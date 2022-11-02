ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Petersburg Police investigating 2 shootings near elementary school

By David Flynt
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qqn5T_0ivYa6an00

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Petersburg are investigating two shootings that hurt two people late Tuesday night.

Police responded to the 40 block of Gibbons Avenue for reports of a shooting at 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Around the same time, there was a report of another shooting on Slagle Avenue about a quarter-mile away.

Both scenes are near Lakemont Elementary School.

A female juvenile and a man were both taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

‘I’m not going to get into the evidence’: Stoney responds to lack of evidence in alleged July 4 mass shooting plot

Police have not released any suspect information. Contact the Petersburg Police Department at 804-732-4222 if you have any information.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 8News for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Man shot multiple times in deadly Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Cameron Street. When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. Dantryl Lamar Ingram, 33, of Petersburg, was...
PETERSBURG, VA
truecrimedaily

17-year-old arrested for allegedly shooting teen and leaving body in garbage can

RICHMOND, Va. (TCD) -- Police announced they have located a teen they believed shot and killed another teen in October and then left the body in a dumpster. According to a statement, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, detectives from the Richmond Police Department and U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 17-year-old male on charges of murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Police search for missing Richmond man last seen in September

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are searching for a man who was last seen in September. Police say, Devin Atkinson, 31, was reported missing by his family. He was last seen on Sept. 19 near his home in the 1000 block of Newkirk Drive at around noon. According to...
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton Police respond to burglary at Beauty & Fashion store

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at the Beauty and Fashion store in the 2200 block of Kecoughtan Road on Nov. 3. The Hampton Police Division responded to the scene at 6:04 p.m. The suspect entered Beauty & Fashion, wielded a gun, and took clothing “by force”.
HAMPTON, VA
NBC12

Juvenile among 2 victims shot near Petersburg elementary school

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a double shooting that sent two people to the hospital, including a juvenile Tuesday night. Just before midnight, officers were called to the 40 block of Gibbons Avenue for reports of fired shots. A short time later, police received another call for a person shot in the 40 block of Slagle Avenue - less than a mile away.
PETERSBURG, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

58K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy