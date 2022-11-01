Read full article on original website
myozarksonline.com
Household Hazardous Waste traveling
For several years the City of Lebanon has been providing household hazardous waste disposal for residents of Laclede, Camden and Miller County, providing matching funds to a grant from District T. That service may be moving out of Laclede County to another community at the beginning of 2023. City Administrator Mike Schumacher tells Regional Radio News they.
Francesca Grace Fox of Waynesville arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court
32-year-old Francesca Grace Fox of Waynesville has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on a felony charge of tampering with a victim. Court documents alleged that Fox purposely prevented or dissuaded a victim of domestic assault in the third degree from assisting in the prosecution of an indictment.
5 added to the Wall of Honor in Lebanon
More than 100 individuals have now been recognized for their longtime contributions to Laclede County. On Thursday night the 21st Annual Wall of Honor Banquet was held to honor 5 people from different walks of life. Wall of Honor Committee Chairman Kenny Howe was the master of ceremonies…. My Ozarks...
LEBANON DEFEATS WAYNESVILLE IN FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL
THE YELLOWJACKETS MOVED INTO THE CLASS FIVE DISTRICT FIVE TITLE GAME WITH A FRIDAY NIGHT HOME VICTORY AGAINST THE TIGERS…. LEBANON HAD THREE HUNDRED NINETY FIVE YARDS RUSHING FOR THE GAME, , AND PULLED AWAY FROM A 29-6 HALFTIME ADVANTAGE TO IMPROVE TO. 10-1 ON THE SEASON….YELLOWJACKET COACH WILL CHRISTIAN...
