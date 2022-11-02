Read full article on original website
KTVB
I-84 westbound lanes reopened between Baker City and LaGrande
BAKER CITY, Ore. — Update: The Oregon Department of Transportation has reopened the westbound lanes of I-84 between Baker City and LaGrande after weather conditions promoted a closure Friday afternoon. Weather conditions and spun out trucks blocking lanes prompted the Oregon Department of Transportation to close the westbound lanes...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Eastern Oregon FFA Students Earn Top Marks at Nationals
Union & Wallowa Counties – (Information from the Oregon FFA) The 2022 National FFA Convention has concluded. Students from across the nation attended, demonstrating their skills and showing their dedication to the FFA. Eastern Oregon students were no exception, with multiple earning top marks in various categories. The full list of student achievements from the Union, Baker and Wallow County school districts are as follows.
nbcrightnow.com
Trucks spin out in snow, block I-84 in eastern OR
BAKER CITY, Ore.- UPDATE: 4:35 p.m. NOVEMBER 4, 2022 12:38 p.m. I-84 westbound is closed in eastern Oregon from Baker City exit 302 to La Grande exit 265. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) trucks have spun out on the road and are now blocking lanes. This is...
Post Register
Adventure Weather Alert: Snow storm takes out trees and utility lines in eastern Oregon
Union County, Oregon — Utility crews spent much of Friday afternoon restoring power following a damaging snow storm. Public works crews in Union County worked to reopen roads and remove downed trees and branches. Union County Emergency Services says it is the landowner's responsibility to remove trees and branches...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Man Injured in Eagle Cap Wilderness Horse Accident
UNION COUNTY – (Release from Union County Search and Rescue) On the afternoon of October 31, 2022, Union County Sheriff’s Office SAR received a report from the U.S. Forest (USFS) Service Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch (BMIDC) of a 62-year-old man from Grants Pass who had sustained potentially serious injuries to his pelvis after falling from a horse when it left a trail on a steep hillside. The accident occurred approximately 0.85 miles by trail from Red’s Horse Ranch in the Eagle Cap Wilderness and was reported by members of the man’s hunting party who had ridden to Red’s Horse Ranch and notified the USFS caretaker there.
