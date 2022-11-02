“Respect their decision-making.” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones opens up on wearing blind referee outfit for Halloween amidst possible NFL fine

Read full article on original website
Look: Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Player Of The Week Decision
There were quite a few big-time performers in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season — meaning some players were bound to be left out in the player of the week awards. San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week — much to the disappointment of Dallas Cowboys fans. Many fans of the NFC East squad believe Cowboys running back Tony Pollard should have received the award.
Look: Dak Prescott's Brother Not Happy With Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys had a relatively quiet trade deadline to the dismay of many fans, including Tad Prescott. Although the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins last week, they didn't make any additional moves Tuesday. However, ESPN's Ed Werder reported that they were talking to the Houston Texans about a deal for wide receiver Brandin Cooks "until the final minutes" before the trade window closed at 4 p.m. ET.
PHOTO: Ezekiel Elliott Accidentally Reveals Cowboys Thanksgiving Throwback Helmet
On Wednesday afternoon, Ezekiel Elliott revealed the Dallas Cowboys throwback helmets they are set to… The post PHOTO: Ezekiel Elliott Accidentally Reveals Cowboys Thanksgiving Throwback Helmet appeared first on Outsider.
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Tony Pollard inadvertently ignites war between friends
The Dallas Cowboys have one of the best running back duos in the NFL right now and it isn’t exactly creating peace in the world. Fans, media analysts, and former players are talking about who should be RB1 for America’s Team and it’s become such an intense debate that some are ready to throw hands.
NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
Oct 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder on the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' New Helmet Photo
The Dallas Cowboys will be sporting a new look for this year's Thanksgiving Day game. On Wednesday, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott shared a flick of Dallas' white throwback helmet for the upcoming holiday, which calls back to the teams of the 60s. The NFL world reacted to the helmet...
atozsports.com
Cowboys get a W despite not playing in Week 9
The Dallas Cowboys will have an important element to their offense back after the bye week, according to team owner Jerry Jones. Jones made an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday. When asked about Ezekiel Elliott’s availability in Week 10, Jones made it clear that the plan is to have him on the field.
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones: Tony Pollard showed he’s an outstanding weapon but it’s back to Zeke next week
Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones has always believed Ezekiel Elliott is worth the enormous resources Dallas has poured into him, first by drafting him with the fourth overall pick and then by making him the NFL’s highest-paid running back. Backup Tony Pollard‘s big game last week when Elliott was injured doesn’t change Jones’s view of the situation.
Jerry Jones Makes His Thoughts On Ezekiel Elliott vs. Tony Pollard Clear
On Friday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced that he expects Ezekiel Elliott to return next week against the Green Bay Packers. Tony Pollard shined during Elliott's absence last Sunday, rushing for 131 yards and three touchdowns against the Chicago Bears. His performance sparked a debate as to whether he should be the primary running back in Dallas.
Yardbarker
Now What? Stephen Jones Outlines Cowboys Plan After Trade Deadline Incompletion
Did the Dallas Cowboys commit a turnover by not making a trade before this week's deadline?. It might be the biggest question for the 6-2 Cowboys moving forward. It wasn't for a lack of effort. Speaking with the media Wednesday afternoon inside AT&T Stadium, Cowboys' Chief Operating Officer Stephen Jones...
Sporting News
Yardbarker
Jerry Jones: Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott will be 'back against the Packers'
Fans and media have called for Tony Pollard to take over for Ezekiel Elliott as lead Cowboys running back, but Dallas owner Jerry Jones is in Zeke's corner. "Yes, I expect Zeke back against the Packers," Jones said Friday on KRLD-FM in Dallas. Dallas (6-2), on a bye this week, plays at Green Bay on Nov. 13.
