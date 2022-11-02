The face of a man suspected to be a 19th-century vampire has been digitally reconstructed, thanks to Parabon NanoLabs and the Armed Forces DNA Identification Laboratory. The image was unveiled at the International Symposium on Human Identification conference in Washington DC, earlier this week. His body was discovered in 1990 at an abandoned cemetery in Griswold, Connecticut, and was arranged in the shape of a skull and crossbones, leading people to believe he belonged to the living dead. The coffin lid had brass tacks that spelled "JB55", according to IFL Science, who also reported that his name remains unnamed due...

