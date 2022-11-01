Read full article on original website
Laclede County man linked to multiple burglaries arrested
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. – A 44-year-old Laclede County man linked to a string of burglaries in the area is behind bars after law enforcement arrested him yesterday. Jason M. Moore has been charged with receiving stolen property and is being held on a $25,000 bond. “We have worked several burglaries and thefts recently in rural […]
Francesca Grace Fox of Waynesville arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court
32-year-old Francesca Grace Fox of Waynesville has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on a felony charge of tampering with a victim. Court documents alleged that Fox purposely prevented or dissuaded a victim of domestic assault in the third degree from assisting in the prosecution of an indictment.
Medical emergency turns into narcotics incident at JC convenience store
A medical emergency at a Jefferson City convenience store ends with drug and weapon charges. JCPD was called to the Casey’s General Store on Eastland Drive Friday afternoon to investigate a medical emergency in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man slumped over the steering wheel. As EMS was attempting to remove the man from his vehicle, officers noticed the man had a firearm.
Household Hazardous Waste traveling
For several years the City of Lebanon has been providing household hazardous waste disposal for residents of Laclede, Camden and Miller County, providing matching funds to a grant from District T. That service may be moving out of Laclede County to another community at the beginning of 2023. City Administrator Mike Schumacher tells Regional Radio News they.
Investigation reveals tainted candy report was false, says Morgan County sheriff
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Morgan County Sheriff's Department says a report of possible tainted Halloween candy was false. According to Chief Deputy J.D. Williams, a 37-year-old man reported that he was sickened by candy he could have picked up at Trunk-or-Treat events in Stover, Laurie, or Gravois Mills. In...
Search Is On For Pulaski County Fugitive
Officials in Pulaski County are asking for help locating a 21-year-old Richland man. Dawson Preble is wanted for multiple dangerous felony warrants from Pulaski, Phelps, and Laclede counties, as well as wanted by Probation and Parole. He’s currently facing charges of stealing, first-degree robbery, and armed criminal action. Preble...
Morgan County Officials Investigate Possible Halloween Candy Tampering
Authorities in Morgan County are looking into reports of Halloween candy that had been tampered with. According to Chief Deputy J.D. Williams, a 37-year-old man reported being sickened by candy he could have picked up at Trunk-or-Treat events in Stover, Laurie, or Gravois Mills. Williams said investigators examined the remainder...
Deadly Narcan-Resistant Drug Found in Missouri Prison
The coroner says that xylazine has been wreaking havoc elsewhere, and now it's in Missouri
Stover police investigating Oct. 23 rape
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Stover police were actively investigating a rape that occurred on October 23. According to Police Chief Trampus Jackson, the 23-year-old woman was assaulted at an apartment building on Pine Street where she lives. She told investigators she did not know her assailant. Jackson said the investigation...
Sheriff opposes recreational marijuana ballot issue
With an amendment to legalize recreational marijuana on Missouri’s Nov, 8 ballot, some law enforcement groups have expressed their opposition to the proposal. Missouri Sheriffs United is asking voters to say no to Amendment 3 and Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap says he agrees with that position. “I’m against this, I think it’s bad law,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a problem for employers who have to make decisions on if they’re going to allow the use of marijuana at the workplace because there is no ability to restrict that, so we need to be thinking, do we want bus drivers out there smoking marijuana driving kids to school or to events.” For more on this story see the LCR.
Leads on stolen property
As Law Enforcement continues the battle against property crimes, one of the challenges that Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap says that most stolen property gets traded for drugs very quickly, so it’s sometimes hard to track it down. However, one tool that they are able to utilize does give them some help….
Candidates for Texas County presiding commissioner answer questions
1. Tell us about yourself. I am a very fortunate individual. I have a wonderful wife who tolerates me, five fabulous children who are all doing great in their chosen pathways, (one as a freshman at Cabool High School) and I am thankful I live in a place where common sense is still somewhat common.
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office posts precaution to social media about Halloween candy after man required medical attention
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Morgan County Sheriff's Office posted a precaution on Facebook about candy that was possibly tampered with after a man needed medical attention at 1 a.m. Wednesday. The post warned residents to examine candy received from three trunk-or-treat events in Laurie, Stover and Gravois Mills, which occurred Oct. 29, 30 and The post Morgan County Sheriff’s Office posts precaution to social media about Halloween candy after man required medical attention appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
UPDATED: Semi wreck northwest of Jefferson City shuts down 2 1/2-mile stretch of Highway 179
SECOND UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident happened shortly after 9 a.m. just south of Modesto Drive. The patrol says Kawa Khudhur, 25, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was driving a semi when he traveled off the right side of the road. Khudhur then returned to the road but its towed unit overturned in the ditch, causing the semi to overturn and slide off the road. Khudhur sustained moderate injuries.
Buchheit plans to retain all Orscheln employees involved in Tractor Supply purchase
You’ll notice Buchheit signs in front of the Orscheln stores in Columbia, Jefferson City and Fulton. Southeast Missouri-based Buchheit has acquired 12 new stores, as part of Tractor Supply’s complicated purchase of Moberly-based Orscheln Farm and Home. Tractor Supply had to divest some stores, as part of the sale and per the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
Man Behind Bars After Officer-Involved Shooting
(KTTS News) — A man who was shot after pointing a gun at a Springfield Police officer is now in the Webster County Jail. Roberto Esquivel, 41, is a sex offender wanted on charges in Webster County for the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl. Springfield Police and the...
Missouri high speed chase turns into a drug bust
A man from Mexico, Mo., pleaded guilty to illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine to distribute.
41-year-old Angela Kristine Barba of the Waynesville area has been arraigned on charges of harassment in the first degree and stalking in the first degree.
41-year-old Angela Kristine Barba of the Waynesville area has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on charges of harassment in the first degree and stalking in the first degree. Court documents allege that Barba on October 30th, without good cause, acted in a way to cause emotional distress to Officer Taryn Aslinger by following her on the way to work…and on the same day, purposely disturbed the officer by leaving ammunition under her personal vehicle and by following her to work, and made a threat communicated with the intent to cause physical harm. Barba entered not guilty pleas to the charges. Judge Colin Long has ordered the accused to a counsel status hearing on November 8th and a preliminary hearing on November 28th.
A news story beyond printed pages in Howell County
WILLOW SPRINGS - When Ron and Amanda Mendez moved to the Ozarks in 2016, it was to write a figurative page in their family’s story, not typically 12 — weekly – on newsprint for folks around Willow Springs. But in a small building on the town’s main...
SGF motorcyclist hit, killed by semi in Webster County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield motorcyclist was killed after being rear-ended by a tractor-trailer unit east of Fordland in Webster County on Monday, Oct. 31. James Haines, 36, of Springfield was on U.S. 60 east of Fordland in the early morning hours of Oct. 31. A 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer unit driven by a 57-year-old man […]
