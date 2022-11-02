ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Minnesota takes on Seattle after Kaprizov’s 2-goal performance

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Seattle Kraken (4-4-2, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (4-4-1, third in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Seattle Kraken after Kirill Kaprizov’s two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens in the Wild’s 4-1 win.

Minnesota had a 53-22-7 record overall and a 32-10-2 record in home games last season. The Wild scored 305 total goals last season, with 53 power-play goals and two shorthanded goals.

Seattle went 27-49-6 overall and 11-27-3 on the road last season. The Kraken committed 3.4 penalties per game and served 8.5 penalty minutes per game last season.

INJURIES: Wild: Ryan Hartman: day to day (upper-body), Jordan Greenway: out (upper-body), Marcus Foligno: day to day (upper-body), Brandon Duhaime: day to day (upper body).

Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Philipp Grubauer: out (lower-body), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Commissioner Bettman: Miller not eligible for NHL now

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Saturday that Mitchell Miller is not eligible to play in the league, one day after the defenseman signed an entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins. The 20-year-old Miller was selected by Arizona in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, but the Coyotes relinquished his draft rights for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school. The Bruins signed Miller after spending several weeks during an evaluation period with the player. Miller said he would continue to participate in community programs to educate himself and share his mistakes with others. “He’s not coming into the NHL, he’s not eligible at this point to come into the NHL,” Bettman said in Tampere, Finland, ahead of the second regular-season game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Columbus Blue Jackets.
BOSTON, MA
