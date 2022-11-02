ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Coastal Observer

Stolen bird prints back on display at Hobcaw

Seven rare prints of bird paintings by John James Audubon are back on the wall at Hobcaw Barony for the first time since they were stolen in 2003. "It's nice to see them," said Richard Camlin, director of education for the Belle W. Baruch Foundation. "We're happy to have them back."

GEORGETOWN, SC
GEORGETOWN, SC
Charleston City Paper

Spoleto Festival USA welcomes new leadership

Spoleto Festival USA announced Nov. 2 four leadership team additions ahead of its 47th season: lead producer, chief financial officer, chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. "As we look to build upon our institution's profound legacy, I am thrilled to welcome these talented and accomplished leaders to Spoleto," said...

CHARLESTON, SC
CHARLESTON, SC
Kennardo G. James

This City in SC Was Named the #1 City in the U.S.

This SC city was named the #1 City in the U.S.Hotels.com. There are approximately 19,495 cities in America as of 2018 according to the U.S. Census. Many of those cities are beautiful, have a lot of opportunities, and are great places to visit or even become a resident. One major national publication thinks one city in South Carolina is the #1 City in the U.S. for 2022! In this article, we will reveal the city and why the publication named the city as the best of the best in the U.S.!

CHARLESTON, SC
CHARLESTON, SC
power98fm.com

South Carolina Island One of the Best Spots for Thanksgiving

Do you enjoy traveling for Thanksgiving? I much rather have a family trip for Thanksgiving than dinner at the house, it's such a fun way to spend some time together. We eat good and have fun when we're on vacation. I have been on about 6 Thanksgiving vacations with my family and we're hoping to continue over the years.

KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
mountpleasantmagazine.com

Community Cheer Floats Around: The Mount Pleasant Christmas Parade

People love parades. They bring community members together in the best kind of way. A celebration of the holidays spills onto businesses and organizations all over town, then spills into our hearts. It's a togetherness filled with children's laughter, pride for the town and excitement for what the future holds. There is also an incredible air of gratefulness for what we all collectively enjoy every day that puts the cherry on top—that and Santa Claus, of course!

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Charleston City Paper

Friday headlines: Charleston convenience store chain to expand to 208 locations

Charleston-based Refuel Operating Co. will expand to 208 stores in the Southeast after an acquisition of North Carolina-based Eagles Enterprise LLC. The convenience store chain will add 13 new stores in the Raleigh-Durham area in North Carolina. Refuel CEO Mark Jordan said in a statement that the acquisition will "fit nicely within the Refuel portfolio." The Eagles transaction is the company's 14th acquisition since a partnership with private-equity investment firm First Reserve in 2019.

CHARLESTON, SC
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Nana's Seafood in North Charleston is closing after 12 years

Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.

CHARLESTON, SC
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Animal Society, Papa Johns team up for 'takeout dogs'

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry animal shelter and pizza chain are teaming up to highlight shelter dogs looking for a new home. The team-up between Charleston Animal Society and Papa Johns Pizza will distribute flyers featuring adoptable dogs that have been in the shelter for longer than normal. Adopters...

CHARLESTON, SC
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Aaron Hines comes full circle

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Aaron Hines is stepping into his full potential. The Charleston-native-turned-Texan spoke to the City Paper ahead of the Oct. 28 release of his biggest personal project to date, an EP entitled Love Now Or Later. "I've gotten comfortable with who I am as a person, and I've...

CHARLESTON, SC
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Thursday headlines: Ellis, Weaver debate over education solutions

Democratic state superintendent of education candidate Lisa Ellis and Republican Ellen Weaver debated over solutions to the state's school system Nov. 2. Ellis urged state leaders to listen to educators about pay and working conditions, while Weaver stressed listening to parents more about where their children attend school. "I...

CHARLESTON, SC
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Charleston Pride Festival returns this month after hiatus

Charleston Pride Week kicks off Sunday to offer eight days of activities to educate, celebrate, honor and advocate the importance of the Lowcountry's LBGTQ community. On November 12, Charleston Pride will hold its first free festival in two years. It will be noon to 6 p.m. at The Refinery (1640 Meeting Street Road) and will include a curated selection of live entertainment, a variety of vendors, local food trucks and more.

CHARLESTON, SC
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult South Carolinians

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina residents will now have access to free genetic testing thanks to the expansion of a DNA research project at the Medical University of South Carolina. The "In Our DNA SC" project is designed to improve healthcare outcomes and disease prevention through the study of genetics. "MUSC started it because of […]

CHARLESTON, SC
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Sad day for the Band of Blue

On last evening we received sad news that one of our Colleton County High School students, Delaine Ford, a Senior and a Band Captain of The Band of Blue passed away unexpectedly. We are deeply saddened by her death and send our condolences to her family and friends. The Colleton...

COLLETON COUNTY, SC
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Plane registered to Charleston company crash lands in Upstate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a plane ran out of fuel Wednesday and crash-landed in Greenville. The plane, which was registered to Zim Sim LLC, departed from Summerville at 11:22 a.m. Over an hour later, the single-engine Cessna 172 crash-landed in a field behind...

GREENVILLE, SC
GREENVILLE, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Black Food Truck Festival returns Nov. 19-20

According to U.S. Census data, Black entrepreneurship is on the rise. Even before the pandemic, Black-owned businesses (with more than one employee) grew 8% from 2018 to 2019. Post-pandemic, that growth appears to be continuing as evidenced by our next guest's Lowcountry event. Mike Switzer interviews Marcus Hammond, organizer of the Black Food Truck Festival coming to Charleston, SC Nov. 19-20.

CHARLESTON, SC
CHARLESTON, SC

