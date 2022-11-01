Read full article on original website
myozarksonline.com
OSHA recertified Fort Leonard Wood’s Chemical Defense Training Facility last month
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recertified Fort Leonard Wood’s Chemical Defense Training Facility last month for meeting the office’s highest standards of workplace safety. The CDTF is the only facility that conducts live chemical warfare agent training for the Department of Defense. It received its initial certification as an OSHA Voluntary Protection Program Star Work Site in 2019. The recertification process included a visit from OSHA representatives, who conducted document reviews and on-site inspections. It also included walk-throughs and employee interviews intended to verify the programs that earned the certification were still in active practice. CDTF director Dan Murray said the facility is the only United States Army Training and Doctrine Command organization to participate in the Voluntary Protection Program as a Star Work Site. That means going above and beyond the mandated standards to ensure workplace safety. The next recertification is set for five years’ time, in 2027.
KFVS12
Missouri State Parks offers free tours and night of camping to veterans and active-duty military
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - To recognize and thank veterans and active-duty military members for their service, Missouri State Parks will be offering two promotions in honor of Veterans Day. Veterans and active-duty military members camping at a Missouri State Parks campground on November 11 will receive a voucher for...
myozarksonline.com
Scholarships Available For Law Enforcement Candidates
The Missouri Blue Scholarship fund has been created to incentivize Missourians to consider enrolling in a law enforcement academy. The scholarship awards $5000 towards academy costs for anyone who has enrolled. Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten says that public law enforcement is a job that has to...
myozarksonline.com
The Waynesville R-VI school district was featured in “America’s Defense Communities Magazine.”
The Waynesville R-VI school district was featured in an article presented in the November 2022 edition of “America’s Defense Communities Magazine.” The article, titled “Enhancing Early Childhood Education in Fort Leonard Wood,” featured information about the recently opened Parker Educational Center. It includes a preschool, community rooms, and an area for school board meetings, and was made possible by a Defense Community Infrastructure Program grant. In addition to the article, the magazine also posted a photo from the Community Salute to Service, an event that recognizes students that are going into service from around the region and is hosted by the Waynesville school district. An accompanying article celebrates area school districts in the four-county region surrounding Fort Leonard Wood for their positive contributions to the quality of life for military families.
Record fish caught in Missouri
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
westkentuckystar.com
A small quake reported in southeast Missouri Saturday.
Another small earthquake shook a portion of southeast Missouri on Saturday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the 3.1 magnitude quake, centered about six miles north of Van Buren, Missouri, or about 42 miles west-northwest of Poplar Bluff, occurred around 1:45 p.m. No damage was...
ksmu.org
How Amendment 5 would change Missouri’s National Guard
In 1973, the Missouri legislature reorganized the state government’s various departments. Among the targets of this reduction was the Missouri National Guard, which became part of the Department of Public Safety. But that could soon change: On November 8, voters in Missouri will face Amendment 5, which asks them:...
Marijuana expert raises concerns about worker training in Missouri
One expert says Missouri had the right intention after voters approved medical marijuana, but training industry workers has gone by the wayside.
myozarksonline.com
Moderate drought conditions still persist in this part of South Central Missouri
Moderate drought conditions still persist in this part of South Central Missouri, according to new information released by the Weather Service in Springfield, despite several rounds of decent rain. Moderate drought is seen in Northwestern Laclede County, Southeastern Camden County, Northwest Pulaski County, Eastern Miller County, and Western Maries County. Abnormally dry soils are being experienced in the Southern two-thirds of Pulaski County, all of Texas County, Northwestern Camden County, Western Miller County, and Eastern Maries County. Phelps County is reported to be affected by abnormally dry soils.
America’s ‘Little Grand Canyon’ located in Missouri
KSNF/KODE — A state park in Missouri is staking claim to the nickname, “America’s Little Grand Canyon.” Grand Gulf State Park, located in South Central Missouri (along the Missouri/Arkansas state line), is one of the natural wonders of the Ozarks. The highlight of the park is the collapsed cave system (one of the nation’s largest) […]
These are the reddest and bluest counties in Missouri, based on recent election results
To determine the reddest and bluest counties, FOX 2 calculated the average margin of victory in each Missouri county using election results in the 2016 and 2020 gubernatorial elections and presidential elections.
krcgtv.com
Doolittle fire team responds to brush fire
The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District responded to a "large structure/brush/junkyard" fire between Leasburg and Bourbon off of I-44 on Friday, according to a Facebook post. The department posted on Facebook on Friday afternoon that it was a three-alarm fire, and departments stretching "all they [sic] way to St. Louis...
myozarksonline.com
Time change means changing the batteries in smoke alarms
On Sunday morning at 2 a.m. Missourians will be changing the time to Central Standard Time, which means clocks will be set back one hour. Each year this is also a time designated to make sure that there are working smoke detectors in your home. Lebanon Fire Chief Sam Schneider reminds everyone to test their smoke alarm and change the batteries when you change the time….
KYTV
Fact Finders: Do you pull over and stop when a funeral procession approaches?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When we see a funeral procession, many want to show respect on the road. So, our viewer wants to know, “On a two-lane road, when a funeral procession is coming toward you, do you have to pull over and stop?”. Funeral processions like this one...
myozarksonline.com
“Missouri Blue Scholarship” fund
Governor Mike Parson last Friday announced the launch of the $1 million “Missouri Blue Scholarship” fund to help attract more Missourians to law enforcement careers and address officer shortages in law enforcement agencies across Missouri. The Missouri Blue Scholarship pays $5,000 toward the cost of a Missouri resident attending a law enforcement academy in the state. Missouri Blue Scholarships are now available and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Governor Parson said, “We established Missouri Blue Scholarships to help attract recruits who may not have the resources to attend a law enforcement academy. Missourians support our law enforcement who keep us safe and value the contributions officers make every day. These scholarships are an additional way of showing our support and commitment to those who choose to serve, and it comes as many law enforcement agencies are experiencing officer shortages.” Applicants must be U.S. citizens and Missouri residents attending or planning to enter a law enforcement academy. Missouri Blue Scholarships are paid directly to the law enforcement academy after the completion of eight weeks of training. The scholarships are available to non-sponsored law enforcement training academy recruits, that is, those whose tuition is not being paid by a law enforcement agency. To apply for a Missouri Blue Scholarship go to dps.mo.gov and click on “Missouri Blue Scholarship” under Popular Links. For questions call (573) 526-2765.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri deer hunting season 2022: What to know, rules and where you can hunt
Deer hunting season in Missouri is beginning to ramp up in the coming weeks with firearm hunting season finally opening. Deer hunting is broken up into two main categories based on weapon type — archery and firearms. There is a smaller category for antlerless portions, which allows for the hunting of antlerless deer, as well as a category for alternative hunting methods.
kfmo.com
Pick Up Wreck in St. Francois County
(St. Francois County, MO) A woman from Fredericktown, 30 year old McKenzie M. Johnson, is suffering moderate injuries after a one vehicle accident Thursday at 12:15 pm in St. Francois County. Highway Patrol Troopers say Johnson was driving a pick up south on Highway OO, south of Old Fredericktown Road, when it ran off the right side of the road. She overcorrected and the truck came back onto the highway, crossed over the centerline, ran off the left side of the road, and rolled over. Johnson, who was not wearing her seat belt when the wreck took place, was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?
If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
kq2.com
Evergy reporting outage in St. Joseph
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Evergy is currently reporting over 600 customers are without power in western St. Joseph. The St. Joseph Police Department says to use all stop lights as four-way stops until the power is restored.
stlmag.com
8 small towns to visit in Missouri
The state’s oldest town lures you in with its history and French colonial architecture, then keeps you there with its cultural amenities, from the Ste. Genevieve Museum Learning Center (featuring the Missouri dinosaur) to the rolling hills of nearby wine country. (Click here to read more about Ste. Genevieve.)
