"I think she is a great athlete and a great human being" - 'No way' Halep would intentionally take banned substance according to Wilander

"His physicality is that of Novak and maybe even a step above" - Mats Wilander believes Felix Auger-Aliassime could push Djokovic in every department
Felix Auger-Aliassime has enjoyed an explosive second half of the tennis season following consecutive titles at the Firenze Open, European Open and Swiss Indoors. He also beat Novak Djokovic at the Laver Cup in September, and the pair could face each other in the final of the Paris Masters, with Auger-Aliassime beating Frances Tiafoe in Friday's quarter-final to progress to the last four. Djokovic is on the other side of the draw.
Swiatek in awe of having Navratilova at WTA Finals: "The biggest problem I had was keeping focus when you’re sitting here"
Iga Swiatek booked her place in the WTA Finals semi-finals by taking down Caroline Garcia but her focus in the match was distracted a few times by Martina Navratilova. The legendary player made her way to Texas to watch some high-level WTA tennis and Swiatek was in awe of her presence. Speaking to Amazon Prime after the match, Swiatek joked with Navratilova who was also there as an analyst, about how she distracted her:
Murray jokes on being bottom in days from entering top 10 to reaching World No.1: "I think that's called perserverence"
Andy Murray's career has been built on hard work that saw him stand shoulder to shoulder with some of the most talented tennis players of all time. Most including Murray himself would agree that he was the last in terms of talent out of the big four but his work ethic saw him stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them for many years on the Tour. He truly became the best possible version of himself by doing everything that it takes.
"I think she will be a stronger player come next year" - Great Britain captain Anne Keothavong backs Raducanu to return to best despite Billie Jean King Cup Finals withdrawal
Great Britain Team Captain Anne Keothavong believes Emma Raducanu will return as a much stronger player next year. Raducanu did not enjoy her first full season as a professional player as her season was plagued with many injuries and tennis that is far from her best. Her most recent injury came at the Ostrava Open as she injured her wrist in the match against Kasatkina.
"So many speak how Roger was their idol, that shows his greatness" - Djokovic highlights Federer's legacy
Novak Djokovic highlighted the legacy of Roger Federer in a talk with the Tennis Channel following his Paris Masters match. Roger Federer said gooybe to tennis with a doubles match together with Rafael Nadal and Djokovic was present in London to see it. The celebration of the renowned player and his competitor moved the Serbian, who admitted to being emotional due to the whole situation in a talk with the Tennis Channel.
Emma Raducanu: Billie Jean King says former US Open champion would benefit using sports psychotherapist
Tennis pioneer Billie Jean King says Emma Raducanu would benefit using a sports psychotherapist as she bids to regain the form that took her to last year's US Open title. The 19-year-old called an early halt to her WTA Tour season after a problem with her wrist last month in a year plagued by injuries.
Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal nominated for People's Choice Award
They have transcended the sport of tennis for the best part of two decades, writing their names into the sports folklore, always to be remembered as one of the all-time greats. Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal have both had unforgettable years in their own ways, Nadal kicking off 2022 with...
Tracy Austin disappointed in Coco Gauff's performance after early WTA Finals exit - "She doesn't want to hit a forehand"
Coco Gauff's straight-sets defeat against Daria Kasatkina in the WTA Finals on Thursday has put her out of semifinal contention. The American had earlier lost her opening match against Caroline Garcia, also in straight sets. Analyzing the loss in an interview with The Tennis Channel, former World No. 1 Tracy...
Swiatek joins Henin, Venus Williams, Graf and Navratilova with interesting stat after latest win
Iga Swiatek's 2022 season has been a glorious one in many ways as she achieved several milestones indicating how dominant she was. Swiatek established herself as the best player in the world following the retirement of Ashleigh Barty in January. She took over the Tour winning several Premier WTA 1000 events including two grand slam events. She won over 30 matches in a row and now she added another brilliant milestone to her career.
"I have never experienced something like this in my career and my life" - Djokovic on the emotional toll from his Australian Open visa saga
Novak Djokovic has revealed that the scars of his 2022 Australian Open controversy did not end with the tournament, but stayed with him for months after the incident in January. The Serbian tennis great stated that his family also experienced a lot of pressure from the outside world. Djokovic was...
"I was actually crying on the phone, I didn't want to be there" - Sakkari on loneliness while being on tour
Maria Sakkari opened up about her struggles, as part of WTA's 'The Real Me' campaign designed to raise awareness about mental health. The life of a tennis professional can seem exciting from the outside due to the travels but players spend most of the time around courts and very rarely do get to go out and explore. You are away from family and friends, surrounded by your team and tennis and all of that can get pretty boring quickly. Sakkari experienced that and it was tough to battle the loneliness:
Nadal insists he will play ATP Finals despite Paul defeat: "You never know when it is going to be the last"
Despite suffering an upsetting defeat to Tommy Paul, Nadal has insisted he will play at the ATP Finals in Turin next week. Rafael Nadal returned to tennis yesterday in Paris and while he started well, he faltered towards the end looking very tired and losing the final set 1-6. Speaking after the match, Nadal confirmed he will play at the ATP Finals:
Lleyton Hewitt's son making progress towards emulating his father, wins first junior ITF title at age 13
By winning his first ITF juniors title, 13-year-old Cruz Hewitt, son of Australian tennis great Lleyton Hewitt, is beginning to create his own waves in the sport. Cruz was a charming toddler who used to wow the audience in Melbourne Park every summer with his shockingly bright blonde curls a few years ago, but now, the son of the Australian Legend is growing up fast.
Swiatek compares serving strategy to that of John Isner - "I'm not that kind of player who's going to make points just from serving"
Looking for her ninth singles title of the season, Iga Swiatek started her WTA Finals campaign on a winning note by beating Daria Kasatkina 6-2 6-3 in one hour and 22 minutes. It was the sixth time that the two players came face-to-face and the World No. 1 extended her head-to-head lead against the Russian to 5-1. While eighth-ranked Kasatkina won the first match last year, Swiatek registered five consecutive straight-set wins against her this season. The 21-year-old Pole also improved her win-loss record for the 2022 season to 65-8.
"It's an opportunity for us to thank Judy Murray, and Andy and Jamie, for what they've done for tennis" - Billie Jean King on decision to host Cup Finals in Glasgow
Billie Jean King will be in Glasgow for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals and for her it's a great way to thank the Murray family for what they did for tennis. The Murray family has left a big mark on tennis history through the brothers' Andy and Jamie. Their mother Judy Murray has been involved with tennis all her life and helped her sons develop into a very successful tennis sibling pairing. Both are grand slam champions with Jamie mostly playing doubles as opposed to Murray who is a singles player.
Gilles Simon saves final thanks for wife after retirement: "I am so happy to tell you that it's over now and I'll be there"
Gilles Simon said goodbye to tennis at the Paris Masters losing to Felix Auger-Aliassime 1-6 3-6 in his final career match. Simon was expected to only play one match as he faced Andy Murray in the opening round of the event. He won that match and then added another victory to set up this clash, the one that finally proved to be his last one.
Wawrinka joins Medvedev, Zverev, Thiem and Monfils at Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia
The Diriyah Tennis Cup added another name to its field with Stan Wawrinka joining the event running from December 8th till December 10th. The tennis exhibition event in Saudi Arabia returns for the first time since 2019 and it's going to feature a solid list of players. The last edition in 2019 was won by Medvedev and the Russian will play this year as well. He will be joined by Zverev who will make his return to tennis at the event as well.
Auger-Aliassime wins 16th match in a row to advance to Paris Masters semi-finals
Auger-Aliassime continues to be a problem on the ATP Tour as he defeated Tiafoe 6-1 6-4 to move to the semi-finals. Auger-Aliassime is playing for the 4th week in a row and the Canadian is not slowing down showing incredible tennis, by far the best he has ever played. Tiafoe has been really strong in recent weeks as well but he was no match in this one as Auger jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.
