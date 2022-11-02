Read full article on original website
sheltonherald.com
Jeff Jacobs: No. 1 Southington vs. No. 2 Maloney features best friends coaching on opposite sidelines
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Mike Drury missed their first matchup as head coaches last season. “Yeah,” Kevin Frederick said. “He ducked me.”. So who knows what will happen Friday night at Falcon Field when Southington and Maloney meet as the No....
Not All Heroes Wear Capes – Introducing Danbury Superhero: The Flare
I had Ethan Carey pick me up for work on Wednesday because my car needed work. As we are driving down the road, he asked, "who the hell is that?" He spotted a man spinning a string of lights as he walked up and down Main Street. I'd seen him...
8 Things To Do This Weekend: New England Christmas Festival, Vicki Soto 5K & Preston Corn Maze
(WTNH) — Looking for fun weekend activities? We have eight ideas for you! It’s the last weekend to see Fun Home at Theaterworks. The Tony Award-winning, groundbreaking musical is based on a graphic novel. On Saturday, go see Elm City’s Finest at the Shubert Theatre, showcasing amazing performing artists from right around New Haven. All […]
The Longest Running Record Show in CT Returns to Danbury This Weekend
Music collectors will unite in Danbury, CT this weekend. Music fans love collecting vinyl. We all had records growing up, and the popularity of vinyl started to decline with the invention of cassettes, compact discs, and eventually the internet making music downloads available. But there has been a niche resurgence for vinyl in the rock music community in recent years.
Home built in 1677 demolished in Norwalk, angering neighbors
NORWALK, Conn. -- There is anger in a Norwalk neighborhood after a home dating back to the 1600s was demolished.The building was built in 1677 on land granted to Thomas Hyatt by the King of England.Local officials say the homeowners had a permit for renovations but did not have permission to demolish the entire house.A stop work order has been put into place.
DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities
HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
Yale Daily News
Paul Bass ’82, a giant in local life, steps down as New Haven Independent editor
After 17 years, Paul Bass ’82 will step down from his role as editor of the New Haven Independent and return to full-time reporting. A lifelong reporter, Bass launched the Independent in 2005 after stints at various area papers. The paper’s online-only format and Bass’ strong community ties gave his scrappy newsroom a competitive edge against legacy papers in decline. Produced with a small budget and tight team of reporters, the Independent’s production of daily stories and deep-dive investigations have received national recognition from media experts and organizations as a uniquely successful and hyperlocal form of journalism.
darientimes.com
Is that Curley's Diner? Netflix's 'The Good Nurse' features local institutions in Stamford, Norwalk
STAMFORD — Despite its New Jersey setting, Stamford residents will likely spot some familiar locations in Netflix’s latest true-crime film "The Good Nurse," which was released on the streaming platform last week. "The Good Nurse" is based on the real-life murders of serial killer Charles Cullen, a nurse...
Bear attack highlights the need for controlling this population
In several years, the bear population will exceed 5,000 meaning they will be common sights on our roads and in our backyards.
therealdeal.com
Brookfield sells pair of Connecticut multifamily properties for $117M
Brookfield Asset Management is parting ways with a pair of Connecticut multifamily properties. The Toronto-based firm sold the Winchester Lofts in New Haven and 1111 Stratford in Stratford as part of a three-property, $117 million deal with Illinois-based B3 Holdings LLC. The transaction also included the 195-unit Ashton Mills in Cumberland, Rhode Island.
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Bridgeport won’t miss departed superintendent
Bridgeport Public Schools and the local Board of Education can be likened to the Titanic, or better yet, a weathered and unseaworthy pirate ship whose crew consists of a mix of under- and quasi-qualified mates stifled by a rogue captain, under-qualified and ethically challenged former superintendent, Michael J. Testani. The...
Fairfield Mirror
Tasty Deals And Limited-Time Menus For Fairfield Restaurant Week
Fairfield’s annual restaurant week is back and providing delicious deals to any hungry customers up until Sunday, Nov. 6. Each year, local dine-in locations pick a time in the fall to create temporary and affordable meal plans for guests to have a lovely and inexpensive night out. Currently, 25 businesses are participating in this tasty week, and every one of them reveals diverse and mouthwatering choices!
Exclusive Photos, Videos of Horror Movie ‘Candlewood’ Filmed in Western Connecticut
In August 2022 a horror movie began filming in western Connecticut called "Candlewood." Now filming has wrapped and we have a chance to recap all that we've learned and seen. Below you'll see pictures from the set of the movie. We talked to the filmmakers again on Tuesday (11/1/22) and...
7 of the Best Thanksgiving Caterers in Greater Danbury
Do you really want to spend all day in the kitchen creating that Thanksgiving feast? Do you want to be held hostage in the kitchen while your family is having a good old time pregaming in the living room while you're making that green bean casserole that nobody's going to eat? Of course not!
newcanaanite.com
PHOTOS: Wild River Otters in New Canaan
Adam Biren had been living in his house on the Noroton River in southwestern New Canaan for about five years when he saw an animal along the water that looked like a small dog with a long tail. It was this past summer when the family of five river otters...
Connecticut Native Caroline Jones Officially Joins Zac Brown Band
Huge congrats to #CarolineJones who now is an OFFICIAL member of the band! She's making MAJOR MOVES!!
GoFundMe started for Bridgeport mom undergoing brain tumor treatment
A Bridgeport mom is undergoing treatment for an aggressive brain tumor operation that doctors say could leave her deaf or paralyzed.
trumbulltimes.com
Apartments near Trumbull mall making swift progress
TRUMBULL — Scott Loventhal is superstitious. So when it was pointed out to him that the projected opening date for the leasing office of the new Residences at Main apartment complex is April 1, he quickly walked that date back. "I'll make sure it's not literally April Fool's Day,"...
A look at the operations of Coast Guard in Connecticut
(WTNH) – News 8 got a behind-the-scenes look into Coast Guard operations on Thursday. A flight crew from Air Station Cape Cod brought an MH60 Helicopter to Coast Guard Station New Haven on Thursday to get a look at the Connecticut shoreline from the air. Several Coast Guard stations patrol, protect ports and perform search […]
The 8 Best Bagel Shops in Westchester County
What is living in New York and not knowing where to get the best bagels, it is every New Yorker’s right to know where to get a delicious New York standard bagel. No need to worry, we got you covered on where to go for the best, the doughiest and even some different types of bagels that you’ll be craving for a couple of baker's dozen.
