandwich Day, which seems like a good enough excuse as any for Kevin Powell and Michael Piff to geek out over their favorites. What makes or breaks a great sandwich? What is the first thing you look for on the menu at a deli or sandwich shop? What are the places that come to mind first when you think of the BEST sandwiches in Chicago? Is a hot dog a…nevermind. That’s a debate for another day.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returns to Chicago this weekend - here's where you can find it

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You'll wanna keep your eyes peeled this weekend for a Chicago favorite. The Wienermobile is back in town.The iconic hotdog on wheels is making a few stops Friday through Sunday - giving fans a chance to see it up close.Driver Ketchup Kaitlyn spoke with CBS 2 about the locations you can see the 27-foot-long, or 60 hotdogs long vehicle. "Right now, there are Wienermobiles everywhere from Denver to concord New Hampshire sharing miles of smiles," she said. For those who spot the giant hotdog, they can receive a Wienermobile whistle that you can only get by seeing...
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

6 of the Worst Serial Killers in Illinois History

Unfortunately, Illinois has dealt with its fair share of serial killer terror throughout history, but did you know that two of the world's most famous serial killers used to call Illinois home?. Serial Killer Obsession. Everyone seems to be talking about Jeffrey Dahmer these days, (thanks to the new Dahmer...
ILLINOIS STATE
1520 The Ticket

Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death

Cemeteries seem to inspire macabre stories and legends. No more so than a certain graveyard in Illinois that has a statue who many claim will show you how you'll die someday. Graceland Cemetery in Chicago is so infamous for its legends and stories that Only In Your State recently did a feature on it. What they didn't mention is one grave, in particular, has a figure that is said to have supernatural powers.
CHICAGO, IL
insideradio.com

The Radio Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022 Honored In Chicago.

The 2022 Radio Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place last night in Chicago as Kraig Kitchin and Dennis Green, Radio Hall of Fame Co-Chairmen, welcomed the nearly 300 people in attendance. Hosted by Bill Handel, morning man at iHeartMedia talk KFI Los Angeles and the nationally syndicated “Handel on the Law,” the Radio Hall of Fame welcomed ten new members.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire

CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Jokes you can tell at Thanksgiving dinner

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The election buzz may bring our nation's biggest political issues to your family's Thanksgiving table in a few weeks. That's why, we want to provide some preapproved jokes sure to break the ice this turkey day. Try these out: How does Thanksgiving always end? With a "g."My friends told me to stop telling Thanksgiving jokes, but I couldn't quit COLD TURKEY.How are Thanksgiving and Halloween alike? They both have gobble-ins.What should you wear to Thanksgiving dinner? A har-vest.When does Christmas come before Thanksgiving? In the dictionary.Why did the cranberries turn red? They saw the turkey dressing!What do you do when you accidentally sit on the sweet potatoes you made for Thanksgiving dinner? Bring squash casserole instead.What does a vampire call Thanksgiving? Fangs-giving.Why was the Thanksgiving soup so expensive? It had 24 carrots.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago magazine

A Groovy Slideshow of Chicago’s Mod-est Neighborhood

Pill Hill got its name because, in the 1960s, doctors who worked at nearby South Chicago Hospital began settling on the Stony Island Ridge. They were attracted by a new development of mid-century modern houses, built to keep middle-class residents on the South Side. Pill Hill is no longer a...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Take caution when applying for a seasonal holiday job

President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joined Bob Sirott to share details about scammer’s using Oprah Winfrey’s name on weight loss gummies and individuals pretending to be from Best Buy’s Geek Squad. He also talked about fake bank notices and holiday hiring scams.

Comments / 0

Community Policy