Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast Growing Chicken Sandwich Chain Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in ArizonaKristen WaltersMaricopa, AZ
President Obama Says the Phoenix Suns Look goodSiloamPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix Highway Closures This Weekend - Delays on I-17 Southbound in North Phoenix and Loop 101 in North ScottsdaleMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Two Police Officers on leave after Graphic Brutalization of Complying Suspect during arrestBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhoenix, AZ
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Nov. 4-6
Nov. 3-7 Phoenix Raceway - 7602 Jimmie Johnson Dr, Avondale, AZ 85323. "Meet 165 award-winning, juried fine artists at this Signature Event! Sip fine wines and listen to the tunes of live musicians, while strolling throughout small to life-sized bronze sculptures, paintings, metal, clay, wood, stone, glass, ceramic, copper, found objects and mixed media sculptures. See an array of pottery, photography, one-of-a-kind jewelry designs, batiks and much more!"
phoenixmag.com
Raising a Stink
Something’s rotten in the Valley of the Sun – literally, our columnist sniffs. To be fair, Phoenix does, too, sometimes, and the other night I caught a whiff of something in Chandler. No, this is not another piece in which a local journalist bashes her hometown for a...
azbigmedia.com
How the affordable housing crisis has hit Downtown Phoenix
Downtown Phoenix is filled with sparkling luxury apartments that are either just finished or under construction. But despite the influx of apartment complexes, Phoenix is in the midst of an affordable housing crisis. Metro Phoenix has an affordable housing deficit of 118,178 units for the 50th percentile of the area’s...
How some 'C' schools became 'A' schools in Arizona
PHOENIX — Some Arizona school districts are celebrating the results of the state's latest letter grades after several schools reported improvements on Arizona's grading scale. The A-F letter grading system is required under Arizona law and is used to assess academic growth and student proficiency in various subjects. Arizona...
Best Restaurants in Phoenix
Phoenix, Arizona, has numerous outstanding restaurants. Friends enjoying a meal at a nice restaurant.Image by vivienviv0 from Pixabay. Many fine restaurants in Phoenix serve various types of food. So, if you'd like some of the best food Phoenix has to offer, be sure to check out these restaurants, selected based on our research:
KTAR.com
Closures to affect drivers on 4 metro Phoenix freeways this weekend
PHOENIX — It’ll be another busy weekend of closure on metro Phoenix freeways, according to state transportation officials. In north Phoenix, southbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday for a pavement improvement project. The Loop...
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix, Tucson rank among Top 5 airports for largest price increases
Rising costs of jet fuel, delays, cancellations and inflation have created headaches for travelers this year. And, as a result, consumers are seeing much higher airfare prices across the country. With holiday travel around the corner, SmartAsset investigated the airports where airfare has increased the most and least. Research found that Phoenix Sky Harbor and Tucson International Airport both rank among the Top 5 airports for largest price increases.
AZFamily
On the house hunt? Here are some of the most affordable areas in the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For the first time since 2002, the average interest rate on a 30-year mortgage is above 7%, and it will likely continue to climb after the Fed announced another rate hike Wednesday afternoon. For some buyers, the sticker shock is forcing them to put the house hunt on hold, but it doesn’t have to.
AZFamily
Mold growth on veggies, food not date marked among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
fox10phoenix.com
$1M lottery ticket sold in Arizona; Powerball jackpot 'approaching world record'
PHOENIX - First, the bad news – there were no winners Wednesday night in the Powerball jackpot drawing, which is now "approaching world record territory" at an estimated $1.5 billion after no one matched all six numbers. The good news – someone in Arizona is holding onto a $1...
Fast Growing Chicken Sandwich Chain Coming to Town
A new fried chicken restaurant is opening soon.Eiliv Aceron/Unsplash. The chicken sandwich segment of the restaurant industry has been one of the fastest-growing categories in the United States. More and more specialty chicken sandwich restaurants are opening across the country, and others that had formerly been regional-specific have started to spread across the nation. One of the newest, fastest-growing chicken sandwich restaurants within the fast-casual sector has officially set its sights on Arizona, with a new restaurant set to open by the end of the year.
Arizona Is Home To One Of America's Best Spanish Restaurants
LoveFOOD compiled a list of America's best Spanish restaurants.
AZFamily
Frontier Airlines announces new nonstop service from Phoenix to 6 locations, more planned
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Would you like more nonstop flights? Frontier Airlines will offer six new nonstop flights starting Saturday, Nov. 5. from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The airline company said six more routes will start sometime during the winter, which adds up to 23 nonstop flights in total from the Valley of the Sun.
This Is The Best Sandwich In Arizona
Food & Wine compiled a list of the best sandwiches in each state.
phoenixmag.com
10 Things To Know About Phoenix In The Future
From sports to technology to that bullet train to Tucson we’ve always wanted, peer into the Valley’s collective future through this 20-page package of prognostication. Buckeye will have more people than Chandler. Where growth is concerned, the experts always find a way to underestimate Metro Phoenix. Back in...
West Valley View
Teravalis bringing 300K residents to Buckeye
The Howard Hughes Corp. broke ground on its new Buckeye project, Teravalis, Oct. 28 with partners JDM Partners El Dorado Holdings and other stakeholders. Teravalis is expected to bring about 100,000 homes and 300,000 residents in the next 50 years. “It is not a short-term view that we are taking,...
AZFamily
Find a home in the most affordable neighborhoods in the Valley
Critics calling new pedestrian bridge leading to stadium in Tempe a "freebie" for Los Angeles Angels. Greg LeRoy says the sports world is cluttered with benefits paid for by states, counties and cities, but City of Tempe officials don’t see it that way. 'Zombie Hunter's' arrest interrogation video shown...
No charges, but a history of abuse allegations against Arizona teacher, LDS bishop, volunteer
PHOENIX — A former school teacher arrested last year for the alleged assault of two Phoenix junior high students will not be criminally charged, 12News has learned. Glendon Templeton, 62, previously a bishop for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS), was accused of groping the teen girls when he was their volleyball coach at Canyon Springs STEM Academy in Phoenix.
scottsdale.org
Happy Hamburgers leaves customers feeling the same
Tucked away in a shopping center on the southeast corner of Shea Boulevard and Scottsdale Road, the Happy Hamburger restaurant is leaving customers with a state of satisfaction that mirrors its name. Dave Vaughan bought it over three years ago from a man whose health issues had forced him to...
AZFamily
Homebuilders offering more incentives as interest rates rise
Former President Obama will rally for Democrat Katie Hobbs and Mark Kelly at an event in Phoenix today in an effort to drum up support for Democrats in Arizona. Nicole Dupuis-Witt spoke to Arizona’s Family in her first interview since starting the job. Triple shooting leaves man dead at...
Comments / 0