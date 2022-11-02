Read full article on original website
KRON4
4 Fun Things to do in the Bay Area this weekend
(KRON) — Looking for something fun to do in the Bay Area this weekend? KRON4 Chief Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow has you covered with 4 Fun Things. 1. International Tea Festival — San Francisco, 10:00 a.m. Saturday. 2. Fiesta Alameda — Alameda, Noon Saturday. 3. Dia de los...
hoodline.com
San Francisco Italian restaurant institution Original Joe’s will expand to the East Bay
An Italian restaurant institution in San Francisco is about to expand to the East Bay for the first time in the business's storied history. Original Joe’s will open a location in Walnut Creek, inside the space in the Broadway Plaza center formerly occupied by Stanford’s Restaurant at 1300 South Main Street. When it comes to the new venue, it was apparently love at first sight for sibling co-owners John and Elena Duggan. “The minute we walked in through the doors to look at it for the first time, we immediately thought, ‘Oh my God, this is going to be the new Joe’s,’” owner Elena Duggan told The Chronicle.
SFMTA announces opening schedule for Central Subway project
The long-awaited project's full-service will begin in January. You can check out the Central Subway later this month when it makes its debut with free, weekend-only service between the four new stations.
hoodline.com
Popular sandwich pop-up specializing in muffalettas will open a permanent space in the Haight
A pop-up specializing in muffalettas, the large cold-cut-and-olive-salad sandwich originating in New Orleans and made with Sicilian sesame bread, will soon open its own brick-and-mortar shop in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury. The owners of sandwich company Sandy’s, Peterson Harter and Moni Frailing, are hoping to open their first physical restaurant sometime near the start of the new year, according to Eater.
San Francisco Has An Upscale Restaurant Exclusively For Dogs
An upscale eatery in San Francisco, California, has gone to the dogs. Dogue (rhymes with “vogue”) opened in the city’s trendy Mission District in September, and the entire menu was designed with pampered pups in mind. Rahmi Massarweh, a professional chef trained in Classical French Cuisine, began...
Eater
This Is the Only Place to Get Boutique Cinnamon Buns and Personal Pizzas in San Francisco
At the corner of Market and Castro streets, a lively intersection depending on when you happen to encounter it, there’s a shop selling one-of-a-kind San Francisco delicacies. Teeny-tiny bakery and pizza place Chadwick’s is the kind of business that can only come from San Francisco: overtly queer food, high-quality products, and a cast of characters as colorful as the city is gray. Importantly, San Franciscans in the know flock to the little shop of treats for its “fun buns” (in actuality, iced cinnamon buns) and “dough boys” (personal pizzas with focaccia crusts) amongst other singular offerings.
tinybeans.com
Where to Dine In or Get Takeout for Thanksgiving Dinner in the Bay Area
Fantastic feasts! These San Francisco restaurants offer take-out and dine-in Thanksgiving dinner for a stress-free Thanksgiving Day. Treat yourself and your family to a Thanksgiving without the stress or fuss this year by pre-ordering your turkey dinner to devour at home or skip the dishes all together and dine at one of our favorite Bay Area’s restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving Day. With either plan, you can relax, put your feet up, and actually have a chance to watch the Macy’s 96th annual parade (there’s a rumor that Bluey plans to make an appearance this year). These are our favorite to-go, delivery, and restaurants offering Thanksgiving dinners in the Bay Area. And once you’ve decided where and what to eat, don’t forget to make a plan to buy your Christmas tree, check out all the holiday light displays happening around San Francisco as well as see how many nearby holiday bucket list events you can check off this year.
KTVU FOX 2
Fisherman spots great white shark in San Francisco bay
SAN FRANCISCO - A fisherman got video of a great white shark swimming in the waters of the San Francisco bay. Cell phone video this week shows the big shark right near the Golden Gate Bridge. David Lukito told KTVU on Thursday it was a close encounter he will never...
berkeleyside.org
60-year-old Japanese curry chain opens first Bay Area outpost
"Can you recommend a new place to eat?" That's the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it's a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life's great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Muni Housing Plans Branded ‘Ugly’
Newly released drawings of what a huge new housing project above a soon-to-be remodeled San Francisco bus yard have been slammed by city leaders as “ugly.”. The first look at the project, which was presented in front of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s governing board on Tuesday, is a rendering at just 5% of design—meaning there’s plenty of room for visual changes in the future.
Eater
Zero Zero, a Titan of the San Francisco Pizza Scene for More Than a Decade, Is Closing
It’s the end of a leopard-spotted pizza era in San Francisco. Zero Zero, chef and owner Bruce Hill’s SoMa Neapolitan-style pizzeria, will serve its final pies on Saturday, November 12. Hill says the decision has been a long time coming, noting that coming out of the pandemic has been “just too tough” for the restaurant. There are a number of reasons behind the decision, but in a nutshell, Zero Zero’s large, bi-level downtown space has become untenable in a post-COVID landscape. “I would definitely categorize it as a struggling downtown restaurant,” Hill says. “I truly feel if Zero Zero was in a neighborhood location, we’d be fine.”
48hills.org
Good Taste: The ‘progressive’ restaurant India shares with the Bay Area
This is Good Taste, a weekly peek at peak Bay Area food experiences. Today, we accept an invitation to revisit ROOH, a self-titled “Progressive Indian” restaurant born in New Delhi that expanded to San Francisco in February 2017 and Palo Alto in January 2020. ROOH San Francisco has...
New rooftop bar opens in San Francisco
A new rooftop bar is opening in San Francisco, which is unusual for the city. On the 13th floor of the brand-new Line Hotel downtown, Rise Over Run debuts on Wednesday, Nov. 2, serving tropical beverages while offering views of Sutro Tower, the Golden Gate Theatre, and City Hall.
sfstandard.com
SF To Celebrate First Asian American on U.S. Money. How To Get This Landmark Coin Next Week
A highly anticipated quarter dollar coin featuring Anna May Wong, the first Chinese American actress in Hollywood, is officially in circulation now—making her the first Asian American to appear on U.S. currency. Legendary movie star Wong was born in 1905. The daughter of Los Angeles Chinatown laundry owners, she...
13 things you might not know about San Francisco's Golden Gate Park
From little-known facts to local lore, we're uncovering the city's crown jewel.
oaklandside.org
New bar opens in iconic Mexicali Rose space
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
KTVU FOX 2
Original Joe's Italian restaurant to expand to Walnut Creek
SAN FRANCISCO - One of San Francisco's most popular Italian-American restaurants is expanding to the East Bay. The owners of Original Joe's in North Beach have announced they plan to open up a new restaurant in Walnut Creek's Broadway Plaza in 2024. Original Joe's first opened in San Francisco in...
Bay Area tech giants announce massive layoffs on same day in what experts are calling 'unusual'
The SF Standard reports that so far this year, San Francisco layoffs are up to over 16,700 jobs, spread out across approximately 130 companies.
Iron Chef Morimoto expanding Bay Area restaurant empire with Morimoto Asia Napa
Diners can expect dishes such as mapo tofu and black pepper steak.
Longtime Bay Area caregiver makes difficult decision as husband's Alzheimer's condition worsens
"It was heartbreaking," she said. After 10 years of caregiving for her husband with Alzheimer's, she shares her story on the couple's difficult path with the brain disease.
