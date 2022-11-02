Nashville looks to stop road losing streak, takes on Calgary

Nashville Predators (3-5-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (5-2-0, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators will look to break a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Calgary Flames.

Calgary had a 50-21-11 record overall and a 29-11-8 record at home last season. The Flames allowed 2.5 goals per game while scoring 3.6 last season.

Nashville had a 45-30-7 record overall and a 20-17-6 record in road games last season. The Predators scored 262 goals while allowing 250 last season for a +12 goal differential.

INJURIES: Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (undisclosed).

Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.