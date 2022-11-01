ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
inForney.com

What Does Early Voting Tell Us? Not Much.

I’m serious – don’t pay attention to early voting. About this time in every election cycle analysts become starved for data to analyze. Of course, actual useful data is just around the corner, dropping on Election Day 2022. Some analysts, not content to wait, turn to the closest thing we have: early voting. It happens every time. So once again I will implore the site’s readership to just wait until Tuesday, because the analysis of early voting is a mug’s game in almost all circumstances.
GEORGIA STATE
inForney.com

Economic issues are voters’ top priority, polling finds

(The Center Square) – Newly released polling shows that with a little more than one week until election day, voters are most concerned about the economy. Gallup released the survey data, which showed that 49% of U.S. voters say the economy is “extremely important” to their vote. Abortion and crime come next, with 42% and 40% of voters saying the same about those issues, respectively.
inForney.com

inForney.com

Forney, TX
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kaufman County's news leader.

 http://www.inForney.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy