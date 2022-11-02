Read full article on original website
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
7 of the Best Thanksgiving Caterers in Greater Danbury
Do you really want to spend all day in the kitchen creating that Thanksgiving feast? Do you want to be held hostage in the kitchen while your family is having a good old time pregaming in the living room while you're making that green bean casserole that nobody's going to eat? Of course not!
greenwichsentinel.com
The Best Sushi in Greenwich Isn’t Where You Think
Tsuki combines high quality ingredients at the peak of freshness with explosive flavors, creating a restaurant that’s not only a meal but an. experience. Earlier this month, I had the wonderful opportunity to try some of their most popular dishes. I walked into Tsuki pretty much knowing what to expect, or so I thought. If there’s one thing Greenwich maybe has too many of, it’s sushi places. We just cannot get enough sushi in this town for some reason, and everyone has their opinions. Well, Greenwich, here’s your new favorite sushi restaurant.
Drive-Thru Holiday Lights Display Returning to Connecticut
Here it comes Connecticut, can you smell the tree? Taste the candy canes? Or are you still digesting all the Halloween candy that you picked up at the trunk or treat last weekend? The holiday season is in full swing, and for the second year in a row, a massive drive-thru holiday light display is going to be brought into East Hartford.
Home built in 1677 demolished in Norwalk, angering neighbors
NORWALK, Conn. -- There is anger in a Norwalk neighborhood after a home dating back to the 1600s was demolished.The building was built in 1677 on land granted to Thomas Hyatt by the King of England.Local officials say the homeowners had a permit for renovations but did not have permission to demolish the entire house.A stop work order has been put into place.
Two new Trader Joe’s locations opening in New England
The nationally-loved grocery store chain, Trader Joe’s, has opened a new location in New England and has plans to open another in 2023. Trader Joe’s announced on Nov. 2 that a new location officially opened at 8 a.m. on Nov. 3 in Providence, Rhode Island, at 425 South Main Street. The store celebrated with a “Grand Opening” and ribbon cutting ceremony, and the store manager Linda Iannitti told ABC 6 News there would be cake, spiced cider, free bags and “lots of smiles” for opening day.
Long Island deli will stay open thanks to help from landlord
PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- The owners of a Jewish deli on Long Island that had planned to close for good after 56 years say they're staying open.The last day of business at Regal Kosher Delicatessen in Plainview was set for this Sunday.READ MORE: Long Island diners shuttering as labor shortage, inflation puts restaurants in a tight spotThe Weiss family says they've been struggling to make ends meet with rising rent, high meat costs and a labor shortage.After CBS2's story aired in October, however, the owners say the landlord offered to help with rent.One of the deli employees also offered to buy the place and keep it running.
WTNH.com
New England Christmas Festival – Crafts & Specialty Foods at Mohegan Sun
New Haven, CT (WTNH) – The 36th annual New England Christmas Festival is coming up at Mohegan Sun, November 4th, 5th & 6th. You’ll be able to find unique, hand-crafted items in every price range, making this the ultimate one stop holiday shopping solution. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Lifestyle Blogger Jamie Taylor, who offered a sneak peek at some of the treasures you’ll find at this exciting holiday event.
Who’s got the best pizza in CT? Yelp reviews have the answer
(WTNH) — It’s a debate as old as time, where can one grab the best slice of pizza? The answers vary for everyone, and in Connecticut, it depends on who you ask. Some of us are die-hard Frank Pepe fans. Others are dedicated to Sally’s and will wait in line for almost an hour for […]
Bridgeport man celebrates 100 years, promotes historical awareness
Spend some time with retired steel worker and proud American John Tenn, and you'll quickly understand why his family says he's still quick on his feet mentally, despite being just days away from his 100th birthday.
therealdeal.com
Brookfield sells pair of Connecticut multifamily properties for $117M
Brookfield Asset Management is parting ways with a pair of Connecticut multifamily properties. The Toronto-based firm sold the Winchester Lofts in New Haven and 1111 Stratford in Stratford as part of a three-property, $117 million deal with Illinois-based B3 Holdings LLC. The transaction also included the 195-unit Ashton Mills in Cumberland, Rhode Island.
Pet of the Week: Cinder!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a silver-grey Tabby named Cinder. Cinder, who is a year and a half, has a patterned-color coat and emerald eyes. She is considered a princess, but is a bit shy about her personal space. During her latest “cat pawsitive training,” she was tasked […]
The 8 Best Bagel Shops in Westchester County
What is living in New York and not knowing where to get the best bagels, it is every New Yorker’s right to know where to get a delicious New York standard bagel. No need to worry, we got you covered on where to go for the best, the doughiest and even some different types of bagels that you’ll be craving for a couple of baker's dozen.
ctexaminer.com
Hike in Darien Tipping Fees Sparks Loss of Large Customer, Added Charges
DARIEN – The town’s Department of Public Works raised solid waste fees at its transfer station last month leading directly to the loss of one large customer and additional charges for some residents. Keith Pensiero, owner of Darien Disposal, told CT Examiner that he planned to continue to...
ctbites.com
Bernard’s in Ridgefield Has Sold: New Year’s Eve Celebration Passes Torch
After 22 years of wowing Tri-State area restaurant goers, Bernard and Sarah Bouissou are closing the doors of the beloved Bernard’s to undertake their next culinary endeavor. Since opening in March of 2000, the elegant French restaurant and wine bar quickly won the heart of Ridgefield, CT, stood the test of time, and became a truly iconic dining scene. Their legacy will continue in the Ridgefield area through the esteemed Sarah Bouissou Catering and a new prepared food storefront that brings Bernard’s fabulous food to your family’s table.
trumbulltimes.com
Apartments near Trumbull mall making swift progress
TRUMBULL — Scott Loventhal is superstitious. So when it was pointed out to him that the projected opening date for the leasing office of the new Residences at Main apartment complex is April 1, he quickly walked that date back. "I'll make sure it's not literally April Fool's Day,"...
Yale Daily News
Paul Bass ’82, a giant in local life, steps down as New Haven Independent editor
After 17 years, Paul Bass ’82 will step down from his role as editor of the New Haven Independent and return to full-time reporting. A lifelong reporter, Bass launched the Independent in 2005 after stints at various area papers. The paper’s online-only format and Bass’ strong community ties gave his scrappy newsroom a competitive edge against legacy papers in decline. Produced with a small budget and tight team of reporters, the Independent’s production of daily stories and deep-dive investigations have received national recognition from media experts and organizations as a uniquely successful and hyperlocal form of journalism.
cottagesgardens.com
Step Inside a Barn-Turned-Studio in Fairfield
Fairfield-based artist Caroline Gantz paints portraits, not just of people but also of buildings and houses, even trees and objects. To look at some of her oils or pastels reveals houses in profile, bathed in natural light, their facades almost facelike. So, when she looked closely at the centuries-old barn on her property—a structure that was a mere shell—she regarded it as something imbued with character, a personality.
Not All Heroes Wear Capes – Introducing Danbury Superhero: The Flare
I had Ethan Carey pick me up for work on Wednesday because my car needed work. As we are driving down the road, he asked, "who the hell is that?" He spotted a man spinning a string of lights as he walked up and down Main Street. I'd seen him...
Bridgeport officials vote against marijuana dispensary near Fairfield Avenue; approve other location
Bridgeport's Planning and Zoning Commission has denied a proposal to open a controversial marijuana dispensary on the west side of the city, but approved plans for a dispensary across town.
Exclusive Photos, Videos of Horror Movie ‘Candlewood’ Filmed in Western Connecticut
In August 2022 a horror movie began filming in western Connecticut called "Candlewood." Now filming has wrapped and we have a chance to recap all that we've learned and seen. Below you'll see pictures from the set of the movie. We talked to the filmmakers again on Tuesday (11/1/22) and...
