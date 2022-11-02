ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
electrek.co

Ola announces plans for electric motorcycle as it surpasses 100,000 scooters built in a year

Indian electric scooter manufacturer Ola Electric announced that the company plans to unveil an electric motorcycle to complement its growing electric scooter production. Ola is known for its low-cost electric scooters that combine tech-forward design with high performance operation. The company recently surpassed 100,000 units, despite production only beginning less...
pv-magazine-usa.com

Air-source heat pump for harsh, cold climates

Heating technology manufacturer Carrier is set to start field testing its prototype air-source heat pump for cold climates. The project is part of the “Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge” developed by the U.S. Department of Energy. It aims to develop and commercialize a new heat pump technology to more efficiency heat residential homes in climates with freezing temperatures.
MotorAuthority

Xpeng car-copter completes successful maiden flight

A number of flying car concepts have surfaced over the years, though these have typically been small, light aircraft that can double as cars. This means they still require a runway for takeoffs and landings, making them poorly suited for congestion-filled cities, where if such a thing existed, a flying car could provide the most utility.
Top Speed

This Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser Concept Is A True Piece Of Automotive History

In today’s world of cars, there are few that are truly elegant. While there are many that are beautiful and impressive, the level of elegance found in classic cars is almost nowhere to be seen today. It is no wonder why classic cars have retained their value, especially when they were unique even for the time. Some of these cars, when they come to the auction, offer a slice of old-school comfort and luxury while showing how eccentric brands once were. If you want something truly unique though, an antique classic car is guaranteed to impress, even when it comes from unlikely sources - like Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser coming for sale through Mecum Auto Auction.
KISSIMMEE, FL
topgear.com

These two widebody VW buses want to steal the show at SEMA 2022

Kenny Pfitzer Designs has unveiled its Southern Californian-inspired Vegas offerings. Like?. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Kenny Pfitzer Designs is hoping to steal the show at SEMA with two custom-built widebody VW vans, designed in collaboration...
Road & Track

Ringbrothers Brings Four Epic Custom Builds to SEMA

Ringbrothers is leaving nothing on the table this year for SEMA. The Wisconsin-based custom car builder has arrived with no fewer than four custom one-off builds for the tuner show, each more epic than the last. Our favorite of the bunch has to be the Enyo 1948 Chevy Super Truck....
torquenews.com

Catalytic Converter Anti-Theft Products Reviewed

Do catalytic converter anti-theft products really work as well as advertised? Here’s a review that puts a variety of products to the test that shows that some products do work much better than others. Plus, one example of a low-cost DIY option that works as well as the most expensive of anti-theft products.
CALIFORNIA STATE
torquenews.com

Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?

Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
MotorAuthority

2023 Ford Transit Trail comes ready for van life

Ford on Thursday introduced a new version of its Transit van that embraces the whole van life culture. It's called the Transit Trail, and it arrives for the 2023 model year with a starting price of $65,975, before destination. The Transit Trail has been designed for adventure straight from the...
MISSOURI STATE
electrek.co

Segway’s ZING C8 kick scooter is safe for kids to ride at $150 (Amazon low) in New Green Deals

While most electric scooters focus on adults having fun, the kids shouldn’t be left out too. That’s where the Segway Ninebot ZING C8 electric scooter comes in. On sale today for $150, this is matching the all-time low that we’ve seen at Amazon only once before. What makes the ZING C8 safe for kids is that the motor won’t kick in until your young one is traveling at least 1.9 MPH, preventing them from being surprised from sudden acceleration. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
The Verge

Weird cars are becoming the new normal

It’s been a real WTF kind of year for car releases, new machines in new shapes with offbeat marketing leaning on gimmicky features that nobody asked for. Gimmicks are nothing new, but as I was pondering yet another incredibly quick, perfectly quiet EV, it occurred to me that I’ve been having an increasing number of head-scratching reactions to new cars over the past few years.
electrek.co

Check out this new electric telescopic crawler crane – the first in its weight class

German crane maker Sennebogen last week debuted a 50-metric-ton electric telescopic crawler crane – the first battery-powered crane in its weight class. Telescopic crawler cranes are used to lift materials with a hydraulic winch and by raising and lowering the boom – aka pick and carry. They have excellent maneuverability on difficult terrain.
electrek.co

Tesla offers to cover ending EV incentive in Germany amid massive sale push

Tesla is offering buyers to cover the cost of Germany cutting its EV incentive if the automaker can’t deliver by the end of the year amid a massive sale push in the country. Germany is an important auto market in Europe and one that is difficult to penetrate for foreign automakers because of the strong local industry with companies like Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz.
bikepacking.com

YT Industries Drops in with the new Szepter Gravel Bike

Germany’s YT Industries just released the all-new Szepter gravel bike, which inherits many shreddy characteristics from their mountain bike line-up. Get a first look at the brand’s first progressive drop-bar design here…. German mountain bike brand YT Industries just made their first inroads into the drop-bar segment with...
Inyerself

The Coyote 4WD Electric ATV is a Solution For All Riders

Outrider USA believes that everyone should be able to enjoy the great outdoors. That’s why they’ve developed the Coyote 4WD electric ATV, a compact and lightweight vehicle designed for both able-bodied and disabled riders. This adaptive solution ensures that everyone can experience the freedom of the open road, regardless of disability.

Comments / 0

Community Policy