What Does Early Voting Tell Us? Not Much.
I’m serious – don’t pay attention to early voting. About this time in every election cycle analysts become starved for data to analyze. Of course, actual useful data is just around the corner, dropping on Election Day 2022. Some analysts, not content to wait, turn to the closest thing we have: early voting. It happens every time. So once again I will implore the site’s readership to just wait until Tuesday, because the analysis of early voting is a mug’s game in almost all circumstances.
Control of U.S. Senate still a guess ahead of midterm elections
WASHINGTON — Democrats and Republicans have just a handful of frantic days left to convince voters who should control Congress before voting in the Nov. 8 midterm elections ends. The two political parties are spending millions on campaign ads and mailers in the dozens of toss-up races that will...
Conspiracy theorists urge voting as late as possible on Election Day to ‘stop the steal’
A close ally of Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has a plan that she claims will help win him the election and prevent voter fraud: She wants voters to cast their ballots “as late in the day as possible” on Election Day. Conspiracy theorist Toni Shuppe, who...
Economic issues are voters’ top priority, polling finds
(The Center Square) – Newly released polling shows that with a little more than one week until election day, voters are most concerned about the economy. Gallup released the survey data, which showed that 49% of U.S. voters say the economy is “extremely important” to their vote. Abortion and crime come next, with 42% and 40% of voters saying the same about those issues, respectively.
With ‘democracy itself’ on the ballot, Biden warns of ‘path to chaos’ by election deniers
President Joe Biden asked voters Wednesday night to focus on the threats candidates aligned with his predecessor pose to the foundation of U.S. democracy in the midterm elections. In a 20-minute speech at Washington, D.C.’s Union Station, before a Democratic audience, Biden decried a rise in political violence, and blamed...
Mitch McConnell-aligned super PAC pours record advertising cash into U.S. Senate races
WASHINGTON — The super PAC aligned with U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, has spent a record amount advertising for GOP Senate candidates this cycle, according to AdImpact. The Senate Leadership Fund has “become the highest-spending advertiser” AdImpact, started in 2014, has ever reported on, according...
Weed on the ballot: Voters could approve legal marijuana in 5 more states
Midterm voters in five states will determine if they should join the growing list of places where recreational marijuana use is allowed, even as any use of the drug is still illegal under federal law. Referendums to legalize recreational use of marijuana are on Nov. 8 ballots in Arkansas, Maryland,...
Pa. voters still have clout. Here’s how they stack up against other states | Monday Morning Coffee
When the next Congress takes the oath of office in 2023, Pennsylvania will have one less lawmaker in the state House of Representatives. And with that loss comes a diminution of the state’s clout on Capitol Hill. Thanks to population changes, Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation will shrink by one in...
Democrats mulling raising debt limit through reconciliation during lame-duck session
WASHINGTON — Top Democrats are privately discussing the possibility of using the budget reconciliation process in the upcoming lame-duck session to raise the statutory debt limit if Republicans retake one or both chambers in the midterms. No decisions have been made, and the path to enacting another filibuster-proof budget...
Kari Lake closes campaign office over envelope with white powder – reports
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate’s staffer opened the envelope and is under medical supervision, spokesperson says
Travel Times to Abortion Facilities Have Lengthened After Dobbs Decision: Study
TUESDAY, Nov. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A new analysis illustrates the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade: In numerous states, women now have no choice but to travel long distances to get an abortion. One-third of American women of reproductive age must now...
Paul Pelosi, U.S. House speaker’s husband, attacked inside their San Francisco home
WASHINGTON — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was recovering in the hospital Friday morning after an unidentified individual broke into their San Francisco home in the early morning and “violently assaulted” the 82-year-old, according to a statement from spokesman Drew Hammill. Nancy Pelosi,...
Supreme Court considers legality of race-based admission in colleges
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Monday in potentially landmark cases that question whether colleges and universities’ race-based admissions policies can remain in place. The Supreme Court ruled in 2003 that colleges may consider race in admissions to help diversify their campuses. Now,...
Man who attacked Speaker Pelosi’s husband wanted to break ‘her kneecaps,’ DOJ says
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday announced federal charges against the man who allegedly broke into U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and attacked her 82-year-old husband with a hammer. If convicted, David DePape could receive up to 50 years in prison. The...
