Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
These are the Best New Brunches Right Now in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Welcome to NELA's Eagle RockDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
Related
MLive.com
Red Wings eager to meet, honor 1997, 1998 Stanley Cup teams
DETROIT -- Derek Lalonde works with several members of the Detroit Red Wings’ 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup championship teams, including his boss, general manager Steve Yzerman, and looks forward to meeting many more over the next three days. More than 30 players, coaches and staff from those teams...
NHL
Rantanen hat trick propels Avalanche past Blue Jackets at Global Series
TAMPERE, Finland -- Mikko Rantanen had a hat trick for the Colorado Avalanche when they defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets in his home country, 6-3 in the 2022 NHL Global Series at Nokia Arena on Friday. Rantanen, who also had an assist, was born in Nousiainen, a little more than...
NHL
Preview: Sharks vs. Ducks
The San Jose Sharks face the Anaheim Ducks on Los Tiburones Night presented by Milagro Tequila at SAP Center at 7:30 p.m. PT. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game notes:. • Head Coach David Quinn is 1 win from 100 NHL...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Sharks 3 (SO)
Thanks to some great goaltending and clutch goals, the Florida Panthers secured a 4-3 shootout win over the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Thursday. With the win, Florida improved to 6-4-1. "It was a fun game," said Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who made 36 saves. "I thought the...
NHL
Aho has hat trick, assist to help Hurricanes top Sabres
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Sebastian Aho had a hat trick and an assist to help the Carolina Hurricanes defeat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 at PNC Arena on Friday. It was Aho's fifth NHL hat trick and first since May 3, 2021, against the Chicago Blackhawks. "I'm not going to lie, it...
NHL
Mailbag #41: Hats, Lines & Goalies
RALEIGH, NC. - Fresh off of a fun Friday night victory at PNC Arena, the Carolina Hurricanes are now 8-2-1. Good for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division (at the moment), there's been lots to like about the start for the club. But a good start doesn't mean that...
NHL
Bruins Sign Mitchell Miller to Entry-Level Contract
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 4, that the team has signed defenseman Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract. "When I was in eighth grade, I made an extremely poor decision and acted very immaturely," said Miller. "I bullied one of my classmates. I deeply regret the incident and have apologized to the individual. Since the incident, I have come to better understand the far-reaching consequences of my actions that I failed to recognize and understand nearly seven years ago. I strive to be a better person and positively contribute to society. As a member of the Bruins organization, I will continue to participate in community programs to both educate myself and share my mistakes with others to show what a negative impact those actions can have on others. To be clear, what I did when I was 14 years old was wrong and unacceptable. There is no place in this world for being disrespectful to others and I pledge to use this opportunity to speak out against mistreating others."
FOX Sports
Canucks host the Predators after Horvat's 2-goal game
Nashville Predators (3-6-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (2-6-2, sixth in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT. BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Nashville Predators after Bo Horvat scored two goals in the Canucks' 5-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils. Vancouver...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (6-4-2) at Penguins (4-5-2) | 4 p.m.
Time: 4 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. In his media comments after Thursday's win in Minnesota, Kraken coach Dave Hakstol referred to his team as playing "together hockey." Sounds like something every team should play every night, but it doesn't always work that way. But right now Seattle is contributing in a manner that points to each player doing what it takes to win the game in front of the Kraken. Some examples: Andre Burakovsky hasn't scored in five games but has provided four assists in those games and continues putting quality shots on goal to keep opponents worried. By now, Kraken fans know 19 different players have already scored this year, a league-high. Defensemen are taking turns leading the team in blocked shots (Adam Larsson had eight Thursday). Fourth-liners Morgan Geekie (four goals, one assist in last five games) and Daniel Sprong (2 G, 4A, 6 games), both healthy scratches earlier in the season, are major contributors to a 4-1 record in the last five games and the current three-game winning streak.
NHL
Toews, Soderblom help Blackhawks defeat Kings in OT
CHICAGO -- Jonathan Toews scored 1:31 into overtime to give the Chicago Blackhawks a 2-1 victory against the Los Angeles Kings at United Center on Thursday. Kings forward Kevin Fiala could not control a deflected puck in front of the net. Jake McCabe picked it up and found Toews for a tap-in at the far post.
NHL
Blue Jackets GM, Ward, Green host coaches clinic as part of Global Series
TAMPERE, Finland -- Jarmo Kekalainen had no issue getting up a bit early on game day. The Columbus Blue Jackets general manager visited a clinic for junior-level coaches from the area that was hosted by Ilves hockey club. He did that before his team's morning skate for its game against...
NHL
Red Wings turn back clock to honor 1997-98 Stanley Cup Champions
DETROIT -- For the second time in three days, the Detroit Red Wings took a good hard look into their storied past. Saturday marked the second half of the ceremonies honoring the 25th anniversary of the 1996-97 and 1997-98 Stanley Cup Champions. This time, instead of Scotty Bowman taking center...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'BUILD EVERY GAME'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Predators. "I think when Tyler is moving his feet, he's a real effective player. He's got great hands and his vision is, compete to score is second to none. We (saw) it off the faceoff the other night on that goal. That's consistent with Tyler, right? It's not just Tyler, but we've played eight games. If you do it eight times 10 and you do it in every facet of the game, what's eight times 10? That's where those guys are at. Wherever you're at, that's where the team's at. You've got to look at the big picture, always."
NHL
5 Things: Flyers @ Senators
Concluding a three-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (5-3-2) are in Canada's capital city on Saturday evening to take on D.J. Smith's (4-6-0). Game time at the Canadian Tire Centre is 7:00 p.m. EDT. GAME NOTES. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
NHL
VGK Announce Updated National Television Broadcast Schedule
VEGAS (November 4, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, November 4, an updated schedule of national television broadcasts for the team during the 2022-23 regular season. The Golden Knights have been featured in two national broadcasts already this season, October 11 in Los Angeles and October 25 in San Jose, which both aired exclusively on ESPN and resulted in wins for the club.
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Devils
The Oilers look to pick up their sixth straight win on Thursday when they take on the Devils at Rogers Place. The Edmonton Oilers aim for a sixth straight victory when they take on the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 p.m. at Rogers Place on Thursday night. You can watch...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Korpisalo to make season debut for Blue Jackets
Boeser could return for Canucks; Liljegren in for Maple Leafs; Krejci back for Bruins. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Columbus Blue Jackets. Joonas Korpisalo will start and make his season debut against the Colorado...
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Nov. 5
MONTREAL - Following a day off on Friday, the Canadiens held a morning skate at the Bell Centre in preparation for Saturday's game against Vegas. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Saturday, November 5. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield...
Comments / 0