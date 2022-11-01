Read full article on original website
The Waynesville R-VI school district was featured in “America’s Defense Communities Magazine.”
The Waynesville R-VI school district was featured in an article presented in the November 2022 edition of “America’s Defense Communities Magazine.” The article, titled “Enhancing Early Childhood Education in Fort Leonard Wood,” featured information about the recently opened Parker Educational Center. It includes a preschool, community rooms, and an area for school board meetings, and was made possible by a Defense Community Infrastructure Program grant. In addition to the article, the magazine also posted a photo from the Community Salute to Service, an event that recognizes students that are going into service from around the region and is hosted by the Waynesville school district. An accompanying article celebrates area school districts in the four-county region surrounding Fort Leonard Wood for their positive contributions to the quality of life for military families.
Waynesville authorities are thrilled with the success of this year’s Pumpkin Fest
Halloween has come and gone, and Waynesville authorities are thrilled with the success of this year’s Pumpkin Fest. Waynesville Mayor Pro Tem Sean Wilson says he was most pleased with the sheer turnout of people. My Ozarks Online · Pumpkinturnout. Wilson also said the good weather and the...
A rainy district semifinal Friday
LEBANON, Mo. — Some played early, some played late, some postponed to Saturday and others were suspended to Saturday. A little bit of everything on Friday night in the Ozarks. Lebanon beat Waynesville 53-12 to reach the district title game, where they will play the winner of Rolla-Camdenton (2:00 on Saturday). Bolivar beat McDonald County […]
Household Hazardous Waste traveling
For several years the City of Lebanon has been providing household hazardous waste disposal for residents of Laclede, Camden and Miller County, providing matching funds to a grant from District T. That service may be moving out of Laclede County to another community at the beginning of 2023. City Administrator Mike Schumacher tells Regional Radio News they.
5 added to the Wall of Honor in Lebanon
More than 100 individuals have now been recognized for their longtime contributions to Laclede County. On Thursday night the 21st Annual Wall of Honor Banquet was held to honor 5 people from different walks of life. Wall of Honor Committee Chairman Kenny Howe was the master of ceremonies…. My Ozarks...
Francesca Grace Fox of Waynesville arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court
32-year-old Francesca Grace Fox of Waynesville has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on a felony charge of tampering with a victim. Court documents alleged that Fox purposely prevented or dissuaded a victim of domestic assault in the third degree from assisting in the prosecution of an indictment.
A news story beyond printed pages in Howell County
WILLOW SPRINGS - When Ron and Amanda Mendez moved to the Ozarks in 2016, it was to write a figurative page in their family’s story, not typically 12 — weekly – on newsprint for folks around Willow Springs. But in a small building on the town’s main...
Firefighters battle condo fire at Lake of the Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Osage Beach, Mo., battled fires in two condominiums on Thursday. Firefighters responded to the Sycamore Pointe Condos around 11 a.m. Investigators do not know the cause of the fire. The fire damaged four units in the complex. Firefighters say the fires were a challenge to put out.
Doolittle fire team responds to brush fire
The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District responded to a "large structure/brush/junkyard" fire between Leasburg and Bourbon off of I-44 on Friday, according to a Facebook post. The department posted on Facebook on Friday afternoon that it was a three-alarm fire, and departments stretching "all they [sic] way to St. Louis...
Laclede County Emergency Management a Lowes Hero
Employees from Lowe’s Home Improvement Store were at the Laclede County Office of Emergency Management Warehouse today, cleaning up and making improvements. Renee Durbin said the Lowe’s Heroes Program is an employee-driven project…’. My Ozarks Online · Pb11032204durbin. In addition to the labor performed by Lowe’s...
A three-vehicle traffic pileup Monday afternoon on Highway 5, seven miles north of Lebanon
A three-vehicle traffic pileup Monday afternoon on Highway 5, seven miles north of Lebanon, sent two people to the hospital suffering from moderate injuries. The chain reaction pileup occurred when an unknown vehicle was stopped in the northbound lane of Highway 5. A 2018 Ford Escape, driven by 63-year-old Gregory A. Roth of Moline, Illinois, skidded to avoid hitting the unknown vehicle. A 2005 Ford F-150, driven by 30-year-old Emily N. Mc Gghgy of Lebanon, began skidding when brakes were applied. A 2012 Chevrolet Traverse, driven by 42-year-old Lea M. Russell of Eldridge, also began skidding and struck the Mc Ggghy in the rear.
Man from Buffalo, Mo. killed in a crash Wednesday night
NEAR BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) -Larry Lindsay, 52, of Buffalo was killed in a crash in Dallas County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Lindsay’s pickup ran off Highway DD ten miles north of Buffalo just before 6:00. The truck flipped and went into a ditch. The patrol says...
Firefighters in Camdenton battle two-alarm fire at condo complex, several other incidents
It’s a busy day for firefighters in Camdenton, who respond to 11 incidents, including a two-alarm fire at condominium complex. The Mid County Fire Protection District says crews were called to a structure fire on Sycamore Park Drive, north of Camdenton, around 10:30 Thursday morning. They found a three-story, six-unit, lake front condominium building on fire, with smoke showing from the rear. Fire Marshal Lianne Johnson says due to strong winds and the construction of the building, this was a difficult call.
Lebanon man killed in Saturday crash
LEBANON, Mo.- A 31-year-old Lebanon man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Adam Nichols was driving a 1999 Yamaha V-Star eastbound on Nightingale Dr at 5:20 p.m. Saturday when he traveled off the right side of the road ejecting him and a juvenile passenger into […]
The Pulaski County Jail in Waynesville is looking to fill current vacancies for Correctional Officers
The Pulaski County Jail in Waynesville is looking to fill current vacancies for Correctional Officers. No experience is required. Training will be provided. Applicants are suggested to complete an application by obtaining at www.pcsheriff2.com prior to an interview to expedite the interview process. If unable, applications will be available at the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department. If unavailable on November 2nd, please contact Lt. Robison at 573-774-4793 to schedule an interview.
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious burger places, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
SGF motorcyclist hit, killed by semi in Webster County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield motorcyclist was killed after being rear-ended by a tractor-trailer unit east of Fordland in Webster County on Monday, Oct. 31. James Haines, 36, of Springfield was on U.S. 60 east of Fordland in the early morning hours of Oct. 31. A 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer unit driven by a 57-year-old man […]
Wright County Buggy Accident Injures Marshfield Man
A 43-year-old Marshfield man suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 3:00 p.m. Sunday on highway F, ten miles west of Hartville in Wright County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that Amos L. Graver fell off an open-range buggy. Graver was transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Missouri's Secretary of State and the NAACP weigh in on Photo ID Law confusion
JEFFERSON CITY — Election day is less than a week away, and confusion about the new photo ID law is prompting the secretary of state to weigh in before time runs out. Both Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and the Jefferson City NAACP have similar goals: to provide resources to Missourians about what they should know before voting.
Bond is set for Ozark man involved in fatal head-on crash on Jefferson City's west end
Bond is set for a southwest Missouri man charged with a fatal alcohol-related car accident in Jefferson City. On Monday, Cole County Judge Brian Stumpe set a $75,000 bond for Robert Harris, 58, of Ozark. He’d previously been held with no bond. Harris was arrested October 22 for causing...
