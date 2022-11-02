ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptoslate.com

Monkey Drainer steals 7 CryptoPunks, 20 Otherdeed NFTs

Prominent blockchain security firm PeckshieldAlert and onchain sleuth Zachxbt revealed on Nov. 4 that a phishing scammer operating under the pseudonym Monkey Drainer had stolen 7 Cryptopunks and 20 Otherdeed NFTs. The news was first reported by self-acclaimed 2D scam detector ZackXBT, who estimated the stolen collectibles were worth 520...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment

A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Issues Fresh Bitcoin and Ethereum Alert

The crypto analyst who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is warning of new price lows for digital assets this month. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 573,000 Twitter followers that several market conditions point to price collapses in November for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins.
usethebitcoin.com

Crypto Law Experts: Ripple Set to Beat SEC And Win Lawsuit

According to legal experts, the US-based blockchain company, Ripple Labs will eventually triumph in its legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC lawsuit against Ripple is expected to make a huge impact on the crypto and blockchain community and it is widely anticipated all over the world. With Ripple’s recent surge in accumulation is likely attributable to a possible settlement of the lawsuit.
u.today

Justin Sun, Who Predicted Every Ethereum Top, Now Transferred $50 Million to Binance

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com

Banking Giant Morgan Stanley Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Adoption Among Institutions Slow To Pick Up: Report

Banking giant Morgan Stanley says that blue-chip investors are reportedly lagging behind in terms of investing in Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto. According to a new report by the Financial Times, strategists Sheena Shah and Kinji Steinmetz from Morgan Stanley published a recent note revealing that a record-setting number of Bitcoin has not moved in over half a year.
Benzinga

Crypto Whale Moves $1.58B In Bitcoin, Where The BTC Is Now Being Stored

According to data shared on Blockchain.com, a cryptocurrency whale has moved crypto from a wallet that had accumulated over 74,105 Bitcoin BTC/USD worth over $1.58 billion. The BTCs were moved to wallets of unknown origin. In a separate transaction, the whale moved 50,562 BTC, worth nearly $1.08 billion; in another transaction, 23,542 BTC were moved, worth about $505 million.
thebossmagazine.com

How to invest in cryptocurrency

Even though cryptocurrencies have only just emerged, they have developed into a large, complex cosmos that is difficult for newcomers to comprehend. Given the price volatility of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, there is the possibility for substantial returns, provided you are willing to assume the associated risk. Investing in crypto...
cryptoslate.com

Ethereum maintains dominance against Bitcoin post-merge

Ethereum (ETH) has regained its peak dominance against Bitcoin (BTC), according to Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate. The BTC-ETH Dominance metric is an oscillator that tracks the macro outperformance trends between the top two crypto-assets. It considers only the market cap of Bitcoin relative to the combined market cap of the digital currencies.
cryptoslate.com

SEC charges members of Trade Coin Club for operating 82K BTC crypto Ponzi scheme

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) bought charges against five members of a crypto Ponzi scheme – Trade Coin Club that defrauded over 100,000 investors worldwide of 82,000BTC, valued at $295 million at the time, according to a Nov. 4 SEC press release. The Trade Coin Club is a...
cryptoslate.com

Web3 Foundation claims Polkadot’s native token DOT is software, not a security

Web3 Foundation’s chief legal officer Daniel Schoenberger argued that Polkadot’s native token DOT has “morphed” and is software, not a security. Therefore, the token should not be subject to federal securities regulations in a Nov. 4 blog post. He claims that Polkadot’s vision has not contemplated...
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Nov. 2: Polygon stands out among flat large caps

Over the last 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $4.6 billion to $1,009.4 billion from $1,004.8 billion as of press time — up 0.5%. During the reporting period, Bitcoin’s market cap fell 0.8% to $389.2 billion from $392.3 billion. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s market cap increased by 0.3% to $190.4 billion from $189.8 billion.
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin-, Ethereum- And Litecoin-Related Stock Coinbase Is Rising

Coinbase Global Inc COIN shares are trading higher by 4.73% to $58.44 during Friday's session after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued FY22 guidance. What Happened?. Coinbase reported third-quarter revenue of $590.34 million, down 28% sequentially. The revenue total missed a Street estimate of $659.88 million, according to...
u.today

"Most Bullish Thing" About to Happen to Bitcoin and Ethereum

Boston-based financial services behemoth Fidelity Investments has opened up a waitlist for those who want to try out its new commission-free cryptocurrency trading service called Fidelity Crypto. The firm's clients will be able to buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). In its statement, Fidelity said that a substantial...

