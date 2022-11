Petersburg Police investigating 2 shootings near elementary school

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Petersburg are investigating two shootings that hurt two people late Tuesday night.

Police responded to the 40 block of Gibbons Avenue for reports of a shooting at 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Around the same time, there was a report of another shooting on Slagle Avenue about a quarter-mile away.

Both scenes are near Lakemont Elementary School.

A female juvenile and a man were both taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any suspect information. Contact the Petersburg Police Department at 804-732-4222 if you have any information.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 8News for updates.

