ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Maketa named interim head coach of South Africa cricket team

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39E7vQ_0ivYdZ2Q00

Malibongwe Maketa was named interim head coach of the South Africa cricket team on Wednesday and will take charge of the Proteas for a three-test tour of Australia starting next month.

Maketa will replace Mark Boucher, who will step down as head coach after the ongoing Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

The 42-year-old Maketa is currently the South Africa “A” team coach and head of the national academy, and has been part of the senior team's coaching group before. He was an assistant coach with the Proteas from 2017-19.

His appointment is only for the tests in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney in December and January, with Cricket South Africa expected to make a permanent appointment early next year.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
68K+
Followers
104K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy