Related
NME
K-pop festival K.FLEX in London with WINNER, Weeekly and AB6IX cancelled due to Itaewon tragedy
European K-pop festival K.FLEX has announced that it will cancel its event in London later this month due to the Itaewon tragedy. In a statement released yesterday (November 4), the music festival’s organisers announced that K.FLEX’s November 20 event at The O2 in London will no longer be pushing through out of respect for the victims of the Itaewon crowd crush tragedy and South Korea’s national mourning period. “It just doesn’t feel right celebrating at a time like this,” the statement read.
NME
Charlotte Church announces final Late Night Pop Dungeon tour
Charlotte Church has announced her final Late Night Pop Dungeon tour today (November 3). The act, which features Church along with nine others, has proven a cult hit across festivals from Glastonbury to The Mighty Hoopla for the last six years. Described as “a genre-fluid jukebox of anthems spanning from...
NME
Johnny Depp will make “star” guest appearance in Rihanna’s Fenty fashion show
Johnny Depp is set to make a “star” guest appearance at Rihanna‘s next fashion show. The actor and musician, 59, is set to be the first male to headline the fashion show’s “star moment” in the history of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty, according to TMZ. The role has previously been filled by the likes of likes of Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu.
NME
Erasers evoke the landscape of Western Australia in new EP ‘Distance’
Ambient outfit Erasers have dropped ‘Distance’, their second release of 2022. The duo of Rebecca Orchard and Rupert Thomas) have been an essential Perth band for over a decade now. Weaving their way through the boom and bust cycles of the city’s eclectic and insular music scene since 2009, Erasers stand out from the guitar-driven bands and singer-songwriters with their enchanting synth melodies and magnetic sound.
NME
Headie One announces collaborative mixtape ‘No Borders’, shares new single ‘Link in the Ends’
Headie One has announced an upcoming mixtape titled ‘No Borders: European Compilation Project’ and shared its latest single, ‘Link in the Ends’. Set for release on November 11, the collaborative mixtape enlists a suite of contributors from Europe, with German artists Luciano, Pajel, and Kalim among the tracklist’s featured artists. They’re joined on the 12-song mixtape by Italy’s Shiva, French musicians Gazo, Koba LaD, and Nej, as well as Frenna and Chivv of the Netherlands. See the full tracklist below.
NME
Harry Styles postpones tonight’s Los Angeles gig due to illness
Harry Styles has postponed his concert in Los Angeles tonight (November 4) due to illness. The former One Direction singer is currently midway through a 15-night residency at The Kia Forum stadium in Inglewood, California as part of his 2022 North American ‘Love On Tour’. He’s also played multiple nights in New York, Austin, Chicago and Toronto.
NME
Japanese Breakfast says she was “still in my pyjamas” when asked to sing on The 1975’s ‘Part Of The Band’
Japanese Breakfast has spoken about her experience of working with The 1975 on their new album ‘Part Of The Band‘. The singer-songwriter, real name Michelle Zauner, told fans earlier this year that she had contributed vocals to the title track of the album. Now, she has told NME...
NME
The UK’s most-streamed songs of 1952 to 2022 have been revealed
The UK’s most-streamed songs of each year from 1952 to 2022 have been revealed to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the UK Singles Chart. The findings come from the Official Charts Company, who have teamed up with BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds to mark the anniversary.
NME
Fever 333 cancel all tours until next March “in order to give everyone the best experience possible”
Fever 333 have paused their touring plans for the next five months, citing a need to “reset” after the band lost two of its three members at the start of October. On Tuesday October 4, Aric Improta (drums) and Stephen Harrison (guitars) both made statements confirming they’d quit the political punk outfit – the sole remaining member of which is frontman Jason Aalon Butler – with Harrison alleging that “things were pretty bad internally” between the trio. In response, Butler assured fans that he’d solider on with a new “era” of Fever 333.
NME
Crawlers – ‘Loud Without Noise’ review: confident, cool and exhilaratingly real
A whole generation of rock bands have emerged in the last few years thanks to being able to gain an audience online, and Crawlers are part of those previously underrepresented voices revitalising the genre. Despite being at the start of their career, they’ve already reached astounding heights: after building a sizeable following on TikTok, in May, they opened up for My Chemical Romance at their Warrington show. It was a fitting gig, given that Crawlers’ soaring highs and gut-wrenching melodies make them feel very much like successors to the emo legends.
NME
Måneskin will appear at Eurovision 2023 if they’re “free”
Måneskin have said that they are hoping to attend Eurovision 2023 if they’re “free”. The Italian band famously won the competition two years ago and returned to this year’s event to give their single ‘Supermodel’ its live debut. Speaking in a new interview,...
NME
Ninajirachi teams up with Kota Banks again on new single ‘Crush Me’
Ninajirachi has shared the latest taste of her forthcoming mixtape, a Kota Banks-assisted single titled ‘Crush Me’. The track sees Ninajirachi (real name Nina Wilson) return with glitch-pop production and sporadic synths, with Banks’ distorted vocals offering the chorus’ catchy “trust me” hook. “Two second eye contact I’m blushing”, Banks sings on the track’s final verse, “‘Do you trust me?’ Boy no of course I don’t”. Listen below:
NME
Watch The Cure debut heartfelt new song ‘A Fragile Thing’ in Italy
The Cure have continued to tease their fans will live previews of their upcoming 14th album, performing a new song called ‘A Fragile Thing’ in Assago, Italy. The legendary goth-rockers played at the Mediolanum Forum di Assago last night (November 4), delivering a set of 27 songs that spanned seven of their 13 studio albums (as well as a handful of their standalone releases).
NME
Listen to Maruja’s “ear-splitting” new single ‘Thunder’
Maruja have shared a new single called ‘Thunder’ – you can listen to it below. The Manchester jazz-punk band’s latest offering marks their third song of 2022, following on from ‘Blind Spot’ and ‘The Tinker’. “‘Thunder”s bold, distinct, and formidable nature, exhibits...
NME
Check out behind the scenes moments from Rebounder and CLIP’s Brooklyn Sound gig
NME and Brooklyn Brewery have officially revived New York City’s live music series, Brooklyn Sound. The three-show event kicked off on October 12 at Elsewhere, with Brooklyn’s own Nation of Language and Infinite Coles taking the stage for a sold-out show, and on October 25, MICHELLE and Sarah Kinsley drew a huge crowd to the Bell House for their Brookly Sound performances.
NME
Guns N’ Roses release ‘2022 version’ of ‘November Rain’
Guns N’ Roses have shared a new ‘2022 version’ of their 1991 classic ‘November Rain’, featuring a 50-piece orchestra – listen below. The track is part of a “super deluxe” box set edition of ‘Use Your Illusion I + II’, which will be released on November 11 and features 63 previously unreleased tracks.
NME
Yo La Tengo announce new album ‘This Stupid World’ and share single ‘Fallout’
Yo La Tengo have announced details of their new album ‘This Stupid World’ – you can listen to its first single ‘Fallout’ below. The long-running band – comprised of Georgia Hubley, Ira Kaplan and James McNew – are set to return next year with their first new release since 2020’s ‘We Have Amnesia Sometimes’.
NME
Liam Gallagher responds to Robbie Williams’ claim Oasis were “bullies”
Liam Gallagher has responded to Robbie Williams’ recent comments that Oasis were “bullies” during their heydey. Williams was speaking to Apple Music‘s Zane Lowe as part of a new interview about his recent Number One album ‘XXV’ and his music career. Asked about his relationship with Gallagher and Oasis, Williams said: “Ultimately, I’m a huge fan of Oasis and [always] was. I was there and I was part of it, and it was fucking unbelievable: incredible hedonism, reckless abandon and rock’n’roll, and ‘let’s turn it to 11, 12 and let’s see where this goes’. It’s part of that competitive nature of me, too.”
NME
Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan hints at Slipknot’s pivot to single-based releases: “Physical product is becoming obsolete”
According to Slipknot percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan, the iconic nu-metallers may look to abandon their traditional album-based release patterns. During a new interview with NME – where Clown detailed Knotfest’s upcoming debut in Australia – the artist (who doubles as Slipknot’s de facto “creative director”) opened up about the band’s newfound independence; after signing to Roadrunner Records in July of 1998, their contract was officially completed with the release of their seventh album, ‘The End, So Far’, back in September.
