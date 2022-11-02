ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Dusty Baker at center of another crazy MLB playoff coincidence

Dusty Baker continues to be the Forrest Gump of Major League Baseball. A wild fact about the Houston Astros manager Baker went viral following Game 4 of the 2022 World Series on Wednesday. Baker’s side blanked the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0, throwing a combined no-hitter in the process. Jayson Stark of ESPN shared that, of three no-hitters in MLB postseason history, two of them have now taken place at Citizens Bank Park … and Baker was the visiting manager for both of them.
Yardbarker

Dusty Baker Continues To Be Featured In Historic Playoff Moments

The Houston Astros came out and dominated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday night, throwing a combined no-hitter to even the World Series at two games apiece. Cristian Javier led the way, tossing six innings and striking out nine batters while walking just two.
Sportico

Baseball’s Dynamic Postseason Sets Stage for a Fan-Focused Future

Today’s guest columnist is Robert D. Manfred Jr., commissioner of Major League Baseball. Major League Baseball’s 2022 season will be remembered forever. As I have traveled across the country watching games this season, our ballparks have been filled with excitement as our players demonstrated the magic of baseball. We witnessed amazing feats by Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Miguel Cabrera, Albert Pujols, batterymates Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright, and more. Our rookie class showed us the exceptional caliber of talent that will carry our game into the future. And the debut of our new playoff system brought postseason baseball back to cities with extraordinary...

