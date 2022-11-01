ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

WTNH

Yale doctor: Timing to get vaccines is now for Thanksgiving protection

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Doctors say the time is now to get both COVID-19 and flu protection in time for Thanksgiving. Supplies for both the COVID-19 bilvalent booster shot and the seasonal flu shot are plentiful in Connecticut. “Definitely have members of family up to date get the bivalent booster the seasonal influenza vaccine […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Connecticut is the #9 least affordable state for renters

(STACKER) – Full-time workers are feeling the pinch in today’s rental market. A nationwide housing shortage and skyrocketing property values—coupled with fewer pay raises for the general working population in recent decades—are fueling a squeeze in the rental market. But how affordable is rent in your state? In order to assess affordability, Foothold Technology looked […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut city ranked among the most neighborly places to live

(AP) – We all want great neighbors, but where do the most neighborly people live? Neighbor.com, the self-storage disruptor akin to Airbnb, set out to find America’s 25 Most Neighborly Cities for the third year in a row. The list highlights the cities with the highest levels of ‘neighborliness’ based on charitable donations, volunteering, happiness, […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

One-time payment of up to $750 coming to families

money in handPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) As costs keep going up in Connecticut and we are rapidly approaching the holiday season, would you like some additional cash? Of course you would. Well, in a new program from the state of Connecticut, each eligible child will receive $250 with a maximum amount of $750.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

DEEP: Widespread failure of acorn crop this year means interactions with bears more likely in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Bears will forage for 20 hours a day this fall as they begin readying themselves for hibernation, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection warned Friday. That warning came alongside a reminder of preventative efforts that can be made to decrease the likelihood of a bear becoming familiar with humans. […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Transportation Today News

Connecticut relaunches online map system as CTroads

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently launched CTroads, the new name of CT Travel Smart, an online traffic map initially established in 2017. The agency said that the new name clearly reflects the purpose of roadway travel and is easy to remember. “CTDOT is proud to provide commuters CTroads.org,” CTDOT Commissioner Joe Giulietti said. […] The post Connecticut relaunches online map system as CTroads appeared first on Transportation Today.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Did you see it? Meteor lights up Connecticut skyline

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you catch a bright fireball lighting up the sky Thursday night? It wasn’t an UFO, according to NASA. The meteor was spotted at about 9:15 p.m. off the coast of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, according to NASA Meteor Watch. More than a hundred people had reported seeing it, and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut’s 10 worst air disasters

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While plane crashes are extremely rare — and deaths in one even more so — air disasters have taken hundreds of lives in Connecticut. The state’s deadliest crashes were all small, private planes, according to the National Transportation Safety Board, which tracks and investigates crashes. There are 170 fatal crashes in […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Health Investigative Team

UPDATED: Coronavirus In Connecticut

The state’s weekly COVID summary: 992,227 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, with 2,479 testing positive over the last 7 days; the 7-day positivity rate is 7.54%, the state Department of Public Health (DPH) reported. The state reported 15,687,656 PCR/NAAT tests, with 32,869 residents testing positive over the last...
CONNECTICUT STATE
105.5 The Wolf

An Amazing Inside Look at a Connecticut Abandoned School and Gym

When I was a kid, we would visit my Grandmother in a super small town in Southeast Kansas and my sisters took me along when they would go exploring the area. On one of those excursions, we actually came across an old school that was no longer in use and we let ourselves in. This video I found on YouTube reminds me of that trip to Grandma's during one of those 1970s Summers.
CONNECTICUT STATE
