West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
8 Things To Do This Weekend: New England Christmas Festival, Vicki Soto 5K & Preston Corn Maze
(WTNH) — Looking for fun weekend activities? We have eight ideas for you! It’s the last weekend to see Fun Home at Theaterworks. The Tony Award-winning, groundbreaking musical is based on a graphic novel. On Saturday, go see Elm City’s Finest at the Shubert Theatre, showcasing amazing performing artists from right around New Haven. All […]
Danbury Area Folks Showoff Their Creative, Funny and Terrifying Halloween Costumes
Every year for the past few, I cast a digital net, asking the listeners of the I-95 Morning Show to send me pictures of their Halloween costume. The first few years were not great, the costumes were not great, the picture quality was ass, they were simply underwhelming. But this year, this year was pretty, pretty, pretty good.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do this upcoming Week in New Haven-Milford, CT
Every week, Macaroni KID New Haven-Milford shares five things to do with your kids in New Haven-Milford, CT over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID New Haven-Milford's picks for the five things to do in the New Haven-Milford area with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
7 of the Best Thanksgiving Caterers in Greater Danbury
Do you really want to spend all day in the kitchen creating that Thanksgiving feast? Do you want to be held hostage in the kitchen while your family is having a good old time pregaming in the living room while you're making that green bean casserole that nobody's going to eat? Of course not!
WTNH.com
New England Christmas Festival – Crafts & Specialty Foods at Mohegan Sun
New Haven, CT (WTNH) – The 36th annual New England Christmas Festival is coming up at Mohegan Sun, November 4th, 5th & 6th. You’ll be able to find unique, hand-crafted items in every price range, making this the ultimate one stop holiday shopping solution. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Lifestyle Blogger Jamie Taylor, who offered a sneak peek at some of the treasures you’ll find at this exciting holiday event.
Not All Heroes Wear Capes – Introducing Danbury Superhero: The Flare
I had Ethan Carey pick me up for work on Wednesday because my car needed work. As we are driving down the road, he asked, "who the hell is that?" He spotted a man spinning a string of lights as he walked up and down Main Street. I'd seen him...
Pet of the Week: Cinder!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a silver-grey Tabby named Cinder. Cinder, who is a year and a half, has a patterned-color coat and emerald eyes. She is considered a princess, but is a bit shy about her personal space. During her latest “cat pawsitive training,” she was tasked […]
Stretch Your Dollar: Freebie Friday!
(WTNH) — It’s the first weekend of November and the weather will be right to get outdoors! First, you can take the family to the fall fair at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Newtown. It’s free admission from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and there will be a huge $1 tag sale, crafts, food, […]
zip06.com
Sweet Sisters Need a Loving Home
These darling kitten faces belong to Blossom and Willow, a pair of silky smooth tabby siblings. They love to be petted, massaged, stroked and purr very loudly. Blossom and Violet’s playful antics will provide your home with endless laughter. These two cuties have made it clear that they are inseparable and need to be adopted as a pair. Could you give them the love and nurturing they crave? For an appointment to meet Blossom and Violet, please call Forgotten Felines at 860-669-1347 or apply online at www.forgottenfelinesct.org. Not ready to add kittens to your house? We have lots of available adult cats waiting for homes as well. Please don’t overlook these fabulous felines!
Fairfield Mirror
Tasty Deals And Limited-Time Menus For Fairfield Restaurant Week
Fairfield’s annual restaurant week is back and providing delicious deals to any hungry customers up until Sunday, Nov. 6. Each year, local dine-in locations pick a time in the fall to create temporary and affordable meal plans for guests to have a lovely and inexpensive night out. Currently, 25 businesses are participating in this tasty week, and every one of them reveals diverse and mouthwatering choices!
Exclusive Photos, Videos of Horror Movie ‘Candlewood’ Filmed in Western Connecticut
In August 2022 a horror movie began filming in western Connecticut called "Candlewood." Now filming has wrapped and we have a chance to recap all that we've learned and seen. Below you'll see pictures from the set of the movie. We talked to the filmmakers again on Tuesday (11/1/22) and...
cottagesgardens.com
Step Inside a Barn-Turned-Studio in Fairfield
Fairfield-based artist Caroline Gantz paints portraits, not just of people but also of buildings and houses, even trees and objects. To look at some of her oils or pastels reveals houses in profile, bathed in natural light, their facades almost facelike. So, when she looked closely at the centuries-old barn on her property—a structure that was a mere shell—she regarded it as something imbued with character, a personality.
northcountydailystar.com
Do Your Holiday Shopping this Friday at New Haven’s Holiday Bazaar
We invite you to join us on Friday, November 4th, from 11am-2pm for a Holiday Bazaar featuring the work of New Haven’s Woodcrafts Etc. & Catering 4Youth students. Our boys have been busy preparing to show you their skilled craftsmanship. Support New Haven Youth & Family Services student-run businesses...
milfordmirror.com
What happens to items turned in to Milford PD lost and found?
MILFORD — There's something about the Milford Police Dept. lost and found that has a nice ring to it. Or rather, several nice rings. Of all the items turned in as found property, police said various types of rings tend to generate the most interest. "People have turned in...
GoFundMe started for Bridgeport mom undergoing brain tumor treatment
A Bridgeport mom is undergoing treatment for an aggressive brain tumor operation that doctors say could leave her deaf or paralyzed.
Exclusive Photos, Videos, and Interviews on the Set of New Milford Horror Movie
"Candlewood" is a horror film that just finished filming in New Milford, CT. This is how the filmmakers described the project on their Indiegogo:. "Candlewood is the first movie of three in the psychological/horror feature film franchise. A blended family moves from the city to a small town in Connecticut, where a local urban legend adds chaos and terror to an already fragile family dynamic. The staunch patriarch, who desperately wants his family to not see him as a failure but as the father that did everything, he could to keep his family together through difficult times. Candlewood follows a family leaving New York City for a simpler life in the country town of New Milford, CT. The haunting and mysterious true stories of missing hikers near a popular state park, Lover's Leap, coupled with the town of Jerusalem sitting at the bottom of Candlewood Lake gives credibility to our narrative. We bring to life the struggle of good vs evil and what happens when lifelong, outdated traditions are challenged."
connecticuthistory.org
Firefighters Answer the Call in Greenwich
In 1879 Greenwich’s first fire department was organized—Amogerone Engine, Hook, Ladder and Hose Company, No. 1. (Prior to 1879, residents and businesses relied on neighbors with fire buckets to extinguish flames or they simply allowed fires to burn out.) In 1882 the Selectmen authorized $300 (over $6,000 today) towards the building of a bell tower behind the Amogerone Engine, Hook, Ladder and Hose Company, No. 1. This bell tower would remain in use until 1936.
zip06.com
Robert Tanari: a Simple Life With a Little Bit of Luck
Robert Tanari received the nickname of “Tippy” at a very young age. He got it from his friends after a game of chicken fighting, when being knocked down by his opponent, falling on his bottom and spinning like a top. “They started calling me ‘Topser,’ then went to...
The Longest Running Record Show in CT Returns to Danbury This Weekend
Music collectors will unite in Danbury, CT this weekend. Music fans love collecting vinyl. We all had records growing up, and the popularity of vinyl started to decline with the invention of cassettes, compact discs, and eventually the internet making music downloads available. But there has been a niche resurgence for vinyl in the rock music community in recent years.
Home built in 1677 demolished in Norwalk, angering neighbors
NORWALK, Conn. -- There is anger in a Norwalk neighborhood after a home dating back to the 1600s was demolished.The building was built in 1677 on land granted to Thomas Hyatt by the King of England.Local officials say the homeowners had a permit for renovations but did not have permission to demolish the entire house.A stop work order has been put into place.
