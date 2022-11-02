It seems that time has flown by as Danbury High School enters its third month of the 2022-2023 school year. The school year has been filled with so much excitement like senior fest, homecoming, and the first pep rally in years. Academically, there have been many learning curves in switching from Google Classroom to Schoology, and reinstating the Credit Only Policy. Students and teachers have worked hard to put their best foot forward in the first normal school year since 2020. The journalism class wanted to learn all insider information about Danbury High School events and policies. There was no better person to invite for the classes’ press conference than our very own, Mr. Donovan.

