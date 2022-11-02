Read full article on original website
Related
ctnewsjunkie.com
Tong, Lamont Vow To Defend Connecticut’s Post-Sandy Hook Law
Attorney General William Tong said a decision to hold a press conference to reiterate the state’s vigorous defense of the Connecticut law that prohibits most people from owning semi-automatic rifles and magazines with more than 10 bullets was not one he took lightly. “I don’t want to be here....
ctnewsjunkie.com
Stefanowski and Fired Public Health Chief Accuse Lamont of Mismanagement
HARTFORD, CT — In a closing shot at Gov. Ned Lamont’s handling of COVID-19, Republican Bob Stefanowski stood Thursday with fired Public Health Commissioner Renee Coleman-Mitchell and accused the governor of endangering nursing home residents during the pandemic. Stefanowski’s morning press event outside the state Capitol building comes...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Up To 10,000 CT Veterans Could Be Eligible For VA Benefits From Burn Pit Exposure
Up to 10,000 Connecticut veterans who haven’t been eligible for Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits will now qualify for them if they have medical conditions resulting from exposure to burn pits or toxic contaminants, U. S. VA Secretary Denis McDonough said Wednesday. He was speaking at a news conference after...
ctnewsjunkie.com
After Energy Efficiency Upgrades, UConn Turns Attention To Renewable Energy
A new residence hall planned for the University of Connecticut marks the beginning of the campus’ transition from gas-fired heating and cooling. The new complex, consisting of three connected buildings with 258 apartments, will rely on hydrogen-powered fuel cells for most of its electricity, and geothermal wells for heating and cooling. It’s expected to be the first of several projects that aim to phase out the campus’ central utility plant.
Comments / 0