"I think she is a great athlete and a great human being" - 'No way' Halep would intentionally take banned substance according to Wilander

Maria Sakkari opened up about her struggles, as part of WTA's 'The Real Me' campaign designed to raise awareness about mental health. The life of a tennis professional can seem exciting from the outside due to the travels but players spend most of the time around courts and very rarely do get to go out and explore. You are away from family and friends, surrounded by your team and tennis and all of that can get pretty boring quickly. Sakkari experienced that and it was tough to battle the loneliness:

2 DAYS AGO