ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Girls volleyball previews: Players to watch and matchups for Fall River area teams

The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o7xhK_0ivZ30Da00

Four Herald News volleyball teams — Case, Diman, Somerset Berkley and Westport — have punched their ticket for the 2022 MIAA playoffs. The Bengals, Raiders and Wildcats kick off the postseason for Greater Fall River fall season teams, starting on Wednesday.

Diman and Westport will each be hosting a game. Somerset Berkley will have to make some noise on the road. The Cardinals have a bye before hosting a game on Friday.

Here are the top 16 players to watch heading into the postseason and upcoming matchups:

Joseph Case: Olivia Silva, Hannah Storm, Jamie Moniz, Loagan Brown

These four Cardinals are among the best in area. Silva, who surpassed the 1,000th assist mark, is the glue that holds Case together. The Cardinal senior captain setter is currently the area leader in assists. Storm, a junior, is one of the best outside hitters in Greater Fall River. She has close to 300 kill shots for the season and can dig with the best of them. Moniz is another dangerous hitter at the net and plays great defense. The senior outside hitter is ranked second in kill shots. Brown plays superb defense on the backline and can give you kill shots when needed.

Queens of the court:Who were the Fall River area's best high school volleyball players? Here are our picks

Diman: Lindsey Moniz, Sarah Moniz, Hannah Martin, Kacey Lynch

The Moniz sisters have been quite a combination on the floor for the Bengals. Lindsey has great athletic ability at the net, serves well from the line and plays solid defense. Sarah is another great server, plays great defense and is very active at the net. Martin is the team leader in assists from her libero spot. She can serve, picks up sneaky kill shots and plays excellent defense on the back line. Lynch has come on strong all season in all facets of the game. She plays solid defense and can contribute the occasional kill shot at the net.

Somerset Berkley: Abigail Vieira, Annabella Karpicz, Caroline Puccini, Kaelyn Rose

Senior libero Caroline Puccini leads a talented group of Raiders who are ready to take the next step. Puccini isn't afraid to get dirt on the floor, making diving digs to keep her team alive. Senior setter Kaelyn Rose sees the whole floor and distributes the ball around to the right hitter at the net. Junior outside hitter/wing spiker Abigail Vieira is very athletic and surprises people with her jumping ability at the net. She also plays solid defense. Junior outside hitter and wing spiker Annabella Karpicz is an upcoming star and has the ability to put down kill shots at the net.

Cast your vote:Who is the Herald News High School Athlete of the Week for Oct. 24-31

Westport: Kyleigh Finglas, Taylor Perry, Zoey Sylvain, Hannah Therrien

Outside hitter Kyleigh Finglas makes the Wildcats go on offense. Finglas is one of the top outside hitters among Greater Fall River teams. She also plays solid defense and serves the ball well. Setter Taylor Perry is a complete player from the backline, service line and setting up her teammates for points at the net. Zoey Sylvain is athletic and can serve the ball well. Hannah Therrien is another player on Westport who serves well and plays good defense on the backline.

TOURNAMENT GLANCE

In each of the five divisions, the top 32 power-ranked teams qualified automatically along with any teams power-seeded 33 or below with at least a .500 winning percentage. Overall, 191 girls volleyball teams will compete to see which one lands at the state championship matches on Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19, at Worcester State University.

JOSEPH CASE CARDINALS

Record: 19-1

No. 3 in Division IV

Opening matchup: Joseph Case will host the winner of either No. 30 Bay Path RVT (9-10) or Tech Boston Academy (8-8) in the Round of 32 at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Outlook: The Cardinals finished the 2022 season, winning their final 18 games after falling to Dartmouth. Case should enjoy homecoming at least until the Round of 8.

DIMAN BENGALS

Record: 12-6

No. 32 in Division III

Opening matchup: Diman will host No. 33 HS of Commerce (14-6) in the preliminary at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Outlook: The Bengals had a sensational season in the fall, sharing the Mayflower Athletic Conference title with Tri-County. Now, Diman looks ahead to its home matchup with HS of Commerce tonight. The winner of the match will face No. 1 seed Dennis Yarmouth in the Round of 32.

SOMERSET BERKLEY RAIDERS

Record: 11-9

No. 35 in Division II

Opening matchup: Somerset Berkley will hit the road on Wednesday and will take on No. 30 Danvers (7-13) in the preliminary at 5 p.m.

Outlook: The Raiders will look for the upset as they face No. 30 seed Danvers tonight. Head coach Emily Travis hopes her team is ready to rise to the challenge in their opening round. The winner will face No. 3 seed Duxbury.

WESTPORT WILDCATS

Record: 11-7

No. 26 in Division V

Opening matchup: Westport hosts No. 39 Cathedral in a Division V preliminary matchup, beginning at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Outlook: The Wildcats open the state tournament with a home game against visiting Cathedral tonight. Westport, under the direction of Monique Jones, will look to advance to the Round of 32. The winner of the match will face seventh seed West Bridgewater.

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
worcestermag.com

Tiverton Four Corners buzzing with shops, galleries and eateries

Pulling off Route 24 in Tiverton and heading south down 77, an unremarkable stretch of roadway soon winds past Nannaquaket Pond, which is fed by gorgeous Mount Hope Bay, and is dotted with boats and flanked by houses with their green-green lawns that reach down to the twinkling blue surface. It’s a picture-perfect Rhode Island coastal scene.
TIVERTON, RI
MassLive.com

Two new Trader Joe’s locations opening in New England

The nationally-loved grocery store chain, Trader Joe’s, has opened a new location in New England and has plans to open another in 2023. Trader Joe’s announced on Nov. 2 that a new location officially opened at 8 a.m. on Nov. 3 in Providence, Rhode Island, at 425 South Main Street. The store celebrated with a “Grand Opening” and ribbon cutting ceremony, and the store manager Linda Iannitti told ABC 6 News there would be cake, spiced cider, free bags and “lots of smiles” for opening day.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Radio Business Report

A Portuguese AM In New England Changes Hands

It’s a 1kw AM with 1 tower and an all-important FM translator at 93.7 MHz, offering Portuguese-speaking listeners in Fall River and New Bedford brokered programming under the brand “The Voice of the Immigrant.”. Now, these facilities are getting an ownership change.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
reportertoday.com

Silver Spring Golf Course – A Hidden Gem

It may not be as majestic as the Wannamoisett, Agawam Hunt or the former Metacomet golf courses, but the 6-hole Silver Spring golf course on Pawtucket Avenue in East Providence is a little known gem for golfers. The course which opened in 1919 had fallen on tough times. Membership is down to about 80 members, down from a census of a few hundred. There used to be long waiting lists to join but the recent downturn in golf club popularity and damage from COVID restrictions haven’t helped. The privately owned Wannamoisett, Agawam Hunt and Metacomet all faced some level of financial difficulty. Wannamoisett and Agawam Hunt rebounded enough to stay open, but Metacomet sold its property privately.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Radio Ink

Mulhern Out As Morning Show Host in New England

30-year Southern New England radio vet Brian Mulhern is no longer hosting mornings on Hall Communication’s “Cat Country 98.1” WCTK-FM Providence/New Bedford, after spending 12-years in the position. Mulhern began his career as “Brian The Pharmacist” at rockers 94.1 WHJY, and 103.7 WWRX, along with doing mornings...
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Fairhaven Is Finally Getting a Domino’s Pizza

It's been a long wait for the people of Fairhaven, but they will finally have their own Domino's Pizza location. Fairhaven has been quietly eyed for a Domino's for over a decade, but for one reason or another, it has just never come to fruition. That will now change. Domino's...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
ABC6.com

Leave your leaves this fall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another autumn is in progress and with the falling of the leaves, comes the cleaning up of the leaf litter. What may be an unsightly nuisance to us is actually a source of survival for many local critters. Dr. Rachael Bonoan, assistant professor and pollinator...
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

New Bedford Ward 3 City Councilor Hugh Dunn Is Resigning

After a high-profile tenure on the New Bedford City Council, Ward 3 City Councilor Hugh Dunn announced on WBSM’s SouthCoast Tonight with Chris McCarthy and Marcus Ferro that he is resigning from the City Council effective Dec. 1, 2022. Dunn, a licensed attorney since 2013, recently began working at...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel announces engagement

(WJAR) — Olympic swimmer and North Kingstown native Elizabeth Beisel announced her engagement to Jack Nichting on Wednesday. The couple met while competing on the reality television show, "Survivor." Beisel is a two-time Olympic medalist and most recently served as a lifeguard at Narragansett Town Beach. Beisel has also...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River woman released on bail after reportedly driving on sidewalk, crashing into school bus

A Fall River woman was arrested and released on bail after police say she drove on the sidewalk and hit a school bus with children aboard. According to Tiverton Police, on Thursday, at 3:42 p.m., the Tiverton Police Department along with both the Tiverton and Portsmouth Fire Departments responded to the area of Stone Bridge Commons at 1800 Main Road for a multi-vehicle accident involving a school bus. Three vehicles were involved, a 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport, a 1998 Volvo S70 and a 2023 First Student School Bus. In addition to the driver and monitor, the school bus was occupied by eight juvenile students. The operator of the Chevrolet Captiva sustained minor facial injuries. The operator of the Volvo S70 sustained a minor head injury. No adult or juvenile occupants aboard the First Student School Bus sustained any injuries.
FALL RIVER, MA
The Herald News

The Herald News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
533K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fall River, MA from Fall River Herald News.

 http://heraldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy