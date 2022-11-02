CHICAGO (CBS)-- The election buzz may bring our nation's biggest political issues to your family's Thanksgiving table in a few weeks. That's why, we want to provide some preapproved jokes sure to break the ice this turkey day. Try these out: How does Thanksgiving always end? With a "g."My friends told me to stop telling Thanksgiving jokes, but I couldn't quit COLD TURKEY.How are Thanksgiving and Halloween alike? They both have gobble-ins.What should you wear to Thanksgiving dinner? A har-vest.When does Christmas come before Thanksgiving? In the dictionary.Why did the cranberries turn red? They saw the turkey dressing!What do you do when you accidentally sit on the sweet potatoes you made for Thanksgiving dinner? Bring squash casserole instead.What does a vampire call Thanksgiving? Fangs-giving.Why was the Thanksgiving soup so expensive? It had 24 carrots.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO