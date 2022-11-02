Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
Brazil moves closer to China corn exports with Chinese approvals
BEIJING/SAO PAULO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chinese customs updated its list of approved Brazilian corn exporters on Wednesday, a move a Brazilian agriculture official said could jumpstart sales of Brazilian corn to China. The approvals could reshape global trade flows and result in fewer sales for farmers in the United...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kherson looted ahead of expected battle for city; Russian conscripts receiving ‘little or no training’ – as it happened
Russian troops taking vehicles, art and even religious artefacts from Kherson; UK says Russia struggling to train new recruits
Agriculture Online
Lavrov calls on United Nations to ease Russian food exports
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Moscow had called on the United Nations to help fulfill part of the Black Sea grain deal that would ease Russia's own food exports. Lavrov was speaking at a news conference in Jordan, one day after Russia...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine grain export deal resumes days after Russia suspends its involvement
Russia rejoins pact, says received guarantees from Ukraine. Erdogan, Zelenskiy discuss sending grains to African countries. Russia gives some residents of Kherson region days to leave. By Ali Kucukgocmen and Pavel Polityuk. ANKARA/KYIV, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday it would resume its participation in a deal freeing...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. wheat slumps as Russia says it will resume Black Sea grain deal
(Updates with closing U.S. prices) PARIS/CHICAGO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Wheat futures plummeted from Chicago to Europe on Wednesday after Russia said it would resume its participation in a deal to export grain from war-torn Ukraine, a reversal of its weekend decision to pull out of the deal in a move that had sent wheat futures surging higher.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-U.N. chief pushes Russia, Ukraine to extend Black Sea grain deal
UNITED NATIONS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported 10 million tonnes of grain and other food since a U.N.-brokered deal in July restarted shipments stalled by Russia's war, U.N. chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday as he pushed Russia and Ukraine to extend the pact. "I appeal to all...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 10-Russian official says troops likely to abandon west bank of Ukraine's Dnipro
KYIV, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Russian forces are likely to abandon their foothold on the west bank of Ukraine's Dnipro River, a Russian-installed occupation official said on Thursday, a Russian retreat that, if confirmed, would be a major turning point in the war. There was no immediate Ukrainian response to...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine says it has made no new commitments beyond existing grain export deal
KYIV, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine has made no new commitments that go beyond the terms of a deal signed in July to free up grain exports from its Black Sea ports following Russia's invasion, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Thursday. Spokesman Oleg Nikolenko wrote on Facebook that Ukraine...
Agriculture Online
IMF says it's monitoring developments on Ukraine grain export deal
WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said it would continue to carefully monitor developments on a deal freeing up grain exports from war-torn Ukraine after Moscow reversed course and said it would resume its participation. An IMF spokesperson said the deal allowing grain exports through...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat drops for second session as Ukraine grain export deal resumes
SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat lost more ground on Thursday after Russia said it would resume participation in Black Sea grain export deal, reversing its decision and easing concerns over food supplies. Soybeans slid from a six-week high scaled in the previous session while corn also fell. FUNDAMENTALS.
Agriculture Online
Argentina soybean sales speed up, 71% of 2021/22 crop sold so far
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Farmers in Argentina, one of the country's largest oilseed exporters, sold 71% of this cycle's 44-million-tonne soybean harvest as of last week, the country's agriculture ministry said on Wednesday. Argentina sold 323,100 tonnes of soybeans between Oct. 20 and 26, it said, nearly doubling...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 9-Nuclear plant offgrid again as Russia strikes Ukraine infrastructure
(Adds details on Russian protest to Britain, comments on grain deal) Ukraine reports attacks on infrastructure in many areas. Russia files protest with British ambassador over 'sabotage'. *. Russia gives some residents of Kherson region days to leave. *. Moscow claims to have foiled attack on nuclear plant. *. Russia...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Nov 9-15
MOSCOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Nov. 9-15 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Nov 9-15 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,012.0 2,495.6 1,114.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.0 283.7 251.6 Nov 2-8 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,923.2 2,414.3 1,637.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.7 282.5 264.4 Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Oct 19-25 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,934.3 2,479.9 2,410.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.3 279.8 278.2 Oct 12-18 - tax, roubles/tonne 1,926.8 1,632.0 3,114.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 307.7 280.9 317.6 Oct 5-11 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,119.0 1,849.8 3,295.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.1 282.3 317.6 Sept 28-Oct 4 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,476.6 2,152.6 3,659.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.2 281.8 317.6 Sept 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,668.3 2,353.9 3,696.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.9 285.8 317.6 Sept 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,962.9 2,717.7 3,784.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 316.8 292.5 317.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 11-Russia signals huge new retreat in southern Ukraine; Kyiv cautious
(Adds Ukrainian official Humenyuk, details) Photos show Kherson administration building without Russian flag. Ukraine warns of possible Russian trap to lure troops to advance. Kherson port was only major city captured intact since invasion. By Pavel Polityuk and Tom Balmforth. KYIV, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Russian forces are likely to...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 8-Ukrainians say nuclear plant again cut off from grid after Russian shelling
Ukraine reports attacks on infrastructure in many areas. Russia gives some residents of Kherson region days to leave. Moscow claims to have foiled attack on nuclear plant. British ambassador summoned to foreign ministry in Moscow. *. Russia rejoins pact, says received guarantees from Ukraine. By Pavel Polityuk. KYIV, Nov 3...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Erdogan, Putin agreed to send Russian grains to poor African countries for free
ISTANBUL, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that he had agreed with counterpart Vladimir Putin that Russian grains sent under the Black Sea export deal should go to poor African countries for free. "In my phone call with Vladimir Putin, he said 'Let's send this...
Agriculture Online
Erdogan says discussed with Zelenskiy sending grains to African countries
ISTANBUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he discussed with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy sending grain to African countries, after Russia's Vladimir Putin proposed sending grain to countries like Djibouti, Somalia and Sudan first. In an interview with Turkish broadcaster ATV after Russia said it would...
Agriculture Online
Kremlin: Russia has not decided whether to extend Black Sea Grain deal
MOSCOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday it had not committed to staying in the Black Sea grain deal, which has freed Ukraine's grain shipments from a Russian blockade of its Black Sea ports, beyond its current expiry date of Nov. 19. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Russia urges United Nations to help ease its food and fertiliser exports
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Moscow on Thursday urged the United Nations, which sponsored a deal to free Ukraine's grain shipments from a Russian blockade of its Black Sea ports, to help fulfil the parts of the deal intended to ease Russia's food and fertiliser exports. Russia on Wednesday resumed participating...
Agriculture Online
Russian missiles flew over Black Sea corridor used to export grain -Kyiv
Nov 2 (Reuters) - A Russian jet on Wednesday fired two cruise missiles that flew over the Black Sea corridor being used to export Ukrainian grain, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address. "Every one of these Russian launches - and they occur almost daily - directly threatens food...
