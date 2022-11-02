ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fintechfutures.com

FinTech Futures Jobs: How to cope when a new boss takes over

Spare a thought for those at Twitter. When Elon Musk carried a sink into the social media platform’s headquarters in San Francisco on 26 October, it may not have been quite the moment he’d planned. “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” Musk tweeted. But instead, employees...
DUBLIN, CA
fintechfutures.com

Huntington National Bank selects LiquidX for trade finance infrastructure

Ohio-based Huntington Bank has partnered with fintech firm LiquidX for an automated, end-to-end back office solution to scale the bank’s trade finance infrastructure. Huntington Bank says it selected LiquidX as it was the “most efficient and effective” partner to help expand its trade offering. With the partnership, the bank aims to streamline its supply chain finance operations and payment reconciliation processes.
OHIO STATE
POLITICO

Twitter gives peek at new pay-for-verification scheme

A Twitter user identified as employee Esther Crawford cautioned that the new service was not yet live, and that Android and other platforms would be available sometime after iOS.
fintechfutures.com

Bakkt set to buy Apex Crypto in deal worth up to $200m

US-based digital asset firm Bakkt has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Apex Crypto, a cryptocurrency trading platform, for a maximum purchase price of $200 million. According to the transaction details, Bakkt will initially pay $55 million in cash at deal close and up to $45 million in Bakkt stock depending on financial targets achieved by Apex in Q4 2022. The company will then pay up to an additional $100 million in stock and seller notes depending on financial targets achieved by Apex through 2025.
fintechfutures.com

Zest AI lands more than $50m in growth funding round

Credit underwriting software provider Zest AI has secured more than $50 million in a new growth round, co-led by existing investor Insight Partners and new investor CMFG Ventures. The round also saw participation from CU Direct, Curql, Suncoast Credit Union, Golden1 Credit Union, Hawaii USA Federal Credit Union and NorthGate...
fintechfutures.com

Whitepaper: The state of payment operations

There’s more to money movement than just moving money. In a recent survey conducted by Modern Treasury and Harris Poll, companies revealed the many pain points they face while managing payment operations. using existing tools and processes today.
fintechfutures.com

ICYMI fintech funding round-up: Decentro, Sidekick and more

At FinTech Futures, we know that it can be easy to let funding announcements slip you by in this fast-paced industry. That’s why we put together our weekly In Case You Missed It (ICYMI) funding round-up for you to get the latest funding news. Indian fintech start-up Decentro has...
fintechfutures.com

Federated banking

It was almost definitely watching the TV series Star Trek where I first heard the word ‘federated’. The United Federation of Planets is the interstellar government with which the Starfleet Enterprise is associated. In technology, the term is used to describe an architecture that allows enterprise organisations to share information systems while having a layer of autonomy to operate their own way or design their own products (it also applies to operational functions like HR).
fintechfutures.com

Stripe lays off 14% of staff amid challenging economic climate

US fintech Stripe is cutting around 1,100 jobs, 14% of its workforce, as it wrestles with a “different economic climate” following the pandemic era e-commerce boom. In an email to Stripe employees, CEO Patrick Collison says the firm “overhired for the world we’re in”. After...

