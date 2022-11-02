Read full article on original website
Headie One announces collaborative mixtape ‘No Borders’, shares new single ‘Link in the Ends’
Headie One has announced an upcoming mixtape titled ‘No Borders: European Compilation Project’ and shared its latest single, ‘Link in the Ends’. Set for release on November 11, the collaborative mixtape enlists a suite of contributors from Europe, with German artists Luciano, Pajel, and Kalim among the tracklist’s featured artists. They’re joined on the 12-song mixtape by Italy’s Shiva, French musicians Gazo, Koba LaD, and Nej, as well as Frenna and Chivv of the Netherlands. See the full tracklist below.
Yo La Tengo announce new album ‘This Stupid World’ and share single ‘Fallout’
Yo La Tengo have announced details of their new album ‘This Stupid World’ – you can listen to its first single ‘Fallout’ below. The long-running band – comprised of Georgia Hubley, Ira Kaplan and James McNew – are set to return next year with their first new release since 2020’s ‘We Have Amnesia Sometimes’.
Ninajirachi teams up with Kota Banks again on new single ‘Crush Me’
Ninajirachi has shared the latest taste of her forthcoming mixtape, a Kota Banks-assisted single titled ‘Crush Me’. The track sees Ninajirachi (real name Nina Wilson) return with glitch-pop production and sporadic synths, with Banks’ distorted vocals offering the chorus’ catchy “trust me” hook. “Two second eye contact I’m blushing”, Banks sings on the track’s final verse, “‘Do you trust me?’ Boy no of course I don’t”. Listen below:
Charlotte Church announces final Late Night Pop Dungeon tour
Charlotte Church has announced her final Late Night Pop Dungeon tour today (November 3). The act, which features Church along with nine others, has proven a cult hit across festivals from Glastonbury to The Mighty Hoopla for the last six years. Described as “a genre-fluid jukebox of anthems spanning from...
Måneskin will appear at Eurovision 2023 if they’re “free”
Måneskin have said that they are hoping to attend Eurovision 2023 if they’re “free”. The Italian band famously won the competition two years ago and returned to this year’s event to give their single ‘Supermodel’ its live debut. Speaking in a new interview,...
Johnny Depp will make “star” guest appearance in Rihanna’s Fenty fashion show
Johnny Depp is set to make a “star” guest appearance at Rihanna‘s next fashion show. The actor and musician, 59, is set to be the first male to headline the fashion show’s “star moment” in the history of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty, according to TMZ. The role has previously been filled by the likes of likes of Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu.
Who is on ‘Saturday Night Live’ this week?
Amy Schumer will host the next edition of Saturday Night Live on November 5. This marks the third time the comedian has hosted the show, following stints in October 2015 and May 2018. She also made an appearance on the show during a sketch parodying The Bachelor when Kim Kardashian hosted in October last year.
The UK’s most-streamed songs of 1952 to 2022 have been revealed
The UK’s most-streamed songs of each year from 1952 to 2022 have been revealed to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the UK Singles Chart. The findings come from the Official Charts Company, who have teamed up with BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds to mark the anniversary.
Jack Harlow brings out Dave for ‘Starlight’ at Wembley Arena
Jack Harlow brought out Dave for a performance of ‘Starlight’ during his show at Wembley Arena tonight (November 3). “Can I bring a friend out?” the rapper asked his 12,500-strong audience, before bringing Dave out of the wings. “Out of everyone I’ve met in this industry, Dave is one of the truest friends I have.”
Watch The Cure debut heartfelt new song ‘A Fragile Thing’ in Italy
The Cure have continued to tease their fans will live previews of their upcoming 14th album, performing a new song called ‘A Fragile Thing’ in Assago, Italy. The legendary goth-rockers played at the Mediolanum Forum di Assago last night (November 4), delivering a set of 27 songs that spanned seven of their 13 studio albums (as well as a handful of their standalone releases).
Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan hints at Slipknot’s pivot to single-based releases: “Physical product is becoming obsolete”
According to Slipknot percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan, the iconic nu-metallers may look to abandon their traditional album-based release patterns. During a new interview with NME – where Clown detailed Knotfest’s upcoming debut in Australia – the artist (who doubles as Slipknot’s de facto “creative director”) opened up about the band’s newfound independence; after signing to Roadrunner Records in July of 1998, their contract was officially completed with the release of their seventh album, ‘The End, So Far’, back in September.
Bono hints that U2 will play Las Vegas in 2023
Bono has hinted that U2 will play in Las Vegas in 2023. The band were recently reportedly set to be the first act to perform at the new MSG Sphere when the arena opens next year, with a “multi-show residency” pencilled in at the $1.8billion ($1.58billion) venue. The...
Fall Out Boy, Metallica, The Beach Boys and more head up new graphic novel imprint Headshell
Vault Comics have announced a new graphic novel imprint called Headshell, for which they’ve teamed up with a stable of iconic bands and artists – including Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz, Metallica and The Beach Boys – to create books based on their catalogues and backstories.
Fever 333 cancel all tours until next March “in order to give everyone the best experience possible”
Fever 333 have paused their touring plans for the next five months, citing a need to “reset” after the band lost two of its three members at the start of October. On Tuesday October 4, Aric Improta (drums) and Stephen Harrison (guitars) both made statements confirming they’d quit the political punk outfit – the sole remaining member of which is frontman Jason Aalon Butler – with Harrison alleging that “things were pretty bad internally” between the trio. In response, Butler assured fans that he’d solider on with a new “era” of Fever 333.
NOFX share new song ‘Punk Rock Cliché’, originally written for Blink-182
NOFX have shared a new song, ‘Punk Rock Cliché’, that frontman Fat Mike wrote with Matt Skiba shortly after Skiba replaced Tom DeLonge in Blink-182. In 2015, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker told NME the band had recorded five songs with Skiba for an upcoming record. “There’s a song called ‘Punk Rock Cliché’ which I love the most right now. It’s about friends of ours and their relationships,” Barker said at the time, though did not mention Fat Mike’s involvement.
K-pop festival K.FLEX in London with WINNER, Weeekly and AB6IX cancelled due to Itaewon tragedy
European K-pop festival K.FLEX has announced that it will cancel its event in London later this month due to the Itaewon tragedy. In a statement released yesterday (November 4), the music festival’s organisers announced that K.FLEX’s November 20 event at The O2 in London will no longer be pushing through out of respect for the victims of the Itaewon crowd crush tragedy and South Korea’s national mourning period. “It just doesn’t feel right celebrating at a time like this,” the statement read.
Liam Gallagher responds to Robbie Williams’ claim Oasis were “bullies”
Liam Gallagher has responded to Robbie Williams’ recent comments that Oasis were “bullies” during their heydey. Williams was speaking to Apple Music‘s Zane Lowe as part of a new interview about his recent Number One album ‘XXV’ and his music career. Asked about his relationship with Gallagher and Oasis, Williams said: “Ultimately, I’m a huge fan of Oasis and [always] was. I was there and I was part of it, and it was fucking unbelievable: incredible hedonism, reckless abandon and rock’n’roll, and ‘let’s turn it to 11, 12 and let’s see where this goes’. It’s part of that competitive nature of me, too.”
How to watch ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ for free
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story looks to be one of the standout biopics of the year, although it isn’t being released in cinemas. Directed by Eric Appel, this send-up of the biopic genre stars Daniel Radcliffe as ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic and loosely follows the musician’s life and career. The rest of the cast is similarly unexpected, with Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, Rainn Wilson as radio broadcaster Dr. Demento and Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey.
Danny Boyle is keen to direct third ’28 Days Later’ film
Danny Boyle has said he would be keen to direct a third 28 Days Later film. “I’d be very tempted [to direct it],” Boyle said of the script written by Alex Garland, which has “a lovely idea” at the centre of it. “It feels like a...
Neil Young ‘Harvest Time’ documentary set for release in December
A new documentary film about Neil Young‘s 1972 album ‘Harvest’ is set to be screened in cinemas next month. The film, which features never-before-seen footage that was filmed in northern California, London and Nashville, is being released to celebrate the record’s 50th anniversary this year. Set...
