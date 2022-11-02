Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Deribit Suffers Hack, $28,000,000 in Bitcoin, Ethereum and USDC Vanish After Wallets Compromised
A crypto exchange platform has been hacked to the tune of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and stablecoin USD Coin (USDC). Digital assets exchange Deribit tells its 52,000 Twitter followers that bad actors have made away with $28,000,000 worth of BTC, ETH, and USDC after compromising a crypto wallet.
cryptoslate.com
Monkey Drainer steals 7 CryptoPunks, 20 Otherdeed NFTs
Prominent blockchain security firm PeckshieldAlert and onchain sleuth Zachxbt revealed on Nov. 4 that a phishing scammer operating under the pseudonym Monkey Drainer had stolen 7 Cryptopunks and 20 Otherdeed NFTs. The news was first reported by self-acclaimed 2D scam detector ZackXBT, who estimated the stolen collectibles were worth 520...
How Much A $1,000 Invested In Bitcoin, Dogecoin, And Apple At Mid-June Lows Is Worth Now
The sun appears to have come out in the midst of the crypto winter, as several digital currencies are rallying. Many have begun to move higher and are trading well off their mid-June bottoms. What Changed Now: The sell-off in risky assets has made valuations very attractive, and this has...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Issues Fresh Bitcoin and Ethereum Alert
The crypto analyst who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is warning of new price lows for digital assets this month. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 573,000 Twitter followers that several market conditions point to price collapses in November for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins.
usethebitcoin.com
Crypto Law Experts: Ripple Set to Beat SEC And Win Lawsuit
According to legal experts, the US-based blockchain company, Ripple Labs will eventually triumph in its legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC lawsuit against Ripple is expected to make a huge impact on the crypto and blockchain community and it is widely anticipated all over the world. With Ripple’s recent surge in accumulation is likely attributable to a possible settlement of the lawsuit.
u.today
“It Will Only Get Worse”: Co-Founder of “Ethereum Killer” Has Stark Warning for Crypto Buyers
Kathleen Breitman, cofounder of “Ethereum killer” Tezos, believes that the ongoing cryptocurrency bear market cycle is only going to get worse. Breitman explains that the most recent bull run was “inflated” by cheap money. “There was a lot of easy money going into the system,” she said.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Says Dogecoin and a Top-20 Ethereum-Based Altcoin Are Primed for Explosive Rallies
A popular crypto analyst says Dogecoin (DOGE) and Polygon (MATIC) are primed for huge rallies as markets move sideways. The pseudonymous trader known as Kaleo tells his 538,100 Twitter followers that Dogecoin is consolidating around a baseline bullish price at $0.13 and he predicts a more than 50% price bounce.
u.today
Justin Sun, Who Predicted Every Ethereum Top, Now Transferred $50 Million to Binance
dailyhodl.com
Banking Giant Morgan Stanley Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Adoption Among Institutions Slow To Pick Up: Report
Banking giant Morgan Stanley says that blue-chip investors are reportedly lagging behind in terms of investing in Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto. According to a new report by the Financial Times, strategists Sheena Shah and Kinji Steinmetz from Morgan Stanley published a recent note revealing that a record-setting number of Bitcoin has not moved in over half a year.
Crypto Whale Moves $1.58B In Bitcoin, Where The BTC Is Now Being Stored
According to data shared on Blockchain.com, a cryptocurrency whale has moved crypto from a wallet that had accumulated over 74,105 Bitcoin BTC/USD worth over $1.58 billion. The BTCs were moved to wallets of unknown origin. In a separate transaction, the whale moved 50,562 BTC, worth nearly $1.08 billion; in another transaction, 23,542 BTC were moved, worth about $505 million.
thebossmagazine.com
How to invest in cryptocurrency
Even though cryptocurrencies have only just emerged, they have developed into a large, complex cosmos that is difficult for newcomers to comprehend. Given the price volatility of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, there is the possibility for substantial returns, provided you are willing to assume the associated risk. Investing in crypto...
cryptoslate.com
Ethereum maintains dominance against Bitcoin post-merge
Ethereum (ETH) has regained its peak dominance against Bitcoin (BTC), according to Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate. The BTC-ETH Dominance metric is an oscillator that tracks the macro outperformance trends between the top two crypto-assets. It considers only the market cap of Bitcoin relative to the combined market cap of the digital currencies.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Moves $1,583,709,890 in BTC in Series of Staggering Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Now
A massive whale is moving more than a billion dollars in Bitcoin in a flurry of transactions that effectively emptied a number of newly created crypto wallets. Data from Blockchain.com shows the deep-pocketed investor just drained a crypto wallet that had recently accumulated over 74,105 in BTC worth over $1.58 billion.
cryptoslate.com
SEC charges members of Trade Coin Club for operating 82K BTC crypto Ponzi scheme
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) bought charges against five members of a crypto Ponzi scheme – Trade Coin Club that defrauded over 100,000 investors worldwide of 82,000BTC, valued at $295 million at the time, according to a Nov. 4 SEC press release. The Trade Coin Club is a...
cryptoslate.com
Web3 Foundation claims Polkadot’s native token DOT is software, not a security
Web3 Foundation’s chief legal officer Daniel Schoenberger argued that Polkadot’s native token DOT has “morphed” and is software, not a security. Therefore, the token should not be subject to federal securities regulations in a Nov. 4 blog post. He claims that Polkadot’s vision has not contemplated...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Nov. 2: Polygon stands out among flat large caps
Over the last 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $4.6 billion to $1,009.4 billion from $1,004.8 billion as of press time — up 0.5%. During the reporting period, Bitcoin’s market cap fell 0.8% to $389.2 billion from $392.3 billion. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s market cap increased by 0.3% to $190.4 billion from $189.8 billion.
Why Bitcoin-, Ethereum- And Litecoin-Related Stock Coinbase Is Rising
Coinbase Global Inc COIN shares are trading higher by 4.73% to $58.44 during Friday's session after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued FY22 guidance. What Happened?. Coinbase reported third-quarter revenue of $590.34 million, down 28% sequentially. The revenue total missed a Street estimate of $659.88 million, according to...
u.today
"Most Bullish Thing" About to Happen to Bitcoin and Ethereum
Boston-based financial services behemoth Fidelity Investments has opened up a waitlist for those who want to try out its new commission-free cryptocurrency trading service called Fidelity Crypto. The firm's clients will be able to buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). In its statement, Fidelity said that a substantial...
