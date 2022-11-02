ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — After 251 days, the seemingly brand new Ohio Men’s Basketball team returned to the Convocation Center in a telling game about the upcoming season. It’s been about 7 and a half months since the Bobcats season ended at the hands of the Rice Owls in the College Basketball Invitational. Yet the team that fell short of expectations last season was not the one playing in Thursday’s exhibition match against Capital. Constructed of nine underclassmen and only six familiar faces, Ohio’s youthful squad ended Thursday’s dress rehearsal in positive spirits.

