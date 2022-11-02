ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

101.5 WPDH

The Longest Running Record Show in CT Returns to Danbury This Weekend

Music collectors will unite in Danbury, CT this weekend. Music fans love collecting vinyl. We all had records growing up, and the popularity of vinyl started to decline with the invention of cassettes, compact discs, and eventually the internet making music downloads available. But there has been a niche resurgence for vinyl in the rock music community in recent years.
DANBURY, CT
CBS New York

Home built in 1677 demolished in Norwalk, angering neighbors

NORWALK, Conn. -- There is anger in a Norwalk neighborhood after a home dating back to the 1600s was demolished.The building was built in 1677 on land granted to Thomas Hyatt by the King of England.Local officials say the homeowners had a permit for renovations but did not have permission to demolish the entire house.A stop work order has been put into place.
NORWALK, CT
FOX 61

DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities

HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
HARTFORD, CT
Yale Daily News

Paul Bass ’82, a giant in local life, steps down as New Haven Independent editor

After 17 years, Paul Bass ’82 will step down from his role as editor of the New Haven Independent and return to full-time reporting. A lifelong reporter, Bass launched the Independent in 2005 after stints at various area papers. The paper’s online-only format and Bass’ strong community ties gave his scrappy newsroom a competitive edge against legacy papers in decline. Produced with a small budget and tight team of reporters, the Independent’s production of daily stories and deep-dive investigations have received national recognition from media experts and organizations as a uniquely successful and hyperlocal form of journalism.
NEW HAVEN, CT
therealdeal.com

Brookfield sells pair of Connecticut multifamily properties for $117M

Brookfield Asset Management is parting ways with a pair of Connecticut multifamily properties. The Toronto-based firm sold the Winchester Lofts in New Haven and 1111 Stratford in Stratford as part of a three-property, $117 million deal with Illinois-based B3 Holdings LLC. The transaction also included the 195-unit Ashton Mills in Cumberland, Rhode Island.
NEW HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: Bridgeport won’t miss departed superintendent

Bridgeport Public Schools and the local Board of Education can be likened to the Titanic, or better yet, a weathered and unseaworthy pirate ship whose crew consists of a mix of under- and quasi-qualified mates stifled by a rogue captain, under-qualified and ethically challenged former superintendent, Michael J. Testani. The...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Fairfield Mirror

Tasty Deals And Limited-Time Menus For Fairfield Restaurant Week

Fairfield’s annual restaurant week is back and providing delicious deals to any hungry customers up until Sunday, Nov. 6. Each year, local dine-in locations pick a time in the fall to create temporary and affordable meal plans for guests to have a lovely and inexpensive night out. Currently, 25 businesses are participating in this tasty week, and every one of them reveals diverse and mouthwatering choices!
FAIRFIELD, CT
105.5 The Wolf

7 of the Best Thanksgiving Caterers in Greater Danbury

Do you really want to spend all day in the kitchen creating that Thanksgiving feast? Do you want to be held hostage in the kitchen while your family is having a good old time pregaming in the living room while you're making that green bean casserole that nobody's going to eat? Of course not!
DANBURY, CT
newcanaanite.com

PHOTOS: Wild River Otters in New Canaan

Adam Biren had been living in his house on the Noroton River in southwestern New Canaan for about five years when he saw an animal along the water that looked like a small dog with a long tail. It was this past summer when the family of five river otters...
NEW CANAAN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Apartments near Trumbull mall making swift progress

TRUMBULL — Scott Loventhal is superstitious. So when it was pointed out to him that the projected opening date for the leasing office of the new Residences at Main apartment complex is April 1, he quickly walked that date back. "I'll make sure it's not literally April Fool's Day,"...
TRUMBULL, CT
WTNH

A look at the operations of Coast Guard in Connecticut

(WTNH) – News 8 got a behind-the-scenes look into Coast Guard operations on Thursday. A flight crew from Air Station Cape Cod brought an MH60 Helicopter to Coast Guard Station New Haven on Thursday to get a look at the Connecticut shoreline from the air. Several Coast Guard stations patrol, protect ports and perform search […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

