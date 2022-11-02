Read full article on original website
McKnight's
Providers warned about preparing for new HIPAA regs
LAS VEGAS — Long-term care providers who have had their attention diverted by pandemic and other urgent matters need to start preparing for new HIPAA requirements as soon as possible, a pair of health-records experts stressed at the PointClickCare [email protected] 2022. The complexity of demands on providers will...
McKnight's
Citing potential surge, nursing home leaders press for PHE extension
The American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living on Wednesday appealed to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to support the extension of the Public Health Emergency beyond Jan. 11, 2023. “While we have come a long way from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus remains...
McKnight's
Nearly half of states now using Medicaid to boost direct-care pay
At least 19 states are actively implementing strategies to address direct care worker wages through reporting and/or enforcement mechanisms, a report issued this week by the National Governors Association Center for Best Practices found. “Although many healthcare providers have received rate increases through temporary federal COVID-19 relief and state funding,...
McKnight's
Are value-based payments the best CMS can do for nursing home residents? A call for stronger action
America’s nursing homes are in crisis, and the government has been complicit. In the past 2 and a half years, COVID-19 has killed more than 158,000 nursing home residents. These facilities, filled with the nation’s most medically frail, have been understaffed, poorly managed and ignored for decades, creating the perfect storm allowing the pandemic to wreak devastating casualties.
McKnight's
Research explores how exercise prevents age-related diseases
Much research has shown the positive benefits that exercise can have in improving brain function and preventing the onset of age-related diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. A special issue of the journal Brain Plasticity provides new insights into how exercise-induced activation of the peripheral systems, such as...
McKnight's
Ventilators may damage lung tissue, study finds
New research suggests modern ventilators, which have been used frequently in recent years to treat COVID-19 patients, may cause lasting damage to the lungs. Researchers from the University of California at Riverside studied the effects of ventilators on lung function. They found that patients who are on breathing machines for extended periods of time experience a decline in overall lung health.
McKnight's
The positive wake-up call
Generally, I’m a law-abiding citizen. If I have a good reason, I’ll occasionally violate a minor rule or two, but nothing significant. I don’t do much murder, for instance, or take classified electronic health records home from work. I’m pretty much a model human. But one...
McKnight's
Industry leader calls for PHE extension, more time to prepare for state Medicaid renewals
American Health Care Association / National Center for Assisted Living President and CEO Mark Parkinson. A leading long-term care advocate is urging the federal government to further extend the public health emergency and give states more time to prepare for the end of related Medicaid waivers and flexibilities. Allowing the...
