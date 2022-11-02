Vancouver takes on Anaheim following Horvat’s 2-goal game

Anaheim Ducks (2-6-1, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (2-5-2, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Anaheim Ducks after Bo Horvat’s two-goal game against the New Jersey Devils in the Canucks’ 5-2 loss.

Vancouver had a 40-30-12 record overall and went 13-6-7 in Pacific Division play last season. The Canucks had a +15 goal differential last season, scoring 246 goals while allowing 231.

Anaheim had a 31-37-14 record overall and went 11-12-3 in Pacific Division play last season. The Ducks had a 21.9% power play success rate last season, scoring 48 goals on 219 chances.

INJURIES: Canucks: Curtis Lazar: out (undisclosed), Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed), Brock Boeser: out (undisclosed).

Ducks: Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), Urho Vaakanainen: out (undisclosed), John Moore: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.