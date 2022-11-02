ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State



southeastagnet.com

Livestock Market Reports for Week Ended 11-04-2022

Here are the weekly livestock market reports for Alabama, Florida, and Georgia for the week ended. November 4, 2022, compiled by the Livestock Market News Service for all three states. AL Livestock Market Report:. At Alabama Livestock Auctions, for the week ended November 04, 2022, receipts at 21 markets totaled...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Errors found on mail-in ballots in Central Florida

With vote-by-mail well underway, some counties have received hundreds of ballots with errors. Some ballots came in without signatures, and some had mismatched signatures. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system | Enter to win a $100 gas card | UCF student tracking Elon Musk’s plane on Twitter: ‘I’m not going to stop’ | Become a News 6 Insider]
wflx.com

More Florida voters turning to no party affiliation

With just a few days left until the Nov. 8 election, independent voters could make the ultimate difference in the outcome of races. As of Sept. 30, there were 5.2 million Republicans registered to vote in Florida. Democrats have slightly fewer with 4.9 million. But there are also a little...
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Vertol CEO, Florida's Public Safety Czar were on board migrant flight, documents show

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Newly released unredacted documents are providing new details about the migrant flights out of Texas to Martha’s Vineyard. 10 Investigates has learned that the state’s Public Safety Czar, Larry Keefe, and the CEO of Vertol, James Montgomerie, were on board the plane that flew from Texas to Florida, according to the documents. The flight ultimately landed in Martha’s Vineyard. Vertol is the aviation company that was paid more than $1 million for the flights.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

DeSantis, Rubio, Crist campaign in Central Florida ahead of midterms

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Midterm elections are scheduled for Nov. 8 in Florida, and candidates are coming out into Central Florida for last-minute campaign pushes to get voters to the polls. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio urged voters in Solivita Thursday to show up on election day...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Which Florida Counties are Red Politically? Which are Blue?

WeaponizingArchitecture, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many people agree that voting is an important right that one should exercise. The outcome of elections can impact the lives of those who participate in them. People who vote pay taxes, so it's arguably important to have a say in how a community's money is being used. Floridians are arguably no exception.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis campaign announces team has knocked on 2 million doors

The campaign announced 'historic' milestones for outreach. They’ve gone knocking to get Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis re-elected, and he’s going into Election Day with the force of two million doors knocked upon, Team DeSantis announced Friday. The campaign reached the milestone one week before the election, according to...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Legal challenges mount over Medicaid $15 minimum wage mandate

Legal challenges to the state’s $15 an hour minimum wage for “direct care” employees are mounting. The Florida Ambulance Association, Florida Assisted Living Association (FALA) and Home Care Association of Florida (HCAF) filed challenges in state administrative court this week alleging that the state Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA), which has oversight of the state’s Medicaid program, did not go through rule-making process to define who are “direct care employees.”
FLORIDA STATE



