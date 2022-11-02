Read full article on original website
Gruesome murder solved after 50 years with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help himRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Jury hung in the police shooting and killing of Darrell RichardsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
World Series: Astros toss combined no-hitter in Game 4 vs. Phillies, make history after brilliant Cristian Javier start
The Houston Astros — led by starter Cristian Javier — have thrown the second no-hitter in World Series history. Javier and three relief pitchers combined to blank the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 Wednesday night, 5-0, and pull Houston even in the series in historic fashion. The combined...
Dusty Baker at center of another crazy MLB playoff coincidence
Dusty Baker continues to be the Forrest Gump of Major League Baseball. A wild fact about the Houston Astros manager Baker went viral following Game 4 of the 2022 World Series on Wednesday. Baker’s side blanked the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0, throwing a combined no-hitter in the process. Jayson Stark of ESPN shared that, of three no-hitters in MLB postseason history, two of them have now taken place at Citizens Bank Park … and Baker was the visiting manager for both of them.
Major League Baseball has a diversity problem, experts say. This year's World Series is proof
Dario Otero Jr., affectionately known as DJ, admires Jackie Robinson for making history as the first Black American to play Major League Baseball.
Sporting News
Last World Series no-hitter: Remembering Don Larsen's perfect game in 1956 (TSN Archives)
Let's get this straight: The Astros' combined no-hitter against the Phillies is one hell of an accomplishment. How else to describe only the second no-hitter in World Series history, dating back to 1903?. Armchair historians today may be saying, "Sure, I guess it's a no-hitter, but it was no perfect...
Yardbarker
Dusty Baker Continues To Be Featured In Historic Playoff Moments
The Houston Astros came out and dominated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday night, throwing a combined no-hitter to even the World Series at two games apiece. Cristian Javier led the way, tossing six innings and striking out nine batters while walking just two.
Baseball’s Dynamic Postseason Sets Stage for a Fan-Focused Future
Today’s guest columnist is Robert D. Manfred Jr., commissioner of Major League Baseball. Major League Baseball’s 2022 season will be remembered forever. As I have traveled across the country watching games this season, our ballparks have been filled with excitement as our players demonstrated the magic of baseball. We witnessed amazing feats by Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Miguel Cabrera, Albert Pujols, batterymates Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright, and more. Our rookie class showed us the exceptional caliber of talent that will carry our game into the future. And the debut of our new playoff system brought postseason baseball back to cities with extraordinary...
