Illinois State

Comments / 3

Harold
3d ago

we are a one party state due to low education and low ethical standards as voters. this will not pass. liberals don't care about ethics they want to win and enforce the totalitarianism they see fit.

Reply
4
Related
wmay.com

Illinois, Other States Sue Over Robocalls

Illinois is part of a lawsuit brought by attorneys general across the country against two telemarketers over illegal robocalls. All 50 states are part of the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says the latest lawsuit goes after companies operating under assumed names… and sometimes switching business names in an effort to avoid detection and regulation.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois candidates collect endorsements ahead of election

(The Center Square) – Politicians running for office in Illinois are lining up endorsements ahead of next week’s election. In the Illinois gubernatorial race, incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker has picked up endorsements from the Chicago Tribune, former President Barack Obama, and Secretary of State Jesse White, among others.
ILLINOIS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Incorrect texts confuse voters across Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Voters across Illinois reported receiving texts encouraging them to go vote, but they included the wrong polling location. The automated texts caused major confusion for voters, who flooded county clerk offices and the State Board of Elections with complaints. “We started getting the complaints on Monday,” Matt Dietrich, spokesman for the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Can You Bring Notes To The Voting Booth in Illinois?

With Election Day next week, many voters want to feel as informed and prepared to vote as possible when they head to the polls next Tuesday. On a large ballot that includes numerous statewide races, ballot measures and judicial retention votes, the overwhelming amount of information has led some residents to wonder whether they can bring their own notes into the booth.
ILLINOIS STATE
columbiachronicle.com

Get to know your candidates for Illinois governor: Pritzker vs. Bailey

As the midterm election season is approaching, it might feel overwhelming to register, learn as much as possible about the candidates listed on the ballot and then vote for the best choices. To help diminish some voter anxiety, the Chronicle has researched the gubernatorial race between incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker...
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Pritzker, Durbin rally with Democrats at Illinois State University

NORMAL (WGEM) - With six days to go until the General Election, Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey are making their final rounds across the state. Pritzker held a ‘Get Out the Vote’ meet and greet event with students at Illinois State University Wednesday. The governor said...
NORMAL, IL
wmay.com

Gun rights groups expect to make ground in Illinois

With some on the campaign trail saying there needs to be more gun control, a gun rights group sees legal victories in the future. Candidates like incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker have been on the campaign trail saying the state must pass stricter gun control following several mass shooting events.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

