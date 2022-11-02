ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Western Michigan at Bowling Green odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SEdDH_0ivYCIJO00

The Western Michigan Broncos (3-5, 2-2 MAC) meet the Bowling Green Falcons (4-4, 3-1) Wednesday at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.

The Broncos kept their postseason aspirations alive last weekend with a 16-10 road win against Miami-Ohio as 7.5-point underdogs. The offense struggled yet again, however, and has now posted 23 or fewer points 5 times in the last 6 games. It’s no surprise the Under is 4-1 across WMU’s past 5 outings.

The Falcons are flying high these days, with a chance to pull into a 3-way tie for first in the MAC’s East Division thanks to Ohio’s win over Buffalo Tuesday. BGSU still has Ohio yet to play, so we could see brown and orange in the MAC title game in Detroit in December if things break right. A win here is key.

Bowling Green has covered a season-high 2 games in a row and looks to cover a 3rd straight for the first time since opening the 2021 campaign on a 5-0 ATS run.

Doyt L. Perry Stadium is a great place to see a college football game in November, especially when the Falcons are going well. Extra points if you get a chance to catch them against I-75 rival Toledo in a couple of weeks.

: AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY sports

Stream select live college football games and full replays: Get ESPN+

Western Michigan at Bowling Green odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 4:30 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Western Michigan +170 (bet $100 to win $170) | Bowling Green -210 (bet $210 to win $100)
  • Against the spread: Western Michigan +4 (-110) | Bowling Green -4 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 48 (O: -110 | U: -114)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Western Michigan at Bowling Green and predictions

Prediction

Bowling Green 26, Western Michigan 20

Bowling Green (-210) had its highest output in a conference game this season when it scored 34 points in last weekend’s win over Central Michigan in Mount Pleasant.

The Falcons haven’t been .500 or better this late in a season since the 2015 campaign when they last qualified for the postseason, losing to Georgia Southern in the GoDaddy Bowl in Alabama.

I think the Falcons get to 5-4 with a win, but risking more than 2 times your potential return is a little too pricey.

PASS.

BOWLING GREEN -4 (-110) is a better play laying the points.

Western Michigan has had difficulty in conference games, going 4-10-1 ATS in the past 15 MAC contests, while posting a dismal 1-4 ATS mark in the previous 5 November outings.

Bowling Green comes with some risk as it is just 11-26 ATS in the past 37 home games, but that’s a trend to dismiss. The kids who did most of that non-covering are no longer on the team. What matters more is this season, and the Falcons are a healthy 2-1 SU/ATS in 3 home games vs. FBS teams.

LEAN UNDER 48 (-114), but go a half-unit at the most.

The Under has cashed in 4 of the past 5 games overall for Western Michigan, and it has averaged just 14.4 PPG in its past 5 against FBS teams.

Bowling Green was in the same boat until their win at CMU last time out. It has scored just 24 combined points in its previous 2 outings at home against Buffalo and Miami-Ohio.

That’s why the books are going low, and why we’re siding with the Under, too.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this game or any other NCAA football matchup? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
965thecave.com

Lenawee County Football Weekend Broadcast Schedule

Adrian, MI – High school and college football will be back this weekend on the Lenawee County Radio Stations. Here’s a look ahead:. Friday, November 4th – High school playoff football continues for four Lenawee County teams, and we will be carrying three of them Friday night.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
High School Football PRO

Findlay, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Liberty Center football team will have a game with Liberty Benton on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
FINDLAY, OH
MLive.com

Small-school heavyweights clash as Lumen Christi takes on Hudson

JACKSON -- With all the postseason success Lumen Christi and Hudson have had over the years, they have never faced off. Lumen Christi, long a staple of the Division 7 postseason, will host reigning Division 8 state champion Hudson on Friday in the district final, in the first season since Hudson’s move up to Division 7.
HUDSON, MI
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Charlie’s

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) -Today, we’re in Maumee at one of three Charlie’s restaurants in the Toledo area. This one is on Dussel Dr. The other two are on Central Ave. in Sylvania Twp. and Airport Hwy. in Swanton. All three are celebrating 50 years in 2022!. “Southwyck Mall...
MAUMEE, OH
wktn.com

Findlay Man Injured in Car/Building Crash

A man was injured after the car he was driving struck a church building in Findlay Thursday evening. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, 62 year old Ronald Dukes drove off the left side of the road after entering West Main Cross Street from Western Avenue. His...
FINDLAY, OH
iheart.com

ARREST MADE IN DESHLER HIT & RUN INJURY ACCIDENT FROM LAST FRIDAY

An arrest has been made in connection with a hit-and-run accident that led to serious injuries for a pedestrian in the village of Deshler last Friday. Henry County Sheriff’s Detective Arlen Cohrs reports 19 year old Ulises Morales, an undocumented immigrant, living in Deshler was arrested around 6:30 this (Tue.) morning in a vehicle just outside the residence where he was living on Keyser Street in Deshler. The auto was stopped this morning, with 5 undocumented immigrants inside; and a driver without a license. Ulises Morales is being charged with a felony count of leaving the scene of an accident, where serious injuries occur; along with the charge of Aggravated Vehicular Assault. He is being held at CCNO awaiting an appearance in Napoleon Municipal Court this week. An interpreter was brought-in to help with questioning of the suspect. The Federal Immigration and Customs Office has been alerted; and will likely be coming to investigate. According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Immigration officials cannot deport subjects, under current federal regulations, unless they are convicted of a felony. The hit-and-run car-pedestrian accident occurred just before 7am last Friday near the intersection of Elm and Keyser Streets, when Jenny Krauss of Deshler was struck by a vehicle that fled from the scene. According to the report, Krauss was thrown on top of the vehicle, smashing the windshield, and landed about 30 feet away. The Henry County Sheriff’s office believed they found the suspect vehicle about a block from the accident site over the weekend; and they were able to make the arrest and file charges today.
DESHLER, OH
thevillagereporter.com

October Report From Fulton County Clerk Of Courts

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for October 2022, with October 2021 in parentheses, with the following:. New cases filed in the legal department 120 (177); domestic 21 (11), civil 14 (9), criminal 10 (11), miscellaneous 2 (3), Judgment Liens 72 (143), and Appeals 1 (0) with a total of fees collected being $14,828.50 ($18,244.35).
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

168K+
Followers
224K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy