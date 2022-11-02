Taylor Swift achieved something unprecedented on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart upon the debut of her album “Midnights.” She occupied every single slot in the top 10. Before her the best anyone had done was nine out of the top 10 slots – Drake achieved that a year ago with songs from his album “Certified Lover Boy.” But not all songs are created equal. We asked thousands of Swifties what their favorite track from the album is (not counting the bonus tracks on her extended “3am Edition”). Their answers were wide-ranging, with the top choice receiving less than 19%...

17 MINUTES AGO