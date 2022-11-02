A new residence hall planned for the University of Connecticut marks the beginning of the campus’ transition from gas-fired heating and cooling. The new complex, consisting of three connected buildings with 258 apartments, will rely on hydrogen-powered fuel cells for most of its electricity, and geothermal wells for heating and cooling. It’s expected to be the first of several projects that aim to phase out the campus’ central utility plant.

STORRS, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO