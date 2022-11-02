Read full article on original website
Nursing home residents and their distant physicians got good telehealth news in the 2023 Physician Pay Rule issued Tuesday by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The changes, effective on or after Jan. 1, 2023, extend Public Health Emergency flexibilities on the use of telehealth, including waivers on restricting patient’s originating sites as well as their telehealth format (including audio-only) through the end of 2023.
