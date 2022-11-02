Read full article on original website
Got a business idea? Pitch it to Soldotna’s own ‘Shark Tank’
Far from the “Shark Tank” studios in California, a different kind of business competition plays out every year on the central Kenai Peninsula. Like the TV show — which gives entrepreneurs a chance to pitch their million-dollar ideas to a panel of investors — Spark Soldotna has local entrepreneurs pitch their best business ideas to a slate of local judges, or “sharks.” The winner of the annual competition, now in its third year, gets $4,000 in starter funding to get their idea off the ground.
KPB Solid Waste Additional Funds Approved
Increases in labor costs, fuel costs, and cost of equipment have all contributed to the Kenai Peninsula Borough approving $654,000 in additional funds for the operation of four solid waste transfer sites within the Kenai Peninsula Borough. The KPB Ordinance 2022 -19-24 Increased Costs of Operating Certain Transfer Facilities past...
Soldotna man dies in Seward Highway rollover crash
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Soldotna man has died in a single-vehicle rollover on the Seward Highway Friday morning. According to an online dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, 65-year-old David Blackley died when the Ford F-350 he was driving left the road at mile 47.5 near Summit Lake. Troopers wrote...
Mystery Creek Road To Close
According to the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge, Mystery Creek Road and the Pipeline Corridor will close to vehicle traffic at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022. This closure is part of the Refuges annual closure to winter conditions. Earlier this year, the location of the intersection of the Mystery...
Soldotna man dies in crash near Summit Lake
A Soldotna man died in a single vehicle rollover on the Seward Highway today, near Lower Summit Lake, amid dangerous winter driving conditions. Alaska State Troopers said 65-year-old David Blackley was northbound on the Seward Highway this morning in a 2003 Ford F350 when it “left the roadway on the right side of the highway and overturned,” according to a trooper dispatch, around mile 47.5 of the highway. Troopers said the road surface was slick and covered with snow.
Little Free Libraries open across Kenai
A set of little libraries are on the map and open for business around Kenai. The Friends of the Kenai Community Library have installed and registered nine libraries around town that will allow community members to have or borrow books on street corners, in parks and elsewhere in Kenai. The...
Widespread Snow Event For South Central Tuesday Into Wednesday
According to the National Weather Service in Anchorage, a low pressure system will move in from the west Tuesday, bringing a front that will lift from southwest to northeast over Southcentral beginning Tuesday night. Snow is expected to spread in over the Kenai Peninsula beginning Tuesday night. Snow will then...
Cooper Landing crash lands six in hospital
Amid the first major snowfall of the season, a three-car accident in Cooper Landing Wednesday near Gwin’s Lodge sent six people to the hospital and temporarily closed the Sterling Highway in both directions. Cooper Landing Emergency Services, the local volunteer-based response organization, was on the scene, with help from Central Emergency Services out of Sterling, as well as Alaska State Troopers.
Ghouls and graphs: Soldotna house tallies 779 trick-or-treaters
On the first day of November, the entryway of Nikki Stein’s house in Soldotna was still something out of a Spirit Halloween store — from the bowl of chocolates and sour candy on a table right next to the door, to the cobweb-covered banister above a box of fake potions.
Photo above: Rep. Kevin McCabe and Sen. Mike Shower’s Trunk or Treat entry in Big Lake on Halloween night for the kids. It’s an annual tradition, so kids can go trick-or-treating. The event was held at Big Lake Lions Club. Kenai special election: The Kenai Peninsula Borough has...
After sexual-harassment lawsuit, Alaska governor candidate says it is ‘honorable’ to finish campaign
Republican governor candidate Charlie Pierce confirmed on Wednesday that he will continue his campaign despite a lawsuit accusing him of sexually harassing a Kenai Peninsula Borough employee while he served as the borough’s mayor. “We’re in this race to the very end,” he said during a broadcast of KSRM-AM...
