FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WOUB
Ohio Hockey kicks off weekend series with 7-0 win over West Virginia
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Ohio Hockey kicked off dad’s weekend with a resounding 7-0 victory in front of a near sold out crowd in Bird Arena Friday night. Usually a cold place, Bird Arena was hot, teeming with thousands of Ohio Hockey fans. The stands were so full it eventually became standing room only. Although men’s hockey is notorious for bringing in large home crowds, Friday’s showing was unprecedented.
WOUB
Ohio Men’s Basketball hosts Capital in exhibition game
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — After 251 days, the seemingly brand new Ohio Men’s Basketball team returned to the Convocation Center in a telling game about the upcoming season. It’s been about 7 and a half months since the Bobcats season ended at the hands of the Rice Owls in the College Basketball Invitational. Yet the team that fell short of expectations last season was not the one playing in Thursday’s exhibition match against Capital. Constructed of nine underclassmen and only six familiar faces, Ohio’s youthful squad ended Thursday’s dress rehearsal in positive spirits.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 2 of playoffs
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The playoffs for high school football continue on this week with the second round of games. 10TV's Dom Tiberi will be at Pickerington Central as they host Pickerington North for Game of the Week. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan. Watch...
Ohio deer hunters got $70k in fines
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) – One of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, which spanned four counties and two states, is finally closed. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) closed its case against 14 individuals, who were charged with 122 counts of various felonies and misdemeanors, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activities, grand […]
Contractor selected to construct new Bills stadium
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More progress is being made towards a new Buffalo Bills stadium. The joint venture of Gilbane Building Company and Turner Construction Company, in association with 34 Group, has been chosen to provide construction management for the planned new Bills stadium by Pegula Sports & Entertainment, according to a Thursday announcement. Gilbane […]
Most Buffalo Land Is Owned By This Organization
There is a lot of land in New York's second-largest city, and you may be surprised by who owns the largest share of it. All across the country, there are some people and businesses that own a lot of land and property. For example, according to an article in USA...
Coal plant operators shirking responsibilities on ash cleanup, report contends
In the wake of major coal ash spills from power plant containment ponds in Tennessee and into the Dan River along the North Carolina and Virginia border, the federal Environmental Protection Agency in 2015 laid out the first federal rules for managing the ash, one of the nation’s largest waste streams, and the toxins it […] The post Coal plant operators shirking responsibilities on ash cleanup, report contends appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
‘Burg back in ‘Sweet 16’
WAVERLY — Simply put, when Wheelersburg’s Pirates capture a volleyball district championship anymore, it’s basically business as usual. Not much pomp and circumstance celebration, or even rowdy and wild court storming for that matter. In fact, the proud Pirate program plans on reaching this postseason point every...
Woman seriously injured in dog attack near Ohio state park
The Vinton County Sheriff's Office stated that a 64-year-old woman was staying at a cabin near Lake Hope State Park and went for a mountain bike ride Saturday on Shea Road. As she was passing a house, three dogs, identified as "pit bull mix canines", attacked the woman.
Woman attacked by dogs in Vinton County grateful to rescuers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman who was attacked by a pack of dogs in Vinton County said she is grateful for the passersby who saved her. Eva Simons, 64, was attacked by three dogs identified as “pit bull mix canines” Saturday near Lake Hope State Park while riding a mountain bike on Shea Road. […]
Ohio superintendent praises staff, authorities on quick response in lockdown, no threat found
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities in Gallia County, Ohio, say they found no viable threat after an alleged suspicious statement put a high school on lockdown. According to Gallia County Local Schools Superintendent Phillip Kuhn and Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, administrators at River Valley High School were alerted around 1:28 p.m. Friday, Nov. […]
Are We Bracing For Buffalo’s Snowiest Winter Ever?
The early predictions of snow for wintertime are here in Western New York and what are we looking at?. Could this be one of the snowiest winters we have ever seen? It all depends if the prediction of lake effect snow comes true. WGRZ's team of meteorologists gave out their...
Kucko’s Camera: Eternal Flame Falls in Orchard Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko takes his camera along on his annual November trip to the spectacular Eternal Flame Falls in Orchard Park.
WOUB
Berry Dilley honored by Athens City Commission on Disabilities with 2022 Athena Award
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — On Wednesday Berry Dilley was named the recipient of the eighth annual Athena Award by the City of Athens and the Athens City Commission on Disabilities at a ceremony at Arts West (132 W. State St.). The Athena Award is given out by the Athens...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Chillicothe, OH
Chillicothe's lovely name came from the Shawnee Indian term for "principal town." This city was Ohio's first known state capital from 1800 until 1816, when Columbus took its spot. During its early years, its agricultural sector was at its peak, making way for industry to take over in the following...
2-year-old drowns in Ohio backyard pond
JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A 2-year-old girl has drowned in a backyard pond in Jackson County, Ohio. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Chillicothe Pike in Jackson after the child’s brothers found her unresponsive in a backyard goldfish pond. The sheriff’s office say the girl’s mother […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Athens County woman indicted after leading police on 30-minute chase
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Nelsonville woman has been indicted on several charges Monday after leading police on a 30-minute chase in Athens County last week. Hannah Warren, 25, was indicted by an Athens County Grand Jury for charges including grand theft of a motor vehicle, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property, felonious assault and vandalism.
theburn.com
Report: Buffalo’s famous Anchor Bar headed to Leesburg
Big news on the local dining scene. The famous Anchor Bar from Buffalo, New York is planning on opening one of their restaurants in Leesburg. That’s according to the Washington Business Journal, which reported the news Thursday afternoon. The Anchor Bar will reportedly open in the Village at Leesburg...
Trader Joe’s Will Open In Orchard Park, New York Soon?
Western New York is truly a unique place. Yes, we have the best fan base in the NFL with the Bills Mafia and our chicken wings are simply the best on the planet. But there are so many other great reasons to love this area and large retailers and businesses are starting to recognize that as well.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ohio State Highway Patrol: Car crash claims life of Parkersburg man
MARIETTA — A Parkersburg man was killed in an accident Wednesday morning on Ohio 7 near Lower Newport, the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported. Mark Doyle, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene near milepost 32, the patrol said. Doyle was driving a 2011 Toyota...
