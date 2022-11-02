ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Tong, Lamont Vow To Defend Connecticut’s Post-Sandy Hook Law

Attorney General William Tong said a decision to hold a press conference to reiterate the state’s vigorous defense of the Connecticut law that prohibits most people from owning semi-automatic rifles and magazines with more than 10 bullets was not one he took lightly. “I don’t want to be here....
Stefanowski and Fired Public Health Chief Accuse Lamont of Mismanagement

HARTFORD, CT — In a closing shot at Gov. Ned Lamont’s handling of COVID-19, Republican Bob Stefanowski stood Thursday with fired Public Health Commissioner Renee Coleman-Mitchell and accused the governor of endangering nursing home residents during the pandemic. Stefanowski’s morning press event outside the state Capitol building comes...
After Energy Efficiency Upgrades, UConn Turns Attention To Renewable Energy

A new residence hall planned for the University of Connecticut marks the beginning of the campus’ transition from gas-fired heating and cooling. The new complex, consisting of three connected buildings with 258 apartments, will rely on hydrogen-powered fuel cells for most of its electricity, and geothermal wells for heating and cooling. It’s expected to be the first of several projects that aim to phase out the campus’ central utility plant.
STORRS, CT

