Athens, OH

WOUB

Ohio Hockey kicks off weekend series with 7-0 win over West Virginia

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Ohio Hockey kicked off dad’s weekend with a resounding 7-0 victory in front of a near sold out crowd in Bird Arena Friday night. Usually a cold place, Bird Arena was hot, teeming with thousands of Ohio Hockey fans. The stands were so full it eventually became standing room only. Although men’s hockey is notorious for bringing in large home crowds, Friday’s showing was unprecedented.
ATHENS, OH
WOUB

Ohio Men’s Basketball hosts Capital in exhibition game

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — After 251 days, the seemingly brand new Ohio Men’s Basketball team returned to the Convocation Center in a telling game about the upcoming season. It’s been about 7 and a half months since the Bobcats season ended at the hands of the Rice Owls in the College Basketball Invitational. Yet the team that fell short of expectations last season was not the one playing in Thursday’s exhibition match against Capital. Constructed of nine underclassmen and only six familiar faces, Ohio’s youthful squad ended Thursday’s dress rehearsal in positive spirits.
ATHENS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio deer hunters got $70k in fines

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) – One of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, which spanned four counties and two states, is finally closed. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) closed its case against 14 individuals, who were charged with 122 counts of various felonies and misdemeanors, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activities, grand […]
OHIO STATE
News 4 Buffalo

Contractor selected to construct new Bills stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More progress is being made towards a new Buffalo Bills stadium. The joint venture of Gilbane Building Company and Turner Construction Company, in association with 34 Group, has been chosen to provide construction management for the planned new Bills stadium by Pegula Sports & Entertainment, according to a Thursday announcement. Gilbane […]
BUFFALO, NY
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Coal plant operators shirking responsibilities on ash cleanup, report contends

In the wake of major coal ash spills from power plant containment ponds in Tennessee and into the Dan River along the North Carolina and Virginia border, the federal Environmental Protection Agency in 2015 laid out the first federal rules for managing the ash, one of the nation’s largest waste streams, and the toxins it […] The post Coal plant operators shirking responsibilities on ash cleanup, report contends appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
CHESHIRE, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

‘Burg back in ‘Sweet 16’

WAVERLY — Simply put, when Wheelersburg’s Pirates capture a volleyball district championship anymore, it’s basically business as usual. Not much pomp and circumstance celebration, or even rowdy and wild court storming for that matter. In fact, the proud Pirate program plans on reaching this postseason point every...
WHEELERSBURG, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio superintendent praises staff, authorities on quick response in lockdown, no threat found

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities in Gallia County, Ohio, say they found no viable threat after an alleged suspicious statement put a high school on lockdown. According to Gallia County Local Schools Superintendent Phillip Kuhn and Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, administrators at River Valley High School were alerted around 1:28 p.m. Friday, Nov. […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Chillicothe, OH

Chillicothe's lovely name came from the Shawnee Indian term for "principal town." This city was Ohio's first known state capital from 1800 until 1816, when Columbus took its spot. During its early years, its agricultural sector was at its peak, making way for industry to take over in the following...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WOWK 13 News

2-year-old drowns in Ohio backyard pond

JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A 2-year-old girl has drowned in a backyard pond in Jackson County, Ohio. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Chillicothe Pike in Jackson after the child’s brothers found her unresponsive in a backyard goldfish pond. The sheriff’s office say the girl’s mother […]
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Athens County woman indicted after leading police on 30-minute chase

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Nelsonville woman has been indicted on several charges Monday after leading police on a 30-minute chase in Athens County last week. Hannah Warren, 25, was indicted by an Athens County Grand Jury for charges including grand theft of a motor vehicle, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property, felonious assault and vandalism.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
theburn.com

Report: Buffalo’s famous Anchor Bar headed to Leesburg

Big news on the local dining scene. The famous Anchor Bar from Buffalo, New York is planning on opening one of their restaurants in Leesburg. That’s according to the Washington Business Journal, which reported the news Thursday afternoon. The Anchor Bar will reportedly open in the Village at Leesburg...
LEESBURG, VA
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Ohio State Highway Patrol: Car crash claims life of Parkersburg man

MARIETTA — A Parkersburg man was killed in an accident Wednesday morning on Ohio 7 near Lower Newport, the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported. Mark Doyle, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene near milepost 32, the patrol said. Doyle was driving a 2011 Toyota...
PARKERSBURG, WV

