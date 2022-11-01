ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Get a sneak peek at new Alumni Outcomes tool

ACC has a new tool to keep track of alumni employment outcomes. The Student Engagement & Academic Support Division of Student Affairs recently acquired Alumni Outcomes and is offering presentations starting Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Alumni Outcomes includes a suite of data reporting tools that provide detailed insight into the...
National Apprenticeship Week is November 14-20

Apprenticeships allow students to get ahead and start their future job with experience, training, and knowledge of the field. ACC hosts a series of events for National Apprenticeship Week, November 14-18. The week is an annual nationally-recognized moment to celebrate and showcase the important role that apprenticeships can have on the student experience.
