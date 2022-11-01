Netflix Announces 5th Annual ‘Stranger Things’ Day

Halloween might be over but things are getting even spookier! Netflix announces its annual “Stranger Things Day,” which takes place on Nov. 6th. The celebration welcomes the hit sci-fi series core fanbase to honor the beginning of where it all started. Read more details about the events and experiences taking place across the world.

On November 6, 1983, Will Byers went missing and started the madness that has been carried out over the four series long mystery series.

This year’s “Stranger Things Day” marks the 5th annual holiday and they are bringing the “Stranger Things” festivities to fans in real life and digitally online.

There will be a series of screenings in theaters across North America, where fans can preview Volume 2 of Season on Nov. 6th. Each screening will feature trivia, giveaways and other surprises for superfans. The screenings will be held in multiple cities including Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Philadelphia, Chicago, Phoenix, San Francisco, Austin, Texas, Denver, Detroit, Cleveland, Washington, DC, Seattle, Las Vegas, Jacksonville, Florida, and Toronto.

There will also be Stranger Things experiences and stores taking place internationally in London and Paris amongst US cities.

In addition to the exclusive screenings, this year includes the first ever Immersive Watch Party on Roblox for the episode that started it all – S1, Ep 1. There will be special guests and activations at the Stranger Things: the Experience and The Official Store. The store will offer the latest and greatest in Stranger gear.

Be sure to grab tickets at their website . Happy Stranger Things Day!