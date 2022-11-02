Read full article on original website
usf.edu
His story challenges the logic of Florida’s process for awarding the Black farmer pot license
When medical marijuana was legalized in Florida five years ago, the legislation promised one license to a class member of Pigford v. Glickman, the largest civil rights settlement in U.S. history. Applying for the license amounted to buying a lottery ticket for Pigford farmers, who claimed the United States Department...
Food Stamps Schedule: Florida Benefits for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
SNAP provides support for low-income seniors, people with disabilities living on fixed incomes, and other low-income households. The Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic...
greenepublishing.com
Suwannee County chosen for Florida’s first Black-owned medical marijuana farm
Six years after Florida voters approved a medical marijuana ballot measure and six months after the Department of Health accepted applications, the first Black-owned business received its license to grow and sell marijuana for medicinal use. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Florida Department of Health on Tuesday, Sept. 20, announced...
Florida Gov. DeSantis: A College Degree Should Not Put Our Students Into A Lifetime Of Debt
Over the past four years, Florida Governor DeSantis has held the line on tuition while ensuring Florida’s higher education system is the best in the nation. Recently, the College Board’s “Annual Trends in College Pricing” report confirmed that the cost of a bachelor’s degree for
click orlando
Florida senator: 3 things need to happen to correct the struggling insurance market
ORLANDO, Fla. – Many consumers are still struggling to find and afford property insurance. Florida's insurance market was already in crisis before Hurricane Ian, now Florida lawmakers are gearing up for the second special session on property insurance this year.
southeastagnet.com
Livestock Market Reports for Week Ended 11-04-2022
Here are the weekly livestock market reports for Alabama, Florida, and Georgia for the week ended. November 4, 2022, compiled by the Livestock Market News Service for all three states. AL Livestock Market Report:. At Alabama Livestock Auctions, for the week ended November 04, 2022, receipts at 21 markets totaled...
NBC Miami
Florida Woman Accused of Voting in Two States in Several Elections: Authorities
A Florida woman was arrested Friday for allegedly casting ballots in two states for multiple elections, authorities said. Cheryl Ann Leslie, 55, of Loxahatchee, is accused of voting in Alaska and Florida for elections from 2014 to 2020, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Investigators found Leslie cast...
click orlando
Errors found on mail-in ballots in Central Florida
With vote-by-mail well underway, some counties have received hundreds of ballots with errors. Some ballots came in without signatures, and some had mismatched signatures.
wflx.com
More Florida voters turning to no party affiliation
With just a few days left until the Nov. 8 election, independent voters could make the ultimate difference in the outcome of races. As of Sept. 30, there were 5.2 million Republicans registered to vote in Florida. Democrats have slightly fewer with 4.9 million. But there are also a little...
Florida Health Department Challenged On Pot Licenses
Heeding a legal blueprint laid out by an appellate judge, a Tampa-based orchid grower has filed a lawsuit accusing the Florida Department of Health of violating the state Constitution by delaying the issuance of nearly two-dozen medical marijuana licenses. The lawsuit, filed Monday in Leon
10NEWS
Vertol CEO, Florida's Public Safety Czar were on board migrant flight, documents show
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Newly released unredacted documents are providing new details about the migrant flights out of Texas to Martha’s Vineyard. 10 Investigates has learned that the state’s Public Safety Czar, Larry Keefe, and the CEO of Vertol, James Montgomerie, were on board the plane that flew from Texas to Florida, according to the documents. The flight ultimately landed in Martha’s Vineyard. Vertol is the aviation company that was paid more than $1 million for the flights.
click orlando
DeSantis, Rubio, Crist campaign in Central Florida ahead of midterms
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Midterm elections are scheduled for Nov. 8 in Florida, and candidates are coming out into Central Florida for last-minute campaign pushes to get voters to the polls. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio urged voters in Solivita Thursday to show up on election day...
Attorney General ‘gathering information’ as Good Samaritan residents demand accountability
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody's staff members drove down to Osceola County to meet with displaced Good Samaritan residents, the residents confirmed Thursday, putting the mess following Hurricane Ian's destruction of their homes publicly on their radar for the first time.
Florida woman arrested for voting in multiple states
A Loxahatchee woman was arrested for voting in both Florida and Alaska in the 2020 federal and state primaries
Which Florida Counties are Red Politically? Which are Blue?
WeaponizingArchitecture, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many people agree that voting is an important right that one should exercise. The outcome of elections can impact the lives of those who participate in them. People who vote pay taxes, so it's arguably important to have a say in how a community's money is being used. Floridians are arguably no exception.
First Lady DeSantis Announces 1.1 Million Florida Mamas Mobilized To Re-Elect Governor DeSantis
Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis today announced 1.1 million Mamas for DeSantis have been mobilized to help re-elect Governor Ron DeSantis at a campaign event in Pasco County. In just four months, Mamas for DeSantis has made tangible outreach to Republican, Democrat, and Independent
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis campaign announces team has knocked on 2 million doors
The campaign announced 'historic' milestones for outreach. They’ve gone knocking to get Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis re-elected, and he’s going into Election Day with the force of two million doors knocked upon, Team DeSantis announced Friday. The campaign reached the milestone one week before the election, according to...
‘I thought I was going to lose everything’: The stories behind Central Florida’s eviction crisis
ORLANDO, Fla. — New data shows we are seeing what experts are calling a “dramatic spike” in evictions and it’s not exclusive to just one part of Central Florida. Across Central Florida, more people are no longer able to make rent payments and are being forced out of their homes.
Florida State Fair announces 2023 tickets and armband flash sale
The Florida State Fair announced a flash sale for armbands and that tickets have officially gone on sale for 2023.
floridapolitics.com
Legal challenges mount over Medicaid $15 minimum wage mandate
Legal challenges to the state’s $15 an hour minimum wage for “direct care” employees are mounting. The Florida Ambulance Association, Florida Assisted Living Association (FALA) and Home Care Association of Florida (HCAF) filed challenges in state administrative court this week alleging that the state Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA), which has oversight of the state’s Medicaid program, did not go through rule-making process to define who are “direct care employees.”
