The Waynesville R-VI school district was featured in an article presented in the November 2022 edition of “America’s Defense Communities Magazine.” The article, titled “Enhancing Early Childhood Education in Fort Leonard Wood,” featured information about the recently opened Parker Educational Center. It includes a preschool, community rooms, and an area for school board meetings, and was made possible by a Defense Community Infrastructure Program grant. In addition to the article, the magazine also posted a photo from the Community Salute to Service, an event that recognizes students that are going into service from around the region and is hosted by the Waynesville school district. An accompanying article celebrates area school districts in the four-county region surrounding Fort Leonard Wood for their positive contributions to the quality of life for military families.

WAYNESVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO