“Feel free to take it away” Martina Navratilova grumbles out at Elon Musk for his decision to charge money for having a ‘blue tick’ on Twitter

By Lakshya Chopra
firstsportz.com
 3 days ago
Donna Loreman
3d ago

This is just my opinion. Musk is genius for this. People who prey on others accounts will not be willing to pay money so it would be a good thing. Even those willing to pay to mess around would be leaving a trail to follow. Bots would probably lessen quite a bit. I joined twitter on Halloween because I’m curious. This sounds like a good idea.

Feral Dregs
3d ago

✔BROKE BUFFOON🤣...,First Muskrat Begin the Saudi Arabs for cash...Now he is GRIFTING Twitter users trying to CHARGE for blue marks & post VIDS .. ripping off his loser fan base😂 Muskrat is BROKE like TRUMP🐖

LVNV Resident
3d ago

It's hilarious listening to all these celebrities whine about $20.

