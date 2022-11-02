ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville looks to stop road losing streak, takes on Calgary

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Nashville Predators (3-5-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (5-2-0, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators will look to break a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Calgary Flames.

Calgary had a 50-21-11 record overall and a 29-11-8 record at home last season. The Flames allowed 2.5 goals per game while scoring 3.6 last season.

Nashville had a 45-30-7 record overall and a 20-17-6 record in road games last season. The Predators scored 262 goals while allowing 250 last season for a +12 goal differential.

INJURIES: Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (undisclosed).

Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Commissioner Bettman: Miller not eligible for NHL now

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Saturday that Mitchell Miller is not eligible to play in the league, one day after the defenseman signed an entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins. The 20-year-old Miller was selected by Arizona in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, but the Coyotes relinquished his draft rights for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school. The Bruins signed Miller after spending several weeks during an evaluation period with the player. Miller said he would continue to participate in community programs to educate himself and share his mistakes with others. “He’s not coming into the NHL, he’s not eligible at this point to come into the NHL,” Bettman said in Tampere, Finland, ahead of the second regular-season game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Columbus Blue Jackets.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy