Read full article on original website
Related
Manchester City Vs Fulham; Erling Haaland Is Back On The Bench
The line-ups for the Manchester City game against Fulham have been announced and Pep Guardiola has some players back for the clash.
Aston Villa vs Manchester United lineups: Who could stay in the side from last week?
The lineups we could see in the Premier League meeting between Aston Villa and Manchester United.
Aston Villa vs Manchester United lineups: This is the Utd team we expect to see
Manchester United's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Aston Villa.
Nottingham Forest salvage late 2-2 draw against Brentford
Mathias Jorgensen's own goal in stoppage time saw bottom of the Premier League Nottingham Forest draw 2-2 with Brentford
BBC
Premier League: Ten-man Man City frustrated, Brentford ahead, Leeds & Brighton equalise
Bottom of the table Forest need to find something here. Remo Freuler's cross is blocked and out for a corner, receiving a big cheer from the home fans. It's a waste though. There's a foul in the box and it's a free-kick to Brentford. Post update. We're heading for the...
BBC
FA Cup: Ashley Chambers' journey from Leicester City history-maker to Coalville cup hero
Ashley Chambers is a Leicester City record holder who battled against Real Madrid's German superstar Toni Kroos in an Under-17 World Cup quarter-final and celebrated a rare Wembley double. On Saturday, he is determined to show he is "still here". The former England youth international started his senior career by...
Liverpool Women - Welsh Midfielder Ceri Holland Out For Several Weeks With Groin Injury
Liverpool Women's and Wales midfielder Ceri Holland has been ruled out of action for several weeks with a groin injury sustained during the warm-ups on Sunday's visit to Manchester City.
SB Nation
Paul Ince Frustrated With ‘Jaded’ Display In Preston North End Defeat
The Royals had an extremely disappointing evening at the SCL Stadium after a 2-1 defeat to Preston North End. After a quiet first half, Preston took the lead early in the second half through Ched Evans. Paul Ince then made a triple substitution, including bringing on Lucas Joao and Shane Long for Andy Carroll and Yakou Meite. Joao equalised from the penalty spot but Evans scored the winner late on to secure North End all three points.
Nottingham Forest vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
An own goal from Brentford defender Mathias Jorgensen in the sixth minute of stoppage time gave Nottingham Forest a share of the spoils in a 2-2 Premier League draw at the City Ground on Saturday.Brentford goalkeeper David Raya punched away a cross from the right and Forest‘s Morgan Gibbs-White had his effort blocked before the ball ricocheted off Jorgensen and over the line, with the goal given after a VAR check for offside.Despite earning a crucial point, Forest remain rooted to the bottom of the table on 10 points from 14 games while Brentford move up to 10th with...
SB Nation
Everton vs Leicester: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | McNeil, Coleman start
Frank Lampard is sticking with the captain Seamus Coleman at right back, but the change is out on the wing where Anthony Gordon has been lacklustre recently and has been replaced by Dwight McNeil. Everton. Leicester. The calendar has turned to November and there’s just two more league games on...
SB Nation
November 4th-6th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SkySports
Liam Rosenior: Hull City confirm former Derby interim coach as new head coach after Shota Arveladze's exit
Hull City have confirmed that Liam Rosenior has been appointed as the club's new head coach. Rosenior has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at the MKM Stadium, where he spent five years as a player between 2010 and 2015. Hull sack Arvelaze | Championship table. Get Sky Sports. Up until the...
SB Nation
Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell to miss World Cup due to ‘significant’ hamstring injury
While Reece James recovers “ahead of schedule” from a knee injury that might not even take him out of World Cup contention with the English national team, fellow Blues defender Ben Chilwell will not have the same luck with his hamstring problem. Chelsea officially announced today that Chilwell’s...
SB Nation
Vote For Your October 2022 Player Of The Month
October started in promising fashion for Reading with a 3-1 win over Huddersfield Town and a 1-1 draw against Norwich City, but it would in fact turn out to be a tricky period for Paul Ince’s side in which they slipped from third in the table to 11th. They...
Tony Mowbray says Sunderland should have no excuses for inconsistency
Sunderland have struggled with inconsistency this season, and that appears to be irking the manager a little.
SB Nation
Everton vs Leicester: Opposition Analysis | Back on Home Turf
It’s back to the familiar confines of Goodison Park for Frank Lampard’s Blues this weekend, following their 0-0 away trip to Craven Cottage. Today, Everton play host to Leicester City in the early evening kickoff and will be looking to heap more pain onto former Liverpool boss, Brendan Rodgers.
SB Nation
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Pirie latest, Cannon rumours, McNeil nominated
After Everton were announced as one of the many teams interested in singing Aberdeen youngster Lewis Pirie, manager Jim Goodwin is hoping the teen steers clear of any potential move. [The Press and Journal]. “I had a good period in PSG and I was only ever going to leave for...
SB Nation
Saturday football open thread
Happy Saturday, folks! There’s an absolute SLEW of football matches to watch today and they kick off at 11 a.m. ET. ...Wait, 11? Not 10? Yup. Because England ended Daylight Savings Time last week and USA doesn’t turn back its clocks until tomorrow, we on the east coast are now four hours behind jolly old England instead of five. At least for this week.
What to watch out for at the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup
The wheelchair rugby tournament kicked off on Thursday at the Rugby League World Cup as 3,033 spectators packed into the Copper Box to watch England open their account with a 38-8 win over Australia.Here, the PA news agency looks at how you can get into the tournament which will be televised over the next couple of weeks.What is wheelchair rugby league?The wheelchair competition has been introduced into the World Cup for the first time alongside the men and women’s World Cups. The game is played indoors with two teams of five and many rules follow the standard game of rugby...
BBC
Real Sociedad 0-1 Man Utd: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, speaking to BT Sport: "You do not always get what you deserve. We won and I am happy with that and some other things like the performance of Alejandro Garnacho, and Donny van de Beek is back in the team. "Of course, we are...
Comments / 0