Petersburg Police investigating 2 shootings near elementary school
PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Petersburg are investigating two shootings that hurt two people late Tuesday night.
Police responded to the 40 block of Gibbons Avenue for reports of a shooting at 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Around the same time, there was a report of another shooting on Slagle Avenue about a quarter-mile away.
Both scenes are near Lakemont Elementary School.
A female juvenile and a man were both taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.‘I’m not going to get into the evidence’: Stoney responds to lack of evidence in alleged July 4 mass shooting plot
Police have not released any suspect information. Contact the Petersburg Police Department at 804-732-4222 if you have any information.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with 8News for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 0