electrek.co
An electric bike that looks (and rides) like an electric motorcycle: G-FORCE ZM review
The G-FORCE ZM electric bike is one of those e-bikes that borrows heavily from motorcycle styling while maintaining its street-legal status as an electric bicycle. But the motorcycle influence doesn’t just run skin deep; it’s also got a powerful ride to match. G-FORCE ZM tech specs. Motor: 750W...
The best cheap electric bike deals available in 2022
Cheap electric bikes are ever-improving as demand increases, but you don't need to wait until Black Friday to find e-bike deals
BBS Debuts New Wheel System That Revolutionizes Wheels
BBSOne of the most legendary wheel companies of all time has debuted an entirely new concept of wheel fitment.
electrek.co
Ola announces plans for electric motorcycle as it surpasses 100,000 scooters built in a year
Indian electric scooter manufacturer Ola Electric announced that the company plans to unveil an electric motorcycle to complement its growing electric scooter production. Ola is known for its low-cost electric scooters that combine tech-forward design with high performance operation. The company recently surpassed 100,000 units, despite production only beginning less...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Air-source heat pump for harsh, cold climates
Heating technology manufacturer Carrier is set to start field testing its prototype air-source heat pump for cold climates. The project is part of the “Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge” developed by the U.S. Department of Energy. It aims to develop and commercialize a new heat pump technology to more efficiency heat residential homes in climates with freezing temperatures.
MotorAuthority
Xpeng car-copter completes successful maiden flight
A number of flying car concepts have surfaced over the years, though these have typically been small, light aircraft that can double as cars. This means they still require a runway for takeoffs and landings, making them poorly suited for congestion-filled cities, where if such a thing existed, a flying car could provide the most utility.
Top Speed
This Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser Concept Is A True Piece Of Automotive History
In today’s world of cars, there are few that are truly elegant. While there are many that are beautiful and impressive, the level of elegance found in classic cars is almost nowhere to be seen today. It is no wonder why classic cars have retained their value, especially when they were unique even for the time. Some of these cars, when they come to the auction, offer a slice of old-school comfort and luxury while showing how eccentric brands once were. If you want something truly unique though, an antique classic car is guaranteed to impress, even when it comes from unlikely sources - like Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser coming for sale through Mecum Auto Auction.
topgear.com
These two widebody VW buses want to steal the show at SEMA 2022
Kenny Pfitzer Designs has unveiled its Southern Californian-inspired Vegas offerings. Like?. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Kenny Pfitzer Designs is hoping to steal the show at SEMA with two custom-built widebody VW vans, designed in collaboration...
Road & Track
Ringbrothers Brings Four Epic Custom Builds to SEMA
Ringbrothers is leaving nothing on the table this year for SEMA. The Wisconsin-based custom car builder has arrived with no fewer than four custom one-off builds for the tuner show, each more epic than the last. Our favorite of the bunch has to be the Enyo 1948 Chevy Super Truck....
torquenews.com
Catalytic Converter Anti-Theft Products Reviewed
Do catalytic converter anti-theft products really work as well as advertised? Here’s a review that puts a variety of products to the test that shows that some products do work much better than others. Plus, one example of a low-cost DIY option that works as well as the most expensive of anti-theft products.
torquenews.com
Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?
Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
electrek.co
Hyundai converts core Kia plant to mass-produce EVs spearheading European campaign
The Hyundai Motor Group announced it will mass-produce battery electric vehicles at Kia Autoland Slovakia, one of the automaker’s core plants, kicking off its European EV campaign. Hyundai and Kia electric vehicles are currently built at full-scale production at its EV factory in Indonesia and at a joint facility...
MotorAuthority
2023 Ford Transit Trail comes ready for van life
Ford on Thursday introduced a new version of its Transit van that embraces the whole van life culture. It's called the Transit Trail, and it arrives for the 2023 model year with a starting price of $65,975, before destination. The Transit Trail has been designed for adventure straight from the...
electrek.co
Segway’s ZING C8 kick scooter is safe for kids to ride at $150 (Amazon low) in New Green Deals
While most electric scooters focus on adults having fun, the kids shouldn’t be left out too. That’s where the Segway Ninebot ZING C8 electric scooter comes in. On sale today for $150, this is matching the all-time low that we’ve seen at Amazon only once before. What makes the ZING C8 safe for kids is that the motor won’t kick in until your young one is traveling at least 1.9 MPH, preventing them from being surprised from sudden acceleration. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
electrek.co
Podcast: Tesla FSD Beta update, Tesla sends Chinese engineers to the US, Mercedes EQE US pricing, and more
This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discuss Tesla’s latest FSD Beta update, Tesla sending Chinese engineers to the US, Mercedes-Benz EQE US pricing, and more. Sponsored by Anyhill: Check out Anyhill’s latest...
The Verge
Weird cars are becoming the new normal
It’s been a real WTF kind of year for car releases, new machines in new shapes with offbeat marketing leaning on gimmicky features that nobody asked for. Gimmicks are nothing new, but as I was pondering yet another incredibly quick, perfectly quiet EV, it occurred to me that I’ve been having an increasing number of head-scratching reactions to new cars over the past few years.
electrek.co
Check out this new electric telescopic crawler crane – the first in its weight class
German crane maker Sennebogen last week debuted a 50-metric-ton electric telescopic crawler crane – the first battery-powered crane in its weight class. Telescopic crawler cranes are used to lift materials with a hydraulic winch and by raising and lowering the boom – aka pick and carry. They have excellent maneuverability on difficult terrain.
electrek.co
Tesla offers to cover ending EV incentive in Germany amid massive sale push
Tesla is offering buyers to cover the cost of Germany cutting its EV incentive if the automaker can’t deliver by the end of the year amid a massive sale push in the country. Germany is an important auto market in Europe and one that is difficult to penetrate for foreign automakers because of the strong local industry with companies like Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz.
bikepacking.com
YT Industries Drops in with the new Szepter Gravel Bike
Germany’s YT Industries just released the all-new Szepter gravel bike, which inherits many shreddy characteristics from their mountain bike line-up. Get a first look at the brand’s first progressive drop-bar design here…. German mountain bike brand YT Industries just made their first inroads into the drop-bar segment with...
The Coyote 4WD Electric ATV is a Solution For All Riders
Outrider USA believes that everyone should be able to enjoy the great outdoors. That’s why they’ve developed the Coyote 4WD electric ATV, a compact and lightweight vehicle designed for both able-bodied and disabled riders. This adaptive solution ensures that everyone can experience the freedom of the open road, regardless of disability.
