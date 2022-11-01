ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Household Hazardous Waste traveling

For several years the City of Lebanon has been providing household hazardous waste disposal for residents of Laclede, Camden and Miller County, providing matching funds to a grant from District T. That service may be moving out of Laclede County to another community at the beginning of 2023. City Administrator Mike Schumacher tells Regional Radio News they.
LEBANON, MO
5 added to the Wall of Honor in Lebanon

More than 100 individuals have now been recognized for their longtime contributions to Laclede County. On Thursday night the 21st Annual Wall of Honor Banquet was held to honor 5 people from different walks of life. Wall of Honor Committee Chairman Kenny Howe was the master of ceremonies…. My Ozarks...
LEBANON, MO
LEBANON DEFEATS WAYNESVILLE IN FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

THE YELLOWJACKETS MOVED INTO THE CLASS FIVE DISTRICT FIVE TITLE GAME WITH A FRIDAY NIGHT HOME VICTORY AGAINST THE TIGERS…. LEBANON HAD THREE HUNDRED NINETY FIVE YARDS RUSHING FOR THE GAME, , AND PULLED AWAY FROM A 29-6 HALFTIME ADVANTAGE TO IMPROVE TO. 10-1 ON THE SEASON….YELLOWJACKET COACH WILL CHRISTIAN...
LEBANON, MO

