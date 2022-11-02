Read full article on original website
Music Event Coming To Owensboro For The First Time
The very first Owensboro Music Business Expo will happen in April of next year. The venue is at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame. The co-founders are Adam Gaynor, formerly of Matchbox 20 and Fran Marseille say it’ll be an event for songwriters to meet collaborate and network. The...
APP EXCLUSIVE: Here’s Your Chance to See Cody Johnson in Evansville
The most popular concerts (by far) to get booked in Evansville are country concerts. That's because country concerts always sell a bunch of tickets, and that's because country concerts are just plain fun. The music is fun and the artists know how to put on a good show. I reckon that's what you can expect when Cody Johnson comes to town. We want to make your experience even more enjoyable by giving you a chance to WIN a pair of tickets.
Former Matchbox Twenty Member Launching Exciting New Music Expo Owensboro, Kentucky
If you ever need my full attention it only takes two words: Matchbox Twenty. So, the day that Fran with Friday After Five asked me if I'd like to meet Adam Gaynor, who was with Matchbox Twenty until 2005, I said, 'Absolutely'. That was in September, and now Fran and Adam have announced a new and exciting partnership.
Indiana Dance Studio Rises from the Ashes into Amazing New Training Center
Over the past few years, Heather Cross has learned the power of hashtags. Her favorite is this one- #DreamsDoComeTrue. Heather has had a love affair with dance her entire life. She danced at Kentucky Wesleyan College when she was in undergraduate school in Owensboro. She then coached the dance team at Apollo High School for four years before moving back to Indiana. Today, she's not only dancing, she's sharing her love of it and teaching others at her own dance studio.
Historic Newburgh Hosting Community Chili Cook-Off This Holiday Season
Historic Newburgh has a whole host of holiday festivities planned for 2022 including a Community Chili Cook-Off and you're invited!. Historic Newburgh will hold the Community Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, November 12, 2022, as part of its Christmas in the Burgh celebration, and they are looking for area non-profits teams to compete for first and second-place People's Choice trophies. If you are a part of a non-profit and you would like to register your team for the Community Chili Cook-Off, visit HistoricNewburgh.org.
Have the Ultimate Video Game Experience When You Play Your Friends on a 19-Foot Screen in Evansville
Video games have been popular since the moment they first came out decades ago. However in recent years thanks to online streaming, we've really seen games explode in popularity. There are people now who have built entire careers off of playing their favorite video games. In fact, in 2022 the global game market is projected to generate $196 billion in revenue.
An Owensboro Tradition Lives On
For over 50 years, Briarpatch Restaurant has been a landmark for the community. In August of 2021, Mike Courtney, Grady Harreld and Joel White purchased the restaurant knowing they would have to renovate the interior but also wanting to keep the iconic location and offerings of the restaurant. Previous owner...
Fun Holiday Activities Happening at Boonville’s Christmas in Boonvillage 2022
Each year, the Square in Boonville is transformed into a winter wonderland. Get ready for Christmas in Boonvillage 2022!. Boonville is always hosting fun events all throughout the year on the Square. These events allow families to go out, have a great time with food, games, and entertainment, all while meeting and greeting business owners and other members of the community. Whether it be the Square Flair, parades, or Boo in Boonville, there's no shortage of fun to be had. The next big event that will be hosted on the Square will be coming up in December, and you might want to mark your calendars to be a part of it. Oh, and this year, we will have a new activity for families in Boonville that will surely be a hit!
A Festive and Delicious Sneak Preview of the 2022 Holiday Market in Owensboro, KY
The annual Holiday Market is coming up this weekend at the Owensboro Regional Farmers' Market. The holiday extravaganza, which features dozens and dozens of vendors was first held at the end of 2020 and it has continued to grow since. The excitement is building as this year's Holiday Market will...
Alice in Wonderland Virtual Escape Room Game Coming to Evansville in Spring of 2023
If you've ever wanted to take a look through the looking glass and immerse yourself in Wonderland, there is one day in the spring of 2023 when the streets of Evansville will be turned into a virtual escape room style experience that is Alice in Wonderland-themed. So what is a...
There’s a Mysterious Tunnel Under an Indiana Street
Ever since I moved to the Evansville area in 2008, I've heard stories of things that lie beneath the city. everybody knows about the catacombs that are under the old courthouse. But, did you know there are random tunnels that have been found under the city, too?. One story of...
Fall Rummage Sale Features Thousands of $1 Items This Weekend in Owensboro
If you're looking for a great way to save money on winter clothes for your family this weekend is the perfect time to do it. There's a huge Fall Rummage Sale with $1 items. The sale will benefit a local homeless shelter and you're invited. ALL ABOUT MY SISTER'S KEEPER.
What is the Strange Light in the Sky over Newburgh, Indiana?
This is the season for all things spooky, so when Newburgh residents saw a strange light in the sky, many theories were tossed around on the internet. As you can see in the photo, the October sky looked pretty spooky last night. It was kind of foggy and misting rain. This really made the spotlight stand out, and embrace the spellbinding feeling of Halloween. I actually saw a purple and blue hazy light in my neighborhood. I looked at it for a while before I realized that it was Halloween decorations down the street from me.
7 Area Schools Attending Southwest Indiana Festival of Bands
On Tuesday, seven area schools will come together to perform at the 33rd Southwest Indiana Festival of Bands. This free concert is open to the public and will take place at South Knox Middle/High School in the High School Gym beginning at 7:00p.m. This year, over 180 students will perform and represent Barr-Reeve, Loogootee, Mitchell, North Daviess, North Knox, Shoals, and South Knox. The concert will feature guest conductor Dr. Tiffany J. Galus, who is currently an assistant professor of music in bands at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music and associate director of IU athletic bands. This year marks the premiere of the group’s sixth new work for concert band: A Lion Legacy by Alex Tedrow. Tedrow is a composer and educator from Martin County and he composed A Lion Legacy in honor of the late Loogootee High School band director, Ed Hamilton who began his teaching career at Loogootee High School in 1959 and retired at the end of the 1989-90 school year. Tedrow says it is his hope that Hamilton’s incredible Loogootee “Lion” legacy will be remembered through this music written in his honor. Once again the program will be Tuesday night at 7pm at South Knox High School.
Here are 13 Shelters and Rescues to Find Your Next Best Friend In and Around Evansville Indiana
If you are looking to add a new four-legged friend to your home, we have a list of 13 Evansville area shelters and rescues where you are sure to find your new best friend. We are big believers in the "Don't Shop. Adopt." movement and we love supporting our local animal rescue community here at 103 GBF. Melissa is the dog mom to two rescued pitbulls and I am a cat mom to one fluffy Maine Coon mix.
Powerball prize soars to $1.2B; 4 winning tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers. The lack of a winner means the next drawing Wednesday night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot. The winning numbers drawn Monday were: white...
Four Hoosiers Hold Winning Powerball Tickets – One Sold Evansville
What are the odds of four winning Powerball tickets being sold in Indiana? I suppose you could say the odds were in someone's favor because there were four tickets sold Monday, October 31, 2022, that are worth between $50,000 and $1,000,000. Where Did You Purchase Lottery Tickets?. It's pretty cool...
Local eatery closing their doors after new ownership backs out
It's bad news for another local restaurant, as they announce their official closure. Owners with Flourish Plant-Based Eatery in Evansville say, they will be shutting down for good. The news comes just weeks after announcing a new owner had stepped forward to save the struggling business. According to a recent...
Two Indiana Fast Food Chains Trade Insults with a Good Old Fashioned Sign War
This is one war I'd like to see go on forever. Southern Indiana Arby's Starts Sign War with Next-Door Neighbor. I was heading south on First Avenue toward Diamond Avenue on Evansville's north side Monday afternoon when the sign for Arby's in front of Schnuck's caught my eye. While normally signs at fast food restaurants mention whatever deal they're currently running, this one referenced a product being sold by the neighboring restaurant, McDonald's. Specifically, the McRib Sandwich which the company recently brought back for supposedly the final time. Although, the sign didn't call it by its name. Instead, it gave it a name that rhymed with McRib but clearly took a jab at the sandwich.
Heritage Federal Credit Union plans major rebrand
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Heritage Federal Credit Union is getting an all new look as the company celebrates their rebrand launch later this month. A spokesperson tells us the launch, which will be held the morning of November 14, will include Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck, cookies and giveaways. Heritage plans on unveiling brand new signage […]
